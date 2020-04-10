Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN textile and garment shares lose appeal

 
 
13/04/2020    12:00 GMT+7

Textile and garment companies are facing double problem: they find it difficult to import input materials and cannot export their goods.

Analysts had predicted that the textile and garment industry would have a bright future thanks to EVFTA after one year of instability because of the US-China trade war. However, the outbreak of Covid-19 has upset everything.

One of the reasons behind the sharp fall in garment share prices is the investors’ pessimism about the epidemic in Vietnam and the world. Covid-19 has spread in 197 countries and territories after it originated in Wuhan in December.

‘Negative’ was the assessment by SSI about the impact of Covid-19 on the textile and garment sector. The firm has excluded MSH shares out of the list of favorite shares.

Textile and garment companies have suffered from the interruption of input material supply from China, and most recently, they have been informed that partners from the EU and US have stopped importing products.

Input materials

Soon after the Covid-19 broke out in China, the Chinese government closed many factories and restricted transport.


It re-opened factories in recent days, when the number of new infection cases began decreasing. However, it will take time to restart production and export products.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese textile and garment enterprises need input materials from China to maintain production.

Vietnam imported $11.5 billion worth of textile and garment materials from China in 2019, according to the General Department of Customs (GDC).

Exports

The Covid-19 epidemic in China has temporarily subsided, but in Europe and the US, it has become worse.

The Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (Hawa) on March 20 said that US importers would stop importing garments from Vietnam for the next three weeks. Prior to that, the importers from EU also announced the suspension of imports for one month.

The US and EU are the two most important export markets for Vietnam which bought $14.85 billion and $4.3 billion worth of Vietnam’s products in 2019.

A lot of textile and garment companies have shifted to make face masks, which has allowed them to survive the current difficulties.

Vinatex said its face mask output is 28-30 million a month and will be 50 million face masks a month, if necessary.

TNG Investment and Trade reported revenue of VND288.6 billion in February, an increase of 65 percent over the same period last year. The figure was VND559.5 billion in the first two months of the year. The sharp increase is attributed to the big orders for face masks.

Mai Lan 

TNG Investment and Trading JSC (TNG) and Thanh Cong Textile Garment Investment JSC (TCM) are expected to benefit the most from the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA), according to Bao Viet Securities.

While the supply of raw materials from China is recovering after a month of suspension, textile and garment businesses find that they have moved out of the frying pan into the fire as the COVID-19 pandemic

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The new regulations on social distancing will for sure have an added impact on some businesses, however, it is necessary to view the full picture in assessing the impact.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The revenues of PetroVietnam and Petrolimex slumped by $6.13 billion and $521.74 million this year due to the dropping oil price and the COVID-19 health crisis.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Taking advantages of the COVID-19 lockdown, major pharma firms hope to get growth in revenue this year.

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Experts have warned that consumers may soon start defaulting on their credit card payments due to rising unemployment and salary cuts in many industries and sectors in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

In order to export $42 billion worth of products as planned, exports to China need to grow by 10 percent and to ASEAN by 9 percent to offset the decline in exports to the US and EU.

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Digitalisation, automation, and transformation are impacting every industry, disrupting skills and creating new jobs, while manufacturing is the vanguard, with new roles appearing as fast as others become obsolete.

FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

The European Union entry ban on its wide borders comes in a crucial year for Vietnamese exporters to the EU, leading to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement to become ever more important for both sides in the year to come.    

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

As the motorbike registration fee has increased, consumers have become hesitant to buy new motorbikes.

BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Derivatives market trading increases in March

Thai Stark Corporation PCL purchases Vietnamese cable manufacturers for $240 million
Stark Corporation of Thailand has completed the purchase of 100 per cent equity in Thipha and Dong Viet Non-Ferrous & Plastic JSC for $240 million.

BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee suggested the prime minister to suspend the operations of PouYuen Vietnam for three days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The State Capital Management Committee has revealed reports from 19 state-owned groups and corporations which showed that they are losing some VND279.76 trillion (USD12.16 billion) in revenues this year due to the Covid-19.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

PVN’s proposal was raised as sales of petrol and oil products in the domestic market slumped an estimated 30 per cent in the first quarter of this year. PVN also forecast bigger reductions in the coming months.

BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Chairman of FLC Group Trinh Van Quyet decided to leave his position as chairman of FLC Faros as the subsidiary has been nosediving in the past years.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Steel Association (VSA)’s member enterprises suffered a strong reduction in production and business in the first quarter of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Companies want to help supply medical equipment but a decentralised response can be "chaotic".

BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) says there has been a sharp increase in inventory and has urged loosening of legal procedures to hasten completion of projects.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed on decision announcing the rice export quota for April after the Prime Minister gave the green light to resume exporting the product.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Many banks in Ho Chi Minh City are selling their mortgaged assets, mainly properties worth trillions of Vietnamese dong, to speed up the resolution of bad debts.

BUSINESSicon  12/04/2020 

Imported pork faces slow sales despite cheaper prices

