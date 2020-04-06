Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/04/2020 14:54:36 (GMT +7)
Thai Srithai Superware to push investment in Viet Nam

 
 
07/04/2020    14:48 GMT+7

Leading melamine maker Thailand's Srithai Superware Plc is pushing its investment in Viet Nam, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Srithai Superware website. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

Bangkok Post quoted the firm’s chairman and president Sanan Angubolkul as saying that it will splash out 450 million baht (US$13.64 million) this year to expand its business in Viet Nam.

Of the total, about 300 million baht is to install new machines to increase production capacity of its PET preform and closure products at its two factories in HCM City and Ha Noi.

The remaining 150 million baht will be used to build a new melamine factory in HCM City and install new machinery at this factory.

The construction of the new melamine facility is scheduled to start in 1-2 months, with operations commencing in the first quarter of next year.

The new factory will serve the demand of the Vietnamese domestic market.

 

Upon the completion of the new factory, the company will have four in Viet Nam.

One is a PET preform and closure factory in Ha Noi, another in HCM City and two melamine factories in the southern hub.

With the market facing a host of negative factors, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanan expects sales to stand at 8.62 billion baht this year, 2.6 per cent lower than last year's 8.84 billion baht.

Despite the huge demand for food and beverage packaging for delivery channels, the company foresees sales in the first quarter of about 10 million baht lower than its earlier expectation. But the bottom line is likely to improve as the baht weakens from last year's rate, Sanan said. — VNS

Once the first and the largest distributor of home appliances, Nguyen Kim has lost its market share as its rival expanded too rapidly.

Thailand’s Thai Beverage Public Co Ltd has denied it is seeking potential investors to buy its business in Viet Nam.

 
 

