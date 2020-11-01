Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/11/2020 12:18:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The drivers for record high trade surplus

01/11/2020    12:11 GMT+7

Few people can realize that Vietnam has achieved a record high trade surplus amid the Covid-10 pandemic.

There are suspicions about the import of Chinese goods to label Vietnam origin for export. However, statistics do not support this argument.

The drivers for record high trade surplus

The Sai Gon Hi-tech Park

The General Department of Vietnam Customs has just published figures about commodity imports and exports in September and the first nine months of 2020. Consequently, the trade balance continued to gain a surplus of nearly US$3 billion in September, the second month with a very high trade surplus after August with nearly US$5 billion.

Overall, the trade surplus in the first nine months reached US$16.5 billion, the highest ever to date. This is not only the figure which Vietnam has never achieved before but also the level which no one can visualize when Covid-19 has been playing havoc and developing complicatedly worldwide.

This achievement is even more special when major export markets of Vietnam such as the United States and the European Union are hit the hardest by the pandemic. Therefore, there may be many concerns as well as questions about what has caused such a spectacular transformation in Vietnam’s import and export activities. Is it the goods origin factor, as Chinese exports to the United States are slapped with a 25% tax? Will this trend continue over the remaining months of the year, and what will be like in 2021?
Reasons

Vietnam’s trade surplus in recent years owes largely to Samsung’s activities when global economic growth has pushed up consumption of smartphones. However, the latest statistics show that Samsung’s exports of smartphones and components in the first nine months reached US$10.6 billion, up only 0.1% from the year-earlier period.

The statistics also show that Vietnam’s exports to the United States in the nine-month period were US$54.7 billion, rising as high as 22.7% year-on-year. This development has intensified the suspicion for the origin fraud. However, this is not true in reality, as Chinese imports into Vietnam in the first nine months increased only 4.1% year-on-year. The figures for export growth to the United States and import growth from China are not equivalent.

So, what is the satisfactory answer? There are two main reasons deemed as more convincing. First, it is the drastic decline in imports. Figures show that Vietnam’s imports in the first nine months reached US$186 billion, down 0.7% from the year-earlier period, while exports achieved US$202.5 billion, up 4.1%.

 

Rising exports versus falling imports has increased trade surplus. The reasons for the import decline are enterprises have actively reduced material inventories due to a fall in orders and there are not many big foreign direct investment (FDI) projects developed in the year to date. Therefore, the demand for importing machinery and equipment for factory construction and production has also gone down. Figures show that machinery and equipment imports in the nine-month period were US$26.4 billion, down 1.3% year-on-year; while imports in the same period last year recorded a year-on-year increase of 12%.

The second reason is rising exports of computers and electronics in the first nine months, reaching over US$32 billion, up 25.8% year-on-year. The pandemic has pushed up the demand for working online, sending consumption of related products like computers, monitors, chips and AirPods soaring. These are products which Samsung, LG, Apple and Intel plants in Vietnam enjoy great advantages.

Prospect for 2021

Imports of goods to serve shopping in Christmas and the New Year generally surge in the late months of the year. However, Covid-19 has taken a heavy toll on the purchasing power of consumers worldwide. Therefore, exports of products like cellphones, clothing and footwear will hardly achieve positive growth in 2020. Exports of clothing and footwear in the first nine months fell 9.9% and 8.4% year-on-year, respectively. Therefore, the trade balance in the remaining months of the year will hardly achieve a high surplus as those in August and September.

Nevertheless, the question of more interest to many people may be the development in 2021. Most forecasts by international financial institutions show that the global economy will recover in the V-shape in 2021. High economic growth will push up investment demands. Vietnam is seen as the most favorable destination for businesses from the United States, Japan and South Korea post-Covid-19.

In addition, there may be a shift of manufacturing out of China. Rising FDI also means a strong demand for imports. Low prices of materials at present may prompt enterprises to increase imports for storage. This development indicates the demand for imports will increase, while exports will hardly pick up in a short time as consumer demand has yet to return to the pre-Covid-19 level. Therefore, it may be hard for the trade surplus to continue at a high level in 2021 like the development in 2020.

SGT

Trade surplus reaches $7.2 billion

Trade surplus reaches $7.2 billion

Vietnam’s total import-export turnover for agricultural, forestry and fishery products in January-September was estimated at nearly US$52.8 billion, making for a trade surplus of $7.2 billion,

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 1
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 1
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Trade surplus hits record in 10 months

Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

The disbursement of public investment from the state budget has reached 60 percent, the highest ever level. The disbursement of ODA has also improved, but is still low.

HCM City receives $4 billion in remittances in nine months
HCM City receives $4 billion in remittances in nine months
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Remittances flows into Ho Chi Minh City reached 4 billion USD in the first nine months of 2020 despite impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, representing a rise of 2 percent over the same period last year, according to a municipal official.

With business slow, Ben Thanh Market wears deserted look
With business slow, Ben Thanh Market wears deserted look
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Despite Vietnam’s success in responding to the global coronavirus pandemic, the resulting economic slump has left many businesses dealing with significant challenges. 

More thrust to propel foreign investment in aviation
More thrust to propel foreign investment in aviation
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Despite expectations to the contrary, Vietnam’s existing rules easing access to conditional business lines in civil aviation have been unable to improve the sector’s investment picture, 

Facing difficulties in US market, ‘Shrimp King’ family still earns big money
Facing difficulties in US market, ‘Shrimp King’ family still earns big money
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The seafood company of Le Van Quang, dubbed the ‘Shrimp King’, is facing an international lawsuit, and reporting a sharp fall in profit in 2019. However, it still plans to pay hundreds of billion dong worth of dividends.

VN attract US$23.48 billion in FDI in ten months: MPI
VN attract US$23.48 billion in FDI in ten months: MPI
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted US$23.48 billion worth of FDI in the first 10 months of this year, equal to 80.6 per cent of the figure in the same period last year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has reported.

Vietnam to allow banks to use foreign e-wallets for international payments
Vietnam to allow banks to use foreign e-wallets for international payments
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam is drafting a circular regarding cashless payments which might allow domestic commercial banks and domestic intermediary payment companies 

Vietnam needs to improve competitiveness of supporting industry
Vietnam needs to improve competitiveness of supporting industry
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam needed to develop a sustainable supporting industry by increasing the competitiveness of its products and advancing the efficiency of the production and automation processes, according to Ambassador of Sweden to VN Ann Mawe.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 31
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 31
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Sugar imports from Thailand see upswing following ATIGA enforcement

Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift
Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Feeling insecure about the national financial situation, the National Assembly and the government have continued highlighting strict management of the state budget this year,

Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam has surpassed Singapore in GDP. However, only when the Vietnamese income per capita increases will people be able to truly rejoice.

Vietnam forecast to stay in top 10 remittance recipients in 2020
Vietnam forecast to stay in top 10 remittance recipients in 2020
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

In the East Asian and Pacific region, Vietnam ranked third after China and the Philippines.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 30
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 30
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

FDI reaches US$23.48 billion in ten months

Vietnam’s electricity output forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045
Vietnam’s electricity output forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

Vietnam’s electricity output is forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045 to meet the growing demand for economic expansion.

Raising growth via public investment
Raising growth via public investment
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

The government has proposed a strong 5-year increase in public investment to achieve high economic growth, with more opportunities for private investors to join.

Hourly leased apartments to be regulated by law
Hourly leased apartments to be regulated by law
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) has proposed amending the Housing Law and 2014 Law on Real Estate Business to recognize short-term leasing of apartments as a legal business.

Interest rates at record low, banks entice clients with car loans
Interest rates at record low, banks entice clients with car loans
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

Commercial banks are competing fiercely with each other to disburse car loans. Both lending interest rates and car prices are at a record low.

Vietnam leading ASEAN-wide aims
Vietnam leading ASEAN-wide aims
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

ASEAN member states under the chair of Vietnam are beefing up efforts to fight the lingering coronavirus pandemic and prepare a recovery plan that will facilitate investment and trade inflows across the region.

Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

To own a super luxury car, one has to pay tens of billions of dong in taxes and fees, which are 3-4 times higher than imported car prices.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 