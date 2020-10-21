Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The financial issues clouding ambitious North-South railway

22/10/2020    10:57 GMT+7

The North-South high-speed railway line is a large-scale project with a total investment of around $58.7 billion which could facilitate not only cargo transport at an operational speed of up to 200km/h but also reduce travel time

between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to around eight hours. However, 2018’s pre-feasibility study by the consortium of consultants has shown that several financial problems need to be considered for the project to be successful.

The financial issues clouding ambitious North-South railway
By Dr. Vu Dinh Anh - Expert, Price Market Research Institute, Ministry of Finance.

The ninth chapter of the study states relevant legal documents for the project financial calculations. However, because the study was made two years ago, some of the referred documents are already outdated, for instance, when it comes to calculations of labour costs.

The same chapter mentions costs for infrastructure, equipment, land clearance, taxes, and more. Accordingly, the total investment required for the first phase of the project, Hanoi-Vinh-Nha Trang-Ho Chi Minh City, amounts to $24.7 billion, while the second phase for Vinh-Nha Trang would cost around $34 billion. Both sections bring the total required investment to $58.7 billion, equalling a near 25 per cent of 2018’s GDP. However, the calculations for these numbers are equally outdated and contain many variables that have already changed.

Besides this, the total interest expense and commitment fees were set at $258 million and are based on the assumption that interest rates during construction would be at 0.2 per cent per year. However, Vietnam has become a low-middle-income country since 2011 and is expected to become a high-middle-income country by 2030, meaning that concessional loan conditions will have major changes that need to be included in the calculations.

The current total investment is high, even higher than originally pre-calculated in 2010, and double that of the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s announcement at the beginning of the year. Therefore, it is necessary to explain the reasons for the differences to the previous estimates.

In addition, the pre-feasibility study outlines and analyses three plans to mobilise the nearly $60 billion for the project. One option includes the entire state budget, the second the entirety of official development assistance (ODA), and the third a combination of state and private capital in public-private partnerships with various overseas markets. However, the evaluation of all three options is not convincing as they are all based on previous GDP forecasts, which is not reasonable or practical.

Meanwhile, forecasts from the World Economic Forum, the World Bank, and the Prime Minister’s Advisory Group from 2018 are now very inaccurate and far from reality. Vietnam’s growth rates since were higher than forecast, however, due to the pandemic’s impact, this year’s growth rate stands at around 2-3 per cent, which renders prospects for the period until 2025 still uncertain.

The study stated that it is possible to mobilise 0.69 and 0.53 per cent of GDP for the project’s two phases, respectively, even up to 1.67 and 1.29 per cent at the highest. However, the study does not base these estimates on the actual investment developments in the previous period, the capital demand for projects, and the change in capital management according to the medium-term public investment plan.

In particular, the three capital mobilisation options stated in the report are not feasible, and state budget expenditure has been and remains at a very high level. To balance the state budget and reduce its deficit and public debt, instead of continuing to increase the state’s revenue, it can only reduce its expenditures, especially investment and development costs in infrastructure construction.

 

Vietnam set the target to reduce the state’s budget deficit to below 3 per cent of GDP by 2030. However, the budget deficit is causing difficulties in spending capital for the North-South high-speed railway as well as for borrowing additional funds, while ODA is forecast to be very limited in the coming years. The state budget deficit between 2006 and 2019 increased sharply in both absolute numbers and as a percentage of GDP compared to the previous period. The current global economic crisis promises to make the state budget deficit even worse.

Finally, the rise in public and external debts makes the state borrow even more. According to the Ministry of Finance, public debt has been growing rapidly from 56.3 per cent of GDP in 2010 to a peak of 63.7 per cent in 2016, only slowly decreasing in the following years until 2019 to around 56 per cent of GDP.

Foreign debt consists mainly of concessional loans, with the average loan term being 20 years at an interest rate of about 1.6 per cent per year, but because domestic debt comes mainly through short-term government bonds with high interest rates, pressure and direct debt repayments increase rapidly in the short term.

Currently, Vietnam is categorised as a low-middle-income country, so ODA mobilisation tends to decrease gradually with shorter terms and increased interest rates which lead to public debt obligations while state debts tend to increase.

To sum up, although it has been meticulously prepared, the financial problems of the North-South high-speed railway remain, and forecasts and planning need to be brought closer to reality with updated direction and variables in accordance with forecasts in each financial plan.

In addition, each financial option should be built based on updating and analysing the situation as well as economic growth trends, state and development expenditures, and the ability to utilise public debt and ODA loans to increase the feasibility of each possible direction.

The pre-feasibility study by the consortium of consultants for the North-South high-speed railway project proposed to build a railway line of about 1,560km, running along the North-South corridor of the country and passing through 20 localities while connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The proposed trains are designed for a speed of up 350km/h, and the commercial operating speed for passenger transport was planned to be 320km/h.

The planned investment capital amounts to $58.7 billion, separated into two project phases. Phase 1 from 2020 to 2032 is meant to research and invest in the construction of the Hanoi-Vinh-Nha Trang-Ho Chi Minh City sections. In the second phase from 2032 to 2050, the construction of Vinh-Nha Trang would take place, in which the Vinh-Danang and Danang-Nha Trang sections were set to be completed in 2040 and 2050 respectively. VIR

North-south trains to be halted due to Covid-19

North-south trains to be halted due to Covid-19

As new local infections of Covid-19 are rising, Vietnam Railways Corporation has announced the suspension of SE11 and SE12 trains on the Hanoi-HCMC route from August 1.

Nearly US$84 million invested in upgrading north-south railway

Nearly US$84 million invested in upgrading north-south railway

The Ministry of Transport has approved a 1.95 trillion VND (83.85 million USD) project on upgrading weak bridges along the railway connecting Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City.  

 
 

.
Public debt estimated to reach 56.8% GDP by year end
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The government’s report on public debt in 2020 and estimates in 2021 show remarkable figures about the national debt.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 21
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

 Vietnam likely to earn 300 billion USD in exports this year

Travel firms impatient because of slow resumption of international flights
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

International commercial air routes were reopened about a month ago under a Prime Ministerial decision.

Government considers additional support policies for industrial sector
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) said it had advised the Government to implement a number of policies to support Viet Nam's industrial sector, especially the support industry.

Vietnam's export growth expected at 3-4 percent this year
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s exports this year could grow by 3-4 percent despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Car dealers sprint in last months of year, car prices plummet
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

A number of large manufacturers slashed car prices in early October, signaling a fierce race in the Vietnamese auto market.

Leather and footwear on course for strong recovery: LEFASO
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

Vietnam's leather and footwear industry was on course for a strong recovery as more international fashion brands were valuing the country as an...

Times change, Dang family’s businesspeople are thriving
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

The businesses owned by Dang Thanh Tam and Dang Thi Hoang Phuong have shown signs of strong recovery as a new FDI wave is expected to come, which will strengthen the industrial real estate market.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 20
BUSINESSicon  20/10/2020 

State budget collection tops over VND975 trillion in nine months

Vietnam makes all-out efforts to boost public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  20/10/2020 

Vietnam is making all-out efforts to boost the disbursement of public investment as it seeks to post GDP growth of 3 percent this year amid the global economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The country would remain the only one with positive growth among five major economies in ASEAN, and its economic growth would rebound to 6.7% in 2021.

Government names SOEs incurring losses of trillions of VND
FEATUREicon  20/10/2020 

The government has sent a report to the National Assembly on investment of state capital in enterprises, and the use of the fund for enterprise support and development in 2019.

Outward investment projects incur losses of over $1 billion
BUSINESSicon  20/10/2020 

Forty-seven outward investment projects have an accumulated loss of $1.048 billion, according to the government’s report on the financial situation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and state-invested enterprises, submitted to the National Assembly.

Cars in Vietnam 2-3 times more expensive than in other countries
FEATUREicon  20/10/2020 

For many people, the news that automobile manufacturers have paid high amounts of tax to the state in the context of slow auto sales indicates that cars are being sold at sky-high prices in Vietnam.

World Steel Group inks $10 million contract for Long Son Petrochemicals project
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The World Steel Construction JSC and Tan Phuoc Thinh Construction & Investment Joint Stock Company have signed a $10 million cooperation contract for the design - production - construction H&I-8 package of LSP Project implementation.

Science and technology keys to long-term economic growth
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Vietnam must maintain its growth momentum in the next two decades in order to escape the middle-income trap by 2045 - a key objective set by the government's development vision for 2030 - and the only way to do so is to invest

Government support needed for investment in cold storage, says VASEP
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the shortage of cold storage space in HCM City and surrounding areas as goods pile up as a result of lack of demand.

Preparing nation for the digital era
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The business community in Vietnam is waiting for clear legal documents on digitalisation development for them to perform better in the country.

Pork prices fall as VN steps up imports, demand declines
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The imported pork and declining meat consumption have pushed pork prices down, helping stabilise the consumer price index.

Retail property expected to recover significantly in first quarter of 2021
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Despite the slow recovery of retail property in the last quarters of the year, remarkable recovery is expected from 2021.

