The 'hidden' rich kids of Vietnamese billionaires

Son of a steel billion

The son of billionaire Tran Dinh Long, president of Hoa Phat Group, first presented himself before the public because of reasons related to the law. He bought 20 million HPG shares of Hoa Phat Group at the prices of VND17,300-20,100 per share and had to disclose information about the deal.

From left: Pham Nhat Vuong, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Tran Dinh Long

The man born in 1996 began working at Hoa Phat two years ago and is an officer in the materials division. He has also joined some projects on digital transformation.

He now holds 20 million HPG shares and his private company where he is the director (Dai Phong Trade and Investment Co Ltd) owns 1.3 million HPG. The share is traded at VND30,000 per share.

The daughter of ‘boss’ Duc

The national information portal on business registrations shows that the Ong Bau (Promoter) coffee chain was established in November 2019. The company has charter capital of VND100 billion contributed by three investors – Tran Thi Kim Oanh, Doan Hoang Anh and Vo Quoc Loi.

Doan Hoang Anh is one of three children of Doan Nguyen Duc, or Boss Duc, holding 24.5 percent of capital in Ong Bau chain. Vo Quoc Loi is the son of Vo Quoc Thang, or Boss Thang, also holding 24.5 percent.

Anh once worked for a foreign bank and is very talented, apparently inheriting the ‘business gene’ from her father.

The son of the aviation female billionaire

In August 2019, Tommy Nguyen, the eldest son of Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, CEO of Vietjet, appeated before the public as co-founder of Swift 247, a startup which provides express delivery services by air.

However, after the presence at the Swift 247’s event, Tommy Nguyen continued his study in the UK and he has been discreet since then.

The son of billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong

The eldest son of Pham Nhat Vuong, the richest dollar billionaire in Vietnam, made his first official presence before the public through an interview in Tuoi Tre newspaper. The young man was introduced by Vuong to the interview.

Vuong said many years ago, when Vuong and his family lived in Ukraine, the boy and his friends carried bricks during the summer and the team got $100 each time. After finishing school, he joined his father’s company and had always worked hard since then.

The billionaire said he doesn’t want to compel his children to embrace his job later. If they don’t love the job and don’t have the capability to do it, they do not have to take it.

“A great career created by so many enthusiastic people must not be destroyed by incapable people,” he said.

