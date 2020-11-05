Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/11/2020 15:05:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The 'hidden' rich kids of Vietnamese billionaires

10/11/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Unlike other rich kids, these sons and daughters of the billionaires don’t often appear in the media.

Son of a steel billion

The son of billionaire Tran Dinh Long, president of Hoa Phat Group, first presented himself before the public because of reasons related to the law. He bought 20 million HPG shares of Hoa Phat Group at the prices of VND17,300-20,100 per share and had to disclose information about the deal.

The 'hidden' rich kids of Vietnamese billionaires

From left: Pham Nhat Vuong, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Tran Dinh Long

The man born in 1996 began working at Hoa Phat two years ago and is an officer in the materials division. He has also joined some projects on digital transformation.

He now holds 20 million HPG shares and his private company where he is the director (Dai Phong Trade and Investment Co Ltd) owns 1.3 million HPG. The share is traded at VND30,000 per share.

The daughter of ‘boss’ Duc

The national information portal on business registrations shows that the Ong Bau (Promoter) coffee chain was established in November 2019. The company has charter capital of VND100 billion contributed by three investors – Tran Thi Kim Oanh, Doan Hoang Anh and Vo Quoc Loi.

Doan Hoang Anh is one of three children of Doan Nguyen Duc, or Boss Duc, holding 24.5 percent of capital in Ong Bau chain. Vo Quoc Loi is the son of Vo Quoc Thang, or Boss Thang, also holding 24.5 percent.

Anh once worked for a foreign bank and is very talented, apparently inheriting the ‘business gene’ from her father.

The son of the aviation female billionaire

 

In August 2019, Tommy Nguyen, the eldest son of Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, CEO of Vietjet, appeated before the public as co-founder of Swift 247, a startup which provides express delivery services by air.

However, after the presence at the Swift 247’s event, Tommy Nguyen continued his study in the UK and he has been discreet since then.

The son of billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong

The eldest son of Pham Nhat Vuong, the richest dollar billionaire in Vietnam, made his first official presence before the public through an interview in Tuoi Tre newspaper. The young man was introduced by Vuong to the interview.

Vuong said many years ago, when Vuong and his family lived in Ukraine, the boy and his friends carried bricks during the summer and the team got $100 each time. After finishing school, he joined his father’s company and had always worked hard since then.

The billionaire said he doesn’t want to compel his children to embrace his job later. If they don’t love the job and don’t have the capability to do it, they do not have to take it.

“A great career created by so many enthusiastic people must not be destroyed by incapable people,” he said. 

Bao An

Special day for two billionaires: mountains of money pouring in

Special day for two billionaires: mountains of money pouring in

Techcombank share prices have soared, while the Hoa Phat Group of the billionaire Tran Dinh Long has reported a record 30-year profit. The prosperity of these enterprises has helped their owners earn more money despite Covid-19.

Thai billionaire, European brewer lose money in Sabeco investment deal

Thai billionaire, European brewer lose money in Sabeco investment deal

The Sabeco price has seen a strong recovery in the last half a year, but is still at a low price. Both Thai billionaire and the big brewer Heineken have lost money because of the drop in Sabeco share price.

 
 

Other News

.
Local tyre producers suffer small impact from US tariff
Local tyre producers suffer small impact from US tariff
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Local companies do not have to worry about a preliminary anti-subsidy tariff imposed by the US Department of Commerce on car and truck tyres from Vietnam, executives told local media.

Gov’t Inspectorate proposes PM stop licensing new condotel projects
Gov’t Inspectorate proposes PM stop licensing new condotel projects
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

As many localities have granted licenses to a series of condotel projects that may pose high risks of disputes and lawsuits, the Government Inspectorate has proposed the prime minister stop licensing these new projects.

60 percent of online orders in Vietnam made on social networks
60 percent of online orders in Vietnam made on social networks
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnamese people are shopping on social networks more than on e-commerce websites. The payment methods for goods exchanged on the social networks, however, remains very ‘primitive’.

Real estate investors from HCM City look to Hanoi
Real estate investors from HCM City look to Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Legal transparency is believed to be one of Hanoi's strengths.

Shares to expand growth this week, less affected by election than predicted
Shares to expand growth this week, less affected by election than predicted
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnamese shares are forecast to move positively this week, less affected by the US presidential election than initially assumed.

Billions of dollars flow to Vietnam through M&amp;As
Billions of dollars flow to Vietnam through M&As
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

Analysts say a series of large M&A deals will be made in 2021.

Businesses diversify products to enter EU market
Businesses diversify products to enter EU market
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Plenty of local firms have weathered the COVID-19 crisis by selecting niche markets and diversify products to enhance their competitiveness and gain access to the EU market.

VN firms need to meet foreign firms’ requirements to enter global supply chains
VN firms need to meet foreign firms’ requirements to enter global supply chains
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnamese companies need to meet the requirements of foreign firms if they want to participate in global supply chains from mid-2021 when the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be under control, experts said.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 9
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 9
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City rise despite pandemic

Unstableness of domestic sugar industry
Unstableness of domestic sugar industry
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta have started to harvest raw material sugarcane from the beginning of October. However, up to now, the remaining three factories in the region have not operated yet.

Amended regulations on cap on loan interest deductions cause concern
Amended regulations on cap on loan interest deductions cause concern
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The new decree, according to experts, has yet to fully solve the inadequacies of the old regulation on the loan interest deductibility cap.

Batch of deals propels LNG-to-power projects
Batch of deals propels LNG-to-power projects
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

The signing of a series of agreements to develop billion-dollar liquefied natural gas-to-power projects is expected to create a “big bang” and improve the ranking of US investment in Vietnam.

Emerging after one decade of hiding, tycoon gets a shock
Emerging after one decade of hiding, tycoon gets a shock
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

The enterprise of Dang Thanh Tam, who was once the richest businessman in Vietnam, has reported bad news as it did nearly a decade ago.

Land rental rise in industrial property
Land rental rise in industrial property
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

The increasing demand and the drying up of land banks in industrial zones has bumped up rental prices in first-tier property markets in Vietnam.

Vietnam benchmark VN-Index set to go sideways in November
Vietnam benchmark VN-Index set to go sideways in November
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

The VN-Index edged up 2% month-on-month in October to finish at 925.47 and was among the best-performers in the world.

Black credit with interest rates of up to 1,400% per annum bleed borrowers dry
Black credit with interest rates of up to 1,400% per annum bleed borrowers dry
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

It is now easier than ever to borrow money through apps, but paying back the debts can be difficult since interest rates can be 700-1,400 percent per annum.

Vietnam household spending predicted to surge over 9% in 2021
Vietnam household spending predicted to surge over 9% in 2021
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

The rate is even higher than the 7.1% year-on-year growth from a pre-Covid-19 environment in 2019.

M&amp;A market in 2021 sees impetus
M&A market in 2021 sees impetus
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

The M&A market is forecast to see big changes since January 1, 2021 as the pandemic-induced slowdown wanes and the policy framework is radically improved.

Pandemic weighs on budget
Pandemic weighs on budget
BUSINESSicon  08/11/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to weigh on socio-economic development and State budget in 2021 and the years that follow, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung said.

Localities prepare goods for Lunar New Year holiday
Localities prepare goods for Lunar New Year holiday
BUSINESSicon  08/11/2020 

Provinces and cities are gearing up for the coming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday to ensure an adequate supply of essential goods with the COVID-19 pandemic still developing globally.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 