Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/05/2020 13:03:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Tra fish industry may fully recover in Q3: directorate

 
 
08/05/2020    11:58 GMT+7

Vietnam’s tra fish exports fell 29.3 percent year on year to 334 million USD in the first three months of this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the industry – a big foreign currency earner – may fully recover in the third quarter.

Tra fish industry may fully recover in Q3: directorate hinh anh 1

Farmers feed tra fish in Cho Moi district, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang 

At a meeting in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on May 7, the Vietnam Pangasius (Tra Fish) Association reported that the COVID-19 outbreak has affected tra fish production, processing and exports since the beginning of the year, leading to a year-on-year decline of 5.7 percent in the new farming area to 777ha, 20.8 percent in the harvested area to 602ha, and 23.6 percent in output to nearly 180,000 tonnes.

Besides, the pandemic has been developing complicatedly in countries such as China, the US, the Republic of Korea and some European nations, which are major importers of Vietnamese tra fish.

As a result, aquatic exports to key markets in Q1 plummeted compared to the same period last year with shipments to China down 48 percent, the EU 47.3 percent, and the US 19.8 percent.

The association said the sudden decrease has caused difficulties for exporters with a knok-on effect on the production of raw materials as well as support businesses like aquaculture medicine and feed producers.

Drought and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta, the largest agricultural hub in Vietnam, have also added a further complication to the tra fish industry.

 

However, the association noted, interruptions to supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic are just temporary, and trading activities are likely to resume once it is under control.

Tran Dinh Luan, General Director of the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), said China has managed to control the outbreak and begun to recover trading activities, while the inventory in some other large importers currently stands at a low level.

He forecast the tra fish industry will fully recover in Q3, and exports to China may revive right at the end of this month. Therefore, it is necessary to work out plans to regulate production to prevent a shortage of input materials for processing and export.

At the meeting, MARD Minister Nguyen Xuan Cuong said Vietnam has developed a tra fish industry raking in billions of USD from exports every year with products shipped to nearly 120 countries. However, the export volume and value have yet to match the potential.

The pangasius association, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, the MARD and Mekong Delta localities will work to tackle pandemic-caused difficulties facing exporters and promote export to the markets that have partly contained the COVID-19. They will also coordinate to boost shipments to potential markets like Russia and Brazil, along with sales in the domestic market to avoid overdependence on exports, he added./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Successful property transactions lowest in last four years: Ministry
Successful property transactions lowest in last four years: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Successful property transactions accounted for 14 percent of the total existing units in the first quarter of 2020, marking a decrease of 60 percent from the same period last year and also the lowest in the past four years, according to a report.

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance as policies have not kept up with reality, according to a report by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) and Oxfam.

VN businesses redirect production to adapt to Covid-19
VN businesses redirect production to adapt to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Some large corporations have shifted to making products that can be useful in the fight against Covid-19. Vingroup has promised to make ventilators, and garment companies are making face masks from antibacterial fabric.

Vietnam Airlines to increase flight frequency from May 16
Vietnam Airlines to increase flight frequency from May 16
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Members of the Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco plan to increase the frequency of flights from May 16 to meet the increasing travel demand of passengers after the COVID-19 outbreak ends.

Minister of transport calls for resumption of international flights
Minister of transport calls for resumption of international flights
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has called for the resumption of international flights in and out of the country. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 8
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 8
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Trade turnover of garment and textile plunges in first four months

Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
FEATUREicon  5 giờ trước 

The central bank of Vietnam had previously cut the benchmark interest rates by 0.5 – 1 percentage point in March.

Will FIEs distribute rice in the local market?
Will FIEs distribute rice in the local market?
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

As a market economy, Vietnam has to open its markets to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) but the opening may lend a hand to FIEs to control the home market.

Innovation for a green future
Innovation for a green future
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Intellectual property rights are the centre of all efforts to create a green future, Dinh Huu Phi, director-general of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam, tells Vietnam Government Portal.

Vietnam intensifies economic recovery efforts post COVID-19
Vietnam intensifies economic recovery efforts post COVID-19
VIDEOicon  19 giờ trước 

Despite the impacts of Covid-19, Vietnam recorded growth of 3.82 percent in the first three months of 2020. Economic recovery plans are also being developed for after the pandemic.

Overseas remittances to Vietnam forecasted to drop by 17% this year
Overseas remittances to Vietnam forecasted to drop by 17% this year
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Overseas remittances to Vietnam this year have been forecasted to fall by 17% this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a local economist.

VN businesses switch from ‘standby’ to ‘run’ mode to earn money
VN businesses switch from ‘standby’ to ‘run’ mode to earn money
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Unable to wait for the pandemic to end and seeing revenue drop to zero, businesses have been trying every method to earn money in the Covid-19 crisis.

Petrol firm Petrolimex reports a loss of VND1.9 trillion
Petrol firm Petrolimex reports a loss of VND1.9 trillion
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) reported a loss of nearly VND1.9 trillion (US$80.75 million) in the first quarter of 2020 as consumption was dampened by the coronavirus outbreak.  

Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

A wave of challenges stemming from the pandemic and volatile market could throw a monkey wrench in the works for state divestment, but may well open the door wider for foreign investors in Vietnam.

Economic rebound still outwith reach
Economic rebound still outwith reach
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Asteep decline in business confidence is expected to contribute to a drop in economic growth this year, but the Vietnamese economy is projected to rebound significantly next year

Vietnam’s businesses warned of being acquired by foreigners
Vietnam’s businesses warned of being acquired by foreigners
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Many businesses will struggle if the pandemic lasts a long time, leaving them vulnerable to foreign takeovers, experts say.

Insurers record revenue increase during COVID-19
Insurers record revenue increase during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Insurance companies have been enjoying an increase in sales in the first quarter of this year.

Vietnamese currency forecast to continue weakening in 2020
Vietnamese currency forecast to continue weakening in 2020
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Weaker foreign direct investment inflow on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic and a likely preference by the central bank for a weaker Vietnamese dong to support export competitiveness would be key drivers of dong weakness over the near term,

Signs indicate that Apple plans to set up factory in Vietnam
Signs indicate that Apple plans to set up factory in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Apple is running a large recruitment campaign in Vietnam, while many other foreign technology firms are considering pouring capital into projects in the country.

Many fees slashed to support businesses post-pandemic
Many fees slashed to support businesses post-pandemic
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has slashed administration fees in numerous sectors to help the economy get back on its feet when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 