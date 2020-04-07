Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN Trade Ministry proposes resuming rice exports

 
 
08/04/2020    01:00 GMT+7

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has asked the Government to resume rice exports. However, the export volume would be limited at 800,000 tonnes for April and May.

Trade ministry proposes resuming rice exports hinh anh 1

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh on April 6 sent an urgent official dispatch to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc after collecting opinions from relevant ministries and agencies relating to rice export management.

Accordingly, the MoIT proposed to allow rice exports but strictly control monthly quota after careful consideration to ensure food security amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan takes into account suitable solutions to maintain rice production to ensure economic growth while ensuring food security.

Especially, the plan was also based on the official announcement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on the rice volume of 3.2 million tonnes which could be exported in the winter-spring crop. This is the remaining quantity after ensuring normal domestic consumption and reserves.

The ministry said the country shipped around 1.7 million tonnes of rice under signed export contracts as of March 31. Therefore, the rice export volume in the future would be 1.5 million tonnes. Meanwhile, the total rice reserves in the next two months before the summer-autumn crop would be 700,000 tonnes.

 

Notably, the rice exports would be only allowed through international border gates including road, railway, seaway and airway which were connected to the General Department of Customs for observation.

In addition, the ministry required the 20 biggest rice exporters to sign agreements with at least a supermarket system to ensure food reserves for circulation. The MoIT could revoke the licences for rice exports if exporters do not meet the requirement.

Earlier, the Government announced on March 25 to ban signing new rice export contracts to ensure sufficient domestic supplies to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic./.VNA

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that in the current situation, rice exports should be controlled to ensure food security in line with the Government’s Decree No.107.

The Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and Long An have asked the Government to reconsider its temporary ban on rice exports, saying it would discourage farmers from growing the autumn-winter crop this year.  

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

 Demand for cold storage is increasing due to the lower consumption of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Da Nang City and Quang Nam Province – two key economic driving forces for the central region – have both suffered sharp reductions in growth in the first quarter due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Last year, VinaCapital’s flagship fund, Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF), invested US$25 million in a private hospital operator, Tam Tri Medical Joint Stock Company.

BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Leading melamine maker Thailand's Srithai Superware Plc is pushing its investment in Viet Nam, Vietnam News Agency reported.

BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

 The Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested northern provinces to promote cooperation with their Chinese partners to implement disease control processes and allow goods through the border.

BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

More than 100 global organisations want debt payments to be waived for developing countries this year.

BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Because of the complex movements of Covid-19, banks have drawn up backup plans for credit growth and bad debt management.

BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

 Cashew exports are expected to surge in the latter half of the year once the COVID-19 pandemic dies down.

BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Nineteen State-owned groups and corporations under the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) incurred losses worth around $160 million in the first quarter of this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Experts predict that once the COVID-19 epidemic is under control, recruitment needs will rapidly increase. Ngo Thi Ngoc Lan, Regional Director of Navigos Search, talks about the situation and how workers and employers need to prepare for the future.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Wood orders see mass cancellations or delays amid COVID-19

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Singaporean firm F&N Dairy Investment Pte Ltd has filed an offer to purchase more than 17.4 million shares in domestic dairy producer Vinamilk (HoSE: VNM).

BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Signs of recovery appeared last week as the stock price stopped sliding.

BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Government assign the Ministry of Finance to consider reducing several taxes for transport businesses affected by COVID-19.

BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung recently signed Decision No. 457/QD-TTg approving the Vietravel Airlines project of Vietravel - one of the country’s largest tour operators.

BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

A three-day rally does not mean Vietnamese shares have returned to the growth track as risks are still persistent and there is no clue they have faded away, experts have said.

BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

Vietnam invested $49.3 million abroad in the first three months of 2020, with the US being the biggest recipient.

BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

The domestic real estate market in the first quarter had the lowest transaction volume in the past four years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Viet Nam Association of Real Estate Brokers (VARS) said.

BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

As the country’s ‘flower metropolis’, Da Lat exports only 10 percent of its output. The exporters are large companies, especially foreign invested companies.

BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

Made-in-Viet Nam equipment exported during COVID-19 pandemic

