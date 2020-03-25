Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Trinh Van Quyet resigns from position at FLC Faros

 
 
12/04/2020    17:19 GMT+7

Chairman of FLC Group Trinh Van Quyet decided to leave his position as chairman of FLC Faros as the subsidiary has been nosediving in the past years.

Trinh Van Quyet, chairman of FLC Group

The management board ofFLC Farosdismissed Quyet from duty as chairman on April 7 after receiving his letter of resignation and notice to step down as a member of the management board.

The official resignation will announcedat the next shareholders' meeting. Accordingly, Nguyen Thien Phu, CEO of FLC Faros cum deputy general director of FLC Group, will take over Quyet’s position. 

Quyet's departure took place as FLC Faros was approved to merge with another FLC subsidiary, FLC GAB, specialised in mining and asset management.

With the ownership rate of 51 per cent, Quyet is the biggest stakeholder of FLC Faros and is holding a dominant hand in the control and management of the firm. He also owns 8 per cent of FLC GAB’s capital and 9 per cent in FLC’s shares.

FLC Faros was listed in the local securities market in September, 2016 at VND10,000 (43.5 US cents), then skyrocketed to VND178,000 ($7.74) as of the end of 2017. At the same time Quyet also made it among the richest people in the local stock exchange. However, the ticker (ROS), since then, has nosedived to VND4,000 (17.4 US cents), down 98 per cent in value in two years. From its VND90 trillion ($3.9 billion) market cap at launch, only a little more than VND2.2 trillion ($95.65 million) is left.

As ROS has been showing signs of even more of a slowdown in the last three months of 2019, Quyet sold 91 million stocks to reduce his ownership from 67 to 51 per cent. 

 

FLC Faros’ charter capital is about VND5.676 trillion ($246.78 million). Last year, the company reported VND4.84 trillion ($210.43 million) in revenue and VND178 billion ($7.74 million) in net interest.

In February, FTSE ETF has announced that it will not invest in the company. Bao Viet Securities Company (BVSC) forecast FTSE ETF will take FLC Faros off from its investment lists. Moreover, the fund also intends to sell two million ROS stocks.

Indeed, FLC Faros has not shined in recent years. According to the company’s consolidated financial report for the fourth quarter of 2019, FLC Faros only reached about 56 per cent of the year’s after-tax profit target, and receivables made up nearly half of its total assets. VIR

Van Anh

FLC group's stocks attract cash flow

FLC group's stocks attract cash flow

Stocks in the FLC family, especially that of construction firm ROS, drew the attention of investors amid the local market’s slight rebound today, January 14, while liquidity in the local market also significantly improved.

Property group FLC cancels share issuance

Property group FLC cancels share issuance

Property developer FLC Group has cancelled the issuance of 300 million shares for current shareholders.  

 
 

VN steel producers hit hard by pandemic
VN steel producers hit hard by pandemic
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Steel Association (VSA)’s member enterprises suffered a strong reduction in production and business in the first quarter of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trade Ministry issues rice export quotas this month under PM permission
Trade Ministry issues rice export quotas this month under PM permission
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed on decision announcing the rice export quota for April after the Prime Minister gave the green light to resume exporting the product.

Banks sell mortgaged assets to resolve bad debts
Banks sell mortgaged assets to resolve bad debts
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Many banks in Ho Chi Minh City are selling their mortgaged assets, mainly properties worth trillions of Vietnamese dong, to speed up the resolution of bad debts.

BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Imported pork faces slow sales despite cheaper prices

Ministry launches investigation into anti-dumping duties on polyester yarn
Ministry launches investigation into anti-dumping duties on polyester yarn
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a decision on investigating anti-dumping duties on polyester filament yarn (PFY) with HS codes: 5402.33.00, 5402.46.00 and 5402.47.00 originating from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

PM approves rice export resumption, orders guaranteed food security
PM approves rice export resumption, orders guaranteed food security
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the resumption of rice export provided that food security must be guaranteed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, drought and saltwater intrusion.

Vsmart grabs 16.7 percent of Vietnamese smartphone market share
Vsmart grabs 16.7 percent of Vietnamese smartphone market share
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vsmart phones now account for 16.7 percent of the Vietnamese smartphone market just 15 months since they were launched by VinSmart, a subsidiary of conglomerate VinGroup.

Moody's places five VN financial institutions on review for downgrade
Moody's places five VN financial institutions on review for downgrade
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Moody's Investors Service has placed the long-term ratings and assessments of three Vietnamese finance companies and two Vietnamese banks on review for downgrade.

Trade Ministry urges VCCI to speed up registration of REX Code
Trade Ministry urges VCCI to speed up registration of REX Code
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has urged the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to speed up the registration of REX codes for producers to facilitate exports to the European Union (EU).

Techcombank offers $1.28-billion package to supports firms
Techcombank offers $1.28-billion package to supports firms
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) has announced a 30 trillion VND (over $1.28 billion) credit package to support its customers to overcome difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the future of Vietnam's electric motorbike market?
What is the future of Vietnam’s electric motorbike market?
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

The warnings about bad air quality in Hanoi and HCM City given by forecasting centers in late 2019 could lead to a stronger electric motorbike market.

Unemployed workers struggle to survive amid COVID-19 crisis
Unemployed workers struggle to survive amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  11/04/2020 

The pandemic has caused many workers to take unpaid leave for an indefinite time.

Vietnam imports pork in large quantities
Vietnam imports pork in large quantities
BUSINESSicon  11/04/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has done what it promised – imported pork in large quantities from the US, Canada, Brazil and Russia to stabilize the pork market.

Clothing makers in Asia give stark coronavirus warning
Clothing makers in Asia give stark coronavirus warning
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Millions of jobs in Asia’s vital garment industry are at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic: EU agrees €500bn rescue package
Coronavirus pandemic: EU agrees €500bn rescue package
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

EU ministers reached the deal after long talks, pledging support for countries hit hard by coronavirus.

Finance Ministry proposes suspending low-grade rice exports until June 15
Finance Ministry proposes suspending low-grade rice exports until June 15
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has suggested suspending exports of low-grade rice until June 15 to ensure purchase for the national reserves.

BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

German firms optimistic about VN economy’s recovery in the medium-term

Coronavirus: Western economies slow to react to crisis, says leading economist
Coronavirus: Western economies slow to react to crisis, says leading economist
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

A top economist says western economies can learn from Asia as they face a severe economic downturn.

Oil producers agree to cut production by a tenth
Oil producers agree to cut production by a tenth
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The group will cut production by 10 million barrels a day from May to combat a fall in demand.

VN autos, textiles and garments, wooden furniture businesses suffer during Covid-19
VN autos, textiles and garments, wooden furniture businesses suffer during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The number of garment orders for the next two months has decreased by 70 percent, while wooden furniture enterprises have cut capacity by 70 percent for next week. Automobile manufacturers have closed factories.

. Latest news

