Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/04/2020 14:53:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Twelve products face risk of being investigated for trade defence measures

 
 
17/04/2020    14:47 GMT+7

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has announced the list of 12 products which are at risk of being investigated for trade defence measures or origin fraud and illegal conveyance.

Gas tanks are among 12 products at risk of being investigated for trade defence measures by the US. — Photo doanhnhanviet.news

The list included hardwood plywood, mattresses, wooden cabinets and vanities, quartz surface products, seamless refined copper pipes and tubes, forged steel fittings, steel wheels, fabricated structural steel, steel propane cylinders and carton-closing staples exported to the US, tyres for buses and lorries to the EU and electric bicycles to both the US and EU.

For hardwood plywood and mattresses originating from Viet Nam, the US Department of Commerce is considering initiation of trade defence investigation

Statistics shows that China’s exports of hardwood plywood, which are now subject to anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties by the US, fell from US$1.1 billion in 2016 to $215.6 million in 2019. In the same period, Viet Nam’s exports to the US rose from $33.4 million to $322.2 million.

 

China’s mattress exports to the US dropped from $436 million in 2017 to $167 million in 2019 while Viet Nam’s increased from $64,000 to $166 million.

Viet Nam’s exports of the remaining products to the US and the EU also saw significant increases while China’s saw declines due to the US and the EU’s impositions of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties, creating the risk that those products originating from Viet Nam might face investigations.

The list was announced based on the tracing of exports of products which were subject to trade defence measures by the importing countries but the tariff imposition had not been on products originating from Viet Nam. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Pork price must be stabilised: Trade Ministry
Pork price must be stabilised: Trade Ministry
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said pork must be eligible for price stabilisation due to the high demand for this essential good on the domestic market.

Vietnam-Cuba trade agreement officially takes effect
Vietnam-Cuba trade agreement officially takes effect
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

A new trade agreement between Vietnam and Cuba officially came into force earlier this month, and is expected to help bring bilateral economic, trade and investment ties on par with their sound political relationship.

China's virus-hit economy shrinks for first time in decades
China's virus-hit economy shrinks for first time in decades
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Its economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of 2020 as it battled the virus and lockdowns

IFC supports Vietnam's exports of high quality fruits
IFC supports Vietnam's exports of high quality fruits
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Plant Protection Department to support efforts to expand export markets for Vietnam's high quality fruits.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 17
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 17
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Shrimp exports to China show drastic upturn after five years

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 16
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 16
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Agriculture ministry proposes maintaining sticky rice exports

SMEs in dire need of help
SMEs in dire need of help
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need "painkillers" in the short term to increase liquidity and "vaccines" to develop sustainably in the long term.

Government leader gives go-ahead for export of medical masks
Government leader gives go-ahead for export of medical masks
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has given his consent to allow the export of medical masks, protective suits, and medical equipment as a means of providing other countries with the equipment necessary for epidemic prevention and control.

How to run the economy safely during Covid-19: HCM City’s initiative
How to run the economy safely during Covid-19: HCM City’s initiative
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Experts have applauded the measured taken by HCM City authorities on risk assessment and management, believing that this is the first important step to run the economy safely.

Coronavirus: Australia's economy faces unprecedented setbacks
Coronavirus: Australia's economy faces unprecedented setbacks
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

An unprecedented series of measures may not be enough to save Australia's normally robust economy.

Who deserves the most help during the Covid-19 crisis?
Who deserves the most help during the Covid-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

National Assembly deputies say if the government gives financial support to real estate firms and private schools, it will only be saving rich people.

Vietnam to stop exporting COVID-19 treatment medicines from April 16
Vietnam to stop exporting COVID-19 treatment medicines from April 16
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) required all local drug manufacturing, exporting and importing firms to suspend the export of drugs used in...

Twelve products may face trade origin fraud investigation: Authority
Twelve products may face trade origin fraud investigation: Authority
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has revealed a list of 12 products which are likely to face trade origin fraud or illegal transshipment investigations.

Coronavirus in Africa: 'No time for half measures in helping the economy'
Coronavirus in Africa: 'No time for half measures in helping the economy'
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Many African economies had been growing strongly before the coronavirus hit - no longer.

How is Sabeco faring now?
How is Sabeco faring now?
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Having spent nearly $5 billion to acquire 53 percent of shares of Sabeco, the largest brewer in Vietnam, Thaibev has seen its investment value fall by half.

Vietnamese wood processing and export firms need to adapt during pandemic
Vietnamese wood processing and export firms need to adapt during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had negative impacts on the domestic wooden processing industry, but this is also an opportunity for timber enterprises to review their production and business methods maintain stability

Mobile money project to be submitted to the Government this month
Mobile money project to be submitted to the Government this month
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

Telecommunications providers like VNPT, Viettel and MobiFone will join in the payment market.

After Covid-19 epidemic peak, Chinese market opens again to Vietnam’s catfish
After Covid-19 epidemic peak, Chinese market opens again to Vietnam’s catfish
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Catfish exporters hope that orders from China will increase again as this country has passed the Covid-19 epidemic peak.

Lang Son proposes temporary halt to goods transport at Tan Thanh border gate
Lang Son proposes temporary halt to goods transport at Tan Thanh border gate
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

The People's Committee of Lạng Sơn Province has sent to the Prime Minister a proposal that Tân Thanh Border gate temporarily stop receiving trucks...

Number of ".vn" domain names reaches 500,000
Number of ".vn" domain names reaches 500,000
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

The Vietnamese national ".vn" domain achieved a new milestone, reaching over half a million users by the end of March.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 