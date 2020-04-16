Twelve products may face trade origin fraud investigation: Authority

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has revealed a list of 12 products which are likely to face trade origin fraud or illegal transshipment investigations.

They include plywood made from hardwoods, foam cushions, wood cabinets, artificial stones, bronze pipes, steel couplers, steel wheels and pre-processed steel.

Gas cylinders, cardboard box staplers for export to the US, truck and coach tyres for EU export, and electric bicycles to the US and EU may also be subjected to investigation.

Those products enjoyed high export revenues in 2019.

Particularly, the revenue from wood cabinets increased to 1.37 billion USD last year from 913 million USD in 2018, a year-on-year surge of 50 percent.

US import of artificial stones from Vietnam expanded 2.5 times to 118.2 million USD in 2019 from 46.3 million USD the previous year.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s export of truck and coach tyres to the EU surged to 69 million EUR (75.03 million USD) in 2019. The country raked in 87.5 million EUR from electric bicycle exports to the EU and 18.6 million USD to the US in 2019.

In addition, investigations and anti-dumping measures have been imposed on similar products in other countries, including China, India and Turkey.

Under the Prime Minister’s Decision 824/QD-TTg on issuing the plan to strengthen the management on prevention of evasion of trade defence and origin fraud, the TRAV is responsible for building a system for reporting products involved in trade protection probes./. VNA