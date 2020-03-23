Two textile and garment companies to benefit the most from EVFTA

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
TNG Investment and Trading JSC (TNG) and Thanh Cong Textile Garment Investment JSC (TCM) are expected to benefit the most from the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA), according to Bao Viet Securities.

The European Parliament on February 12 officially ratified the EVFTA.

EVFTA is expected to make significant contributions to export volume of both sides with Vietnam and EU export turnover expected to increase by 15 billion euros and 8.3 billion euros, respectively, by 2035.

Under EVFTA, most yarn and fabric products will enjoy tax exemption as soon as the agreement takes effect, while the tariffs will be cut step by step to zero percent within 6-8 years.

As such, the gap between Vietnam’s textiles and garments and Bangladesh which now enjoys zero percent tariff, will gradually be narrowed, while Vietnam has greater advantages than China which bears the tariff of 12 percent.

Meanwhile, the preferential tariff (zero percent) applied to Cambodia has been suspended because of labor right violations discovered recently.

However, in order to be eligible for the preferential tariffs in EVFTA, Vietnam’s products need to satisfy the requirements of the origin rule. This means that Vietnamese enterprises have to use Vietnam-made or EU sourced materials to make products.


This is a difficult problem to be solved. At present, Vietnam has to import up to 80 percent of fabrics to make garments. Of this, 55 percent is from China, 16 percent from South Korea, 12 percent from Taiwan and 6 percent from Japan.

Vietnam’s products will have to compete fiercely with other big exporters such as China, India, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Pakistan. The countries consider Vietnam a big rival and apply important policies to help develop their textile and garment industry.

Bao Viet Securities (BVSC) also emphasized the ‘fabric onwards’ principle stipulated in EVFTA. Therefore, EVFTA will only bring real opportunities to enterprises with material self-supply capability and a high number of customers from the EU.

BVSC has named two companies that can benefitfrom EVFTA – TNG, a listed company on the Hanoi bourse, and TCM on the HCM City bourse.

For TNG, the EU is the biggest market, which brings 54 percent of revenue. In the last three years, TNG reported post-tax profit of hundreds of billion of dong each year and profit growth rate of 42 percent per annum in 2016-2019.

In 2019 alone, TNG made a post-tax profit of VND230.8 billion, an increase of 28 percent over 2018.

Turnover from the EU market only accounts for 5 percent of total turnover of TCM.

Linh Ha 

Some importers from US and EU, major markets for Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, have stopped orders within three to four weeks on Covid-19 pandemic.

While most textile and footwear enterprises in Vietnam struggled to find alternative sources of raw materials to maintain production, some with local sources have survived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam ran a trade surplus of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country’s major export markets.

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) has proposed the Government reduce value-added tax (VAT) and registration fees for car customers by 50 percent, reports VietNamNet.

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam has taken full advantage of the CPTPP to gain strong growth in exports to Canada and Mexico, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

The global spread of COVID-19 has had an insignificant impact on An Phat Bioplastics JSC’s performance in the first three months, shareholders were told on March 25.

BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed the payment deadlines for $3.4 billion in taxes be extended to support enterprises, business households and individuals doing business that are directly affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Technological advances, preferential credit policies and pricing incentives have set the stage for solar rooftop energy to become the next big thing in clean energy in Vietnam, according to industry insiders.

BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The US FED has launched an unprecedented bailout to help the economy cope with Covid-19. Meanwhile, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has cut the 1-6 month term deposit interest rate ceiling.

BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

National food reserves are enough to cater for emergency situations, the General Department of State Reserves (GDSR) said on March 26.

BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnamese exporters have been advised to make preparations so as to stay ready for orders from Europe when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect and the COVID-19 pandemic is stamped out.

BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

The VN Index has decreased by 156 points, or 17.7 percent, since the beginning of March.

BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has urged digital companies to develop platforms for online services as COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a pressing need for Vietnam to hasten digital transformation.

BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Banks of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have strengthened their foothold in Southeast Asia by opening more branches in the rapidly-growing market, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said.

BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

As Vietnamese are now favoring ‘contactless purchases’ in Covid-19, online sales have increased rapidly.

BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Dong Nai to speed up site clearance for Long Thanh airport project

BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The finance ministry’s recent cut and exemption of some securities service fees won't urgently help soothe investor nerves over the spread of the COVID-19 and more strong measures are needed to support businesses, analysts have said.

BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far hurt many businesses in the country, except the insurance industry.

BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

2020 is a special year for Vietnam because of the 4.0 industry revolution and Covid-19 outbreak.

BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

There are many problems associated with COVID-19, but one major issue caused by the global pandemic is its virtual destruction of the travel industry.

BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

Thirty-seven commercial banks have confirmed the reduction of fees for fast interbank fund transfers following the move of the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) to halve the switching fees for local banks from Wednesday.

BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The US dollar on Wednesday depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.

