Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/05/2020 15:51:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Unable to find new markets, garment companies lower business targets

 
 
24/05/2020    10:27 GMT+7

Garment companies have been told to find new alternative markets as the US and EU are busy fighting against Covid-19.

Thanh Dat Garment specializes in making garment products for export to the US and EU. Le Nhung, general director of the company, said as the epidemic has been escalating in the two economies, partners have suspended imports.

Unable to find new markets, garment companies lower business targets

Thanh Dat also exports products to Japan, but the exports account for a small proportion.

In order to get jobs, Thanh Dat has shifted to make cloth face masks for export, a ‘seasonal’ job that, according to Nhung, can retain 70 percent of workers and offer modest income.

Nhung said the epidemic has affected nearly all countries in the globe, so it is not easy to find new markets.

Thanh Dat hopes that American and European partners will return and import products from Vietnam. It’s expected that they will resume imports in May.

The US and EU are the two largest export markets for Vietnam’s textiles and garments. The other positions belong to Japan, South Korea and China. All five markets have suffered heavily from Covid-19.

The US and EU are the two largest export markets for Vietnam’s textiles and garments. The other positions belong to Japan, South Korea and China. All five markets have suffered heavily from Covid-19.

The Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas) also said that there is no alternative market for Vietnam, because the epidemic affects the entire world.

 

“Even the US and EU have been hit hard by the epidemic, let alone other markets,” he said, predicting that Vietnam would see sharp decline in export turnover this year.


While Nhung hopes foreign partners will resume imports in May, other producers are not sure about when they will come back.

It is highly possible that the partners would continue delaying the delivery time. In other countries, people just buy food to store, while they don’t have demand for other products.

Some Vietnamese garment companies are making cloth face masks. However, since the product price is low, the job just helps to retain workers, and does not bring profits.

A series of textile and garment companies have reported loss for Q1 2020. Nha Be Corporation reported a net loss of VND2 billion, while it made a profit of VND8.7 billion in Q1 2019.

Most garment companies have set very modest business targets for 2020. Viet Tien Garment has set targets of VND6.3 trillion in revenue and VND150 billion in pre-tax profit, just 70 percent and 39 percent, respectively, of 2019.

Vietnam exported $8.9 billion worth of garments in the first four months of 2020.

Linh Ha 

Is the $42 billion garment export target out of reach?

Is the $42 billion garment export target out of reach?

The input material supply from China ha resumed, but some American and European buyers have asked to delay deliveries for the orders they had previously placed.

VN textile and garment shares lose appeal

VN textile and garment shares lose appeal

Textile and garment companies are facing double problem: they find it difficult to import input materials and cannot export their goods.

 
 

Other News

.
Four-month earnings slow but firms hope for better months ahead
Four-month earnings slow but firms hope for better months ahead
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

A number of listed companies have announced lower earnings in April after closing for half of the month.

Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms
Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Following the prediction about a new strong FDI wave, real estate shares have been sought by investors.

Enterprises in supporting industries busy with orders during COVID-19
Enterprises in supporting industries busy with orders during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

While other industries complain about the lack of jobs, enterprises in supporting industries have been operating at full capacity to satisfy a high number of orders.

BOT toll fee hike to increase costs for VN logistics firms
BOT toll fee hike to increase costs for VN logistics firms
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport’s (MOT) proposal to increase the BOT toll fees has faced strong opposition from logistics firms.

Demand for ready-built factories and warehouses increasing: CBRE
Demand for ready-built factories and warehouses increasing: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

The development of e-commerce together with delays to import and export activities due to disrupted logistics services has accelerated demand for ready-built factories and warehouses during the COVID-19 outbreak in Viet Nam.

Vietnam ready for new investment influx
Vietnam ready for new investment influx
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

Foreign investors are speeding up the restructuring and reallocation of their production networks globally, with Vietnam considered a bright candidate for investment given its location within the world’s most dynamically-developing region.

S&amp;P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating
S&P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

S&P Global Ratings has announced it has retained Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating at BB, with a stable outlook, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Covid-19 resets operational mode of VN retail market
Covid-19 resets operational mode of VN retail market
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

Revenue from e-commerce has increased rapidly during Covid-19, but many traditional retailers have had to give back business premises to landlords.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 23
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 23
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

Hanoi drafts FDI attraction strategy in next decade to boost productivity

Weak growth outlook to spur further monetary easing in Vietnam: Fitch Solutions
Weak growth outlook to spur further monetary easing in Vietnam: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Given the weak economic outlook in Vietnam, Fitch Solutions expects further easing measures to be applied over the rest of 2020 as the country is still targeting real gross domestic product (GDP) growth above 5%.

Many hotels in HCMC priced too high for sale
Many hotels in HCMC priced too high for sale
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Many hotel owners in HCMC are putting their properties on sale due to the tourism decline inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic but at very high prices.

Agribusinesses rocked by twin negative impacts
Agribusinesses rocked by twin negative impacts
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

In spite of several highlights, the agricultural picture remains gloomy due to twin blows of climate change and coronavirus.

EVFTA offers opportunities to Vietnam to diversify markets
EVFTA offers opportunities to Vietnam to diversify markets
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Analysts say that Vietnam will be able to ease reliance on some trade partners because of the EVFTA.

Online food purchases predicted to rule the roost post-pandemic
Online food purchases predicted to rule the roost post-pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

The online food and grocery delivery segment has gained remarkable momentum after multiple platforms launched services for those stuck at home during social distancing.

Vietnam set to become shelter for foreign real estate investment post-COVID-19
Vietnam set to become shelter for foreign real estate investment post-COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Big companies like Apple, Nintendo, and Samsung and their supplier have switched out to limit damage.

Telecom industry expects high growth in the next five years
Telecom industry expects high growth in the next five years
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Five sectors of telecoms, information and technology, clean agriculture, clean technologies, retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals have potential for high growth in the next three years.

Repatriated citizens: high-quality human resources for post-Covid-19
Repatriated citizens: high-quality human resources for post-Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

The number of repatriated citizens in the post-Covid-19 period is expected to increase, which will put pressure on the labor force and social security.

Outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects amount VND21 trillion
Outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects amount VND21 trillion
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

The outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects under the Ministry of Industry and Trade totalled US$905 million as of the end of 2019, most were overdue, according to the Government’s report to the National Assembly.

Panasonic to move Thai-based production to Vietnam
Panasonic to move Thai-based production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Japanese appliance-maker Panasonic on May 21 said that next year it will move its Thai-based production of refrigerators and washing machines to Vietnam, laying off some 800 workers.

Local air-conditioner brands join race for market share
Local air-conditioner brands join race for market share
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Vietnamese air conditioner manufacturers are increasingly using sophisticated technologies as they jostle for market share in a competitive market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 