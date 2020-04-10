Unemployed workers struggle to survive amid COVID-19 crisis

The pandemic has caused many workers to take unpaid leave for an indefinite time.

Hoa from Vung Tau City, a nursery school teacher, is now staying at home and has nothing to do. Her savings are running out because she has been taking unpaid leave for two months.





“I have no income these days, but I still have to pay for food every day. And the electricity and water bills have become bigger because I am at home,” she complained.



More than 10 teachers at the same private kindergarten are in the same situation.



Le Van Loc, born in 1988, began working as a tour guide for Vietravel in 2014. His last tour was to Phuket, Thailand, in mid-February and there were only six travelers.



After returning from the tour, Loc has been at home because most tours have been canceled.



Nguyen Thi Thanh, head of a tourism management division of a travel firm in Tan Binh district, is in the same situation. Her travel firm has been closed for more than one month.



At first, Thanh did not feel sad because of the unpaid leave, because she thought she would return to work after one month. However, her ‘holiday’ has been prolonged and no one can say for sure when the epidemic will be contained.

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) said the number of unemployed workers may reach 1.32 million. Many of them have tried other jobs to earn a living.

Since Thanh doesn’t have income, she has become extremely economical. Instead of pho (noodles served with beef or chicken), she now only has a loaf of bread or sweet tomatoes for breakfast.



Because of Covid-19, all schools and learning centers have halted operation, while thousands of enterprises have scaled down production.



In Hanoi, HCM City and other localities, all restaurants, eateries, beauty spas and gym centers have been forced to close to facilitate epidemic prevention.



This has pushed many workers into unemployment. The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) said the number of unemployed workers may reach 1.32 million. Many of them have tried other jobs to earn a living.



Hoa, the nursery school teacher, is trying to work as a real estate broker in HCM City.



“This is not a job I want, because I don’t have experience, but I still have to take it,” she said.



Meanwhile, Thanh has become a trader. She collects face masks from producers and sells to consumers. Loc and his five colleagues have become delivery workers. He works from 7.30am to 8pm and earns VND500,000-700,000 a day.

Le Ha

Unemployment benefit recipients up 9.11 percent in Q1 The number of recipients of unemployment benefits nationwide rose by 9.11 percent to 378,000 people during the first quarter of 2020 as a large amount of businesses have been forced to suspend operation or go bankrupt by COVID-19.