Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/04/2020 10:35:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Unemployed workers struggle to survive amid COVID-19 crisis

 
 
11/04/2020    10:27 GMT+7

The pandemic has caused many workers to take unpaid leave for an indefinite time.

Hoa from Vung Tau City, a nursery school teacher, is now staying at home and has nothing to do. Her savings are running out because she has been taking unpaid leave for two months.

Unemployed workers struggle to survive amid COVID-19 crisis



“I have no income these days, but I still have to pay for food every day. And the electricity and water bills have become bigger because I am at home,” she complained.

More than 10 teachers at the same private kindergarten are in the same situation.

Le Van Loc, born in 1988, began working as a tour guide for Vietravel in 2014. His last tour was to Phuket, Thailand, in mid-February and there were only six travelers.

After returning from the tour, Loc has been at home because most tours have been canceled.

Nguyen Thi Thanh, head of a tourism management division of a travel firm in Tan Binh district, is in the same situation. Her travel firm has been closed for more than one month.

At first, Thanh did not feel sad because of the unpaid leave, because she thought she would return to work after one month. However, her ‘holiday’ has been prolonged and no one can say for sure when the epidemic will be contained.

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) said the number of unemployed workers may reach 1.32 million. Many of them have tried other jobs to earn a living.

Since Thanh doesn’t have income, she has become extremely economical. Instead of pho (noodles served with beef or chicken), she now only has a loaf of bread or sweet tomatoes for breakfast.

 


Because of Covid-19, all schools and learning centers have halted operation, while thousands of enterprises have scaled down production.

In Hanoi, HCM City and other localities, all restaurants, eateries, beauty spas and gym centers have been forced to close to facilitate epidemic prevention.

This has pushed many workers into unemployment. The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) said the number of unemployed workers may reach 1.32 million. Many of them have tried other jobs to earn a living.

Hoa, the nursery school teacher, is trying to work as a real estate broker in HCM City.

“This is not a job I want, because I don’t have experience, but I still have to take it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Thanh has become a trader. She collects face masks from producers and sells to consumers. Loc and his five colleagues have become delivery workers. He works from 7.30am to 8pm and earns VND500,000-700,000 a day. 

Le Ha

Unemployment benefit recipients up 9.11 percent in Q1

Unemployment benefit recipients up 9.11 percent in Q1

The number of recipients of unemployment benefits nationwide rose by 9.11 percent to 378,000 people during the first quarter of 2020 as a large amount of businesses have been forced to suspend operation or go bankrupt by COVID-19.

Floundering service sector threatens mass unemployment

Floundering service sector threatens mass unemployment

With restaurant and café chains struggling amid COVID-19, thousands of employees in the service sector could lose their jobs. 

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam imports pork in large quantities
Vietnam imports pork in large quantities
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has done what it promised – imported pork in large quantities from the US, Canada, Brazil and Russia to stabilize the pork market.

Clothing makers in Asia give stark coronavirus warning
Clothing makers in Asia give stark coronavirus warning
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Millions of jobs in Asia’s vital garment industry are at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic: EU agrees €500bn rescue package
Coronavirus pandemic: EU agrees €500bn rescue package
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

EU ministers reached the deal after long talks, pledging support for countries hit hard by coronavirus.

Finance Ministry proposes suspending low-grade rice exports until June 15
Finance Ministry proposes suspending low-grade rice exports until June 15
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has suggested suspending exports of low-grade rice until June 15 to ensure purchase for the national reserves.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 10
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 10
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

German firms optimistic about VN economy’s recovery in the medium-term

Coronavirus: Western economies slow to react to crisis, says leading economist
Coronavirus: Western economies slow to react to crisis, says leading economist
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

A top economist says western economies can learn from Asia as they face a severe economic downturn.

Oil producers agree to cut production by a tenth
Oil producers agree to cut production by a tenth
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The group will cut production by 10 million barrels a day from May to combat a fall in demand.

VN autos, textiles and garments, wooden furniture businesses suffer during Covid-19
VN autos, textiles and garments, wooden furniture businesses suffer during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The number of garment orders for the next two months has decreased by 70 percent, while wooden furniture enterprises have cut capacity by 70 percent for next week. Automobile manufacturers have closed factories.

Cashless payments become popular amid COVID-19
Cashless payments become popular amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Money can spread germs and bacteria, and amid the complicated developments of the novel corona virus Sars-CoV-2, many people have switched to cashless payments to protect them from unnecessary contact with contaminated money.

HCM City shop owners desperate to sell as tenants’ business hit by pandemic, quit
HCM City shop owners desperate to sell as tenants’ business hit by pandemic, quit
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Lack of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing pressure from interest on bank loans are forcing many shop owners in HCM City into a sell-off.

Will we ever take cruise holidays again?
Will we ever take cruise holidays again?
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The cruise line industry faces a long journey back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Fitch revises outlook on Viet Nam to Stable; affirms at 'BB'
Fitch revises outlook on Viet Nam to Stable; affirms at 'BB'
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Viet Nam's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to stable, from positive, and has affirmed the rating at 'BB'.

VN stock market has torrid time in March
VN stock market has torrid time in March
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The stock market fell sharply in March, with all indices dropping steeply, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

Wood processing firms hit hard by COVID-19 crisis
Wood processing firms hit hard by COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Vietnamese wood processing firms have reduced production or suspended operations as most of the major importing countries for their products face hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Worst economic crisis since 1930s depression, IMF says
Coronavirus: Worst economic crisis since 1930s depression, IMF says
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Global economic growth will turn "sharply negative" this year due to the pandemic, the IMF warns.

Record number of businesses stop operations in Q1
Record number of businesses stop operations in Q1
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

The number of businesses which stopped operation in Vietnam hit a record number of nearly 35,000 in the first quarter of this year, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Mobile World asks for a 50 per cent discount in rental costs
Mobile World asks for a 50 per cent discount in rental costs
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Mobile World JSC is asking for a 50 per cent discount on its store rental costs across the country for 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deadlines for tax and land use fee payments extended
Deadlines for tax and land use fee payments extended
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 approved Decree No 41/2020/ND-CP on the extension of deadlines for tax and land use fee payments to support businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN labour export companies hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
VN labour export companies hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Businesses involved in labour exports are at a standstill due to the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Online entertainment providers are enjoying a surge in users as social distancing and COVID-19 force people to stay at home.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 