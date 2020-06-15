Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
16/06/2020
UPCoM-traded firms seek ways for bourse switch

 
 
16/06/2020

Unlisted public companies are planning to move to the Ho Chi Minh and Ha Noi stock exchanges to increase share liquidity and capital.

The Deo Ca Tunnel connects the two provinces of Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa in the central region of Viet Nam. The project investor Deo Ca Traffic Infrastructure Investment JSC (UPCoM: HHV) is planning to move shares from the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in June 2021. — Photo deoca.vn

Deo Ca Traffic Infrastructure Investment JSC (UPCoM: HHV) will propose shareholders approve a plan to cancel trading on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to list on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in June 2021.

The company is trading more than 227 million shares on UPCoM. The switch will allow the company to raise capital, thus funding its infrastructure investment projects.

Deo Ca Traffic Infrastructure Investment is the investor of many build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects such as Bac Giang-Lang Son Highway, Deo Ca Tunnel and Phuoc Tuong-Phu Gia Tunnel. In 2020, the company will need VND730 billion to invest in the two former projects.

In 2019, the company earned VND477 billion (US$20.5 million) and VND155 billion in total revenue and profit, respectively. Earnings targets for 2020 are expected at VND1.7 trillion worth of revenue and VND185 billion worth of profit, up 260 per cent and 19 per cent on-year.

Equitised Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (UPCoM: BSR) has filed to list its 3.1 billion shares on the Ha Noi Stock Exchange (HNX). The filing has been received.

The listing will make BSR shares more liquid, allowing the Government to proceed with its divestment plan, according to the board of directors.

Ending the first quarter, BSR posted a record loss of VND2.35 trillion. The company targets a total output of 5.56 million tonnes of products for 2020; a total revenue of VND80.68 trillion and a total post-tax profit of VND1.18 trillion.

The post-tax profit for the whole year is expected to drop nearly 60 per cent on-year as crude prices are expected to trade at $60 a barrel on average this year. Earnings targets can be adjusted upon the movement of oil prices.

 

Other popular names that are considering a bourse switch included industrial park developer Nam Tan Uyen JSC (NTC) and some lenders like VietBank (VBB), LienVietPostBank (LPB) and KienLongBank (KLB).

UPCoM is seen as a transit station to encourage unlisted companies to trade their shares on the Vietnamese equity market. This is also the secondary option for those that are removed from the two stock exchanges to keep their shares liquidating.

Information and earnings quality standards on UPCoM are often lower than the two exchanges, so the majority of stocks are not as attractive to investors. Therefore, the market liquidity is lower than that of the two exchanges.

On Monday, the market index UPCOM dropped 0.73 per cent to end at 55.54 points with nearly 41.5 million shares being traded, worth VND439 billion.

Trading volume and value of the HNX were double UPCoM’s while those of the HoSE were 17 and 52 times higher, respectively.

If those firms are qualified for HoSE and HNX listing, it means they are able to meet stricter requirements set by the two exchanges, thus allowing shares to be more active to benefit shareholders and investors. — VNS

Margin lending may be allowed on the Unlisted Pubic Company Market (UPCoM), the State Securities Commission (SSC) vice chairman Pham Hong Son said on Wednesday.  

Foreign investors in January bought a total net value of VND46 billion (nearly US$2 million) worth of shares on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM).  

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam may take a global lead in rice exports in 2020, a trade report to the National Assembly on Monday showed. 

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced that 12 trade remedy cases were initiated by foreign countries and territories for Vietnamese goods in the first six months of this year.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The price of pork in the domestic market has been experiencing a downward trajectory in recent days after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) granted permission to local firms to import live pigs from Thailand.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Experts have forecast a tough time ahead for the domestic retail, with many store owners struggling to pay rent after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

It won’t be a V-shaped recovery, but a swoosh-shaped recovery like Nike’s logo: the economy will go down and then bounce back beginning in 2021, according to BIDV’s chief economist Can Van Luc.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Quality standards, rules of origin, and legal aspects are said to be among the barriers Vietnamese businesses will have to overcome to gain a foothold in the European market under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group from Australia have recently agreed on changes to their joint venture, Jetstar Pacific, to improve the operations and profits of the budget airline.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

There is a new FDI capital flow heading for Southeast Asian countries, but analysts say it is not easy for Vietnam to grab the opportunities.

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Some credit institutions (CIs) that have not yet completed their restructuring roadmap will have to speed up the process to meet the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s deadline this year.

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta has topped six economic regions nationwide in terms of provincial competitive index (PCI) over the past five years,

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

At Sacombank’s annual general meeting held on June 5 its permanent vice chairman Pham Van Phong said that in 2019 the bank’s pre-tax profit increased by 43.2 per cent to VND3.2 trillion (US$137.5 million), which was 21.4 per cent above the target.

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam spends over US$1.2 billion on fuel imports

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

PhD Doctor Nguyen Duc Do, deputy director of the Academy of Finance, talks on the need to promote the development of the domestic market.

BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Seeing food and health care products have become a priority of consumers after the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses are racing to grab market share.

BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

The Vietnamese Government’s policy of giving a five-month postponement of tax and land-use fee payments to support businesses to overcome the difficult time caused by COVID-19 pandemic should be extended

BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Real estate technology platform Propzy has completed a US$25 million Series A funding round from two investors – Gaw Capital and SoftBank Ventures Asia.

BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Developing IZs is seen as a profitable business at this time as many foreign investors are leaving China and heading for Vietnam.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam has puts high hopes on EVFTA, but the COVID-19 pandemic may make the path to realize its benefits a bumpy one.

BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked relevant ministries and localities to create policies for the development of key economic regions to drive post-pandemic economic growth.

BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Under the draft law, financial incentives would be given in three fields – corporate income tax, import/export tax; finance and land; and accelerated depreciation.

