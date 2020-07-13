Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/07/2020 19:53:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups

14/07/2020    19:47 GMT+7

After months of challenges and faults in the global ingredient supply chain, peaks and valleys are the landscape for Vietnamese drug giants in their first-half performance, 

and several factors remain that could damage their operational prospects in the months to come.

1500p17 ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups
Local drugmakers are coping with serious supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic

Hau Giang Pharmaceutical JSC (DHG), the biggest publicly-traded drugmaker in Vietnam, reported a fall in revenues and profits in the first six months of 2020. Total revenue dropped 3.5 per cent on-year and fulfilled 43.5 per cent of the annual target.

In spite of this, DHG’s total pharmaceutical gross output during the period hit VND2.46 trillion ($106.9 million), up 3.4 per cent on-year and meeting 52.6 per cent of the whole-year target.

DHG now boasts Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings, one of the five biggest pharmaceuticals in Japan, as a major foreign shareholder, with a take of 50.78 per cent.

Some pharma players have announced their 2020 first-half performance results, while others are still to be revealed.

On July 2, Traphaco JSC, the country’s second-largest publicly-traded drugmaker, held a meeting to review the six-month performance and set targets for the second half, amid the serious impacts of COVID-19.

Traphaco is among the few pharmaceutical firms that gained during the January-June span. It made consolidated revenues of VND850 billion ($36.95 million), up 7 per cent on-year, while profits rose 17 per cent on-year to VND85.4 billion ($3.7 million).

Industry insiders attributed the fruitful result to the fact that Traphaco holds 11.53 per cent of the oriental medicine segment, with 76 per cent of its self-production. Meanwhile, major western medicines like Methorphan and other eye drops such as Quimoxi, Oxflaxacin, and Tobramycin continue to bring about good results and positive prospects, driven by increasing demands for respiratory and eye disease drugs in the country.

On a similar path, Imexpharm Pharmaceutical JSC (IMP), Vietnam’s fourth-biggest pharmaceutical firm, is said to have obtained good business performance during the first half thanks to its sufficient reserves of ingredients and sound business strategies.

In contrast, many drugmakers still suffered losses in the period. Vietnam Pharmaceutical Corporation (Vinapharm) even envisions a 10.5 per cent decrease in its pre-tax profits for 2020.

According to FPT Securities, domestic pharmaceutical businesses giants like DHG, Traphaco, IMP, and Domesco Medical Import-Export JSC face some risks in operations which might cause challenges for them to fulfil their 2020 targets.

Traphaco aims to make consolidated revenue of VND2 trillion ($86.95 million) and consolidated after-tax profit of VND180 billion ($7.8 million) this year, up 16 and 9 per cent on-year, respectively. Meanwhile, DHG aims to increase its pre-tax profit by a percentage point. IMP even set 25 and 28 per cent on-year rises in net revenue and pre-tax profit, respectively.

However, Traphaco is facing some investment risks in its operation in terms of management costs, ingredient imports, and liquidity. Specifically, the company is facing a rise in labour costs and selling expenses after opening an additional eight distribution branches in the past two years, which have not brought about good results.

 

In addition, the drugmaker’s reliance on ingredient imports has impacted on its control of quality and the price of pharmaceutical substances. The main ingredients of its key western products like Methorphan, Quimoxi, Tobramycin, and Moxifloxacin, which make up 7.8 per cent of total net revenue, comes from China and India only.

Worse still, Traphaco has low liquidity and a concentrated shareholder structure in which 75 per cent of stakes are owned by three major stakeholders: State Capital Investment Corporation, Magbi Fund Ltd., and Super Delta Pte., Ltd.

At present, Traphaco is upgrading its Hung Yen western factory to EU-GMP standards to increase its possibility of joining tenders of high-end generic drugs in the ethical drugs channel under Circular No.15/2019/TT-BYT dated July 2019 regulating drug tenders at public hospitals.

The upgrading process requires an extra cost of an estimated VND225 billion ($9.78 million) and is expected to be completed in 2022.

Meanwhile, DHG is hitting hard rocks partly due to over-dependence on antibiotics amid the government’s stricter control over their sales in the over-the-counter market. For the time being, this channel is seeing stiffening competition among domestic businesses in terms of prices and product segments.

DHG’s concerns are increasing in policy risks as its PIC/S Malaysia factory has fewer competitive advantages in tenders of high-end Group II categories of pain and fever drugs under the new circular. On the other hand, DHG’s reliance on 90-per-cent ingredient imports is causing a big problem due to price fluctuation. Up till now, the biggest player has yet to find a solution.

Like Traphaco and DHG, Domesco – the third-biggest publicly-traded drugmaker – is among the hardest-hit from the supply chain break.

If the pandemic continues to develop, Domesco and others will see the shortfall becoming more serious, forcing them to find other supply sources outside China and India, thus resulting in a possible reduction in profit margins.

Meanwhile, IMP is facing risk of acquisition. At present, Vinapharm is the biggest shareholder of IMP with 22.8 per cent, while the total stakeholding of IMP leadership is just 3.1 per cent, resulting in an insufficient veto vote of at least 36 per cent, thus increasing the chances of being acquired.

Currently, IMP’s foreign ownership limit is set at 49 per cent, with Balestrand Ltd., KWE Beteiligungen AG, and other overseas investment funds and financial firms holding a total of 48.4 per cent. This firm has yet to attain a strategic foreign partner. VIR

Bich Thuy

Medical equipment, pharmaceutical companies see bright future after Covid-19

Medical equipment, pharmaceutical companies see bright future after Covid-19

Most medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies reported high revenue and profit growth rates in Q1 in comparison with the same period last year.

Gradual but radical changes set to sweep pharmaceutical landscape

Gradual but radical changes set to sweep pharmaceutical landscape

The upcoming implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to transform the competitive landscape of Vietnam’s pharmaceutical and medical industry. 

 
 

Other News

.
EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

While the whole world was aggressively fighting Covid-19, Vietnam and the European Union ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVTFA).

Rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board
Rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The price of pigs in Vietnam, which while dropping remains much higher than before the global health crisis, is being deemed the main factor creating breakthrough profits for husbandry groups, 

Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19
Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The electronics industry in the last six months of the year is forecasted to be still greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduces demand in the US and European markets.

What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Speeding up infrastructure development and improving ease of doing business and vocational training are among things Vietnam can do to make itself more attractive to foreign investors post-Covid-19, according to VinaCapital.

EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition
EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnamese goods are likely to face intense competition once the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect in early August, economists have forecast.

Renewable energy market picks up as many projects put on sale
Renewable energy market picks up as many projects put on sale
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

As wind and solar power project developers now can enjoy a high FIT (feed in tariff) price, investors are registering more projects to resell for profit.

Foreign investors request prosecution and arrest of Huy Nhat
Foreign investors request prosecution and arrest of Huy Nhat
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Four foreign investors petitioned Vietnamese authorities to prosecute and take Huy Nhat into custody for appropriating $25 million from them.

Investing in automation to help VN logistics firms compete
Investing in automation to help VN logistics firms compete
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

As the pandemic brings opportunities to the e-commerce sector, the local logistics industry also has a chance to grow.

Trade Ministry proposes opening fuel market to foreign retailers
Trade Ministry proposes opening fuel market to foreign retailers
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent the Government a draft decree amending and supplementing certain articles of Decree 83/2014 on petrol and oil trading, proposing allowing foreign investors to enter the country’s fuel retail market.

Travel companies find it hard to get bank loans
Travel companies find it hard to get bank loans
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Several travel companies admitted that although they are struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s hard for them to secure bank loans because banks classify them as high-risk businesses.

Investors return to condotel market, with caution
Investors return to condotel market, with caution
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Investors have once again shown interest in condotels as the legal issues for this kind of real estate product have been clarified. However, the market remains cool.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 14
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Tra fish exports enjoy robust growth to UK, Singapore

Renewable energy has not met potential
Renewable energy has not met potential
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

The development of wind and solar power has not reached its great potential, especially in the central and southern region, experts have said.

Caution vital for economic resurgence
Caution vital for economic resurgence
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

Vietnam’s economy grew 1.81 per cent in the first half of 2020

Medical equipment, pharmaceutical companies see bright future after Covid-19
Medical equipment, pharmaceutical companies see bright future after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Most medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies reported high revenue and profit growth rates in Q1 in comparison with the same period last year.

Rush of high-tech breeders expanding into Vietnam
Rush of high-tech breeders expanding into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

Despite the risky nature of animal husbandry associated with diseases and other unpredictable factors, the sector continues to flourish in Vietnam even amidst the global health crisis.

Banks set sights on bigger targets with stock listing in HCM City
Banks set sights on bigger targets with stock listing in HCM City
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

LienVietPostBank has said it will complete the transfer of its LPB shares from the unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in the fourth quarter of this year.

Ministry considers common retail power price
Ministry considers common retail power price
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is considering allowing households to choose a common retail power price for their electricity consumption, said deputy minister Hoang Quoc Vuong.

E-wallet users rush to verify information
E-wallet users rush to verify information
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

The number of e-wallet users completing identity verification surged ahead of the July 7 deadline, according to e-wallet firms.

Mckinsey assesses Vietnam’s economic recovery capacity
Mckinsey assesses Vietnam’s economic recovery capacity
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

Vietnam could expect the strong growth of recent years to return next year, and will likely see its position as an offshoring location reinforced once the global economy begins to recover, as assessed by the Mckinsey & Company.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 