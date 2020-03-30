Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/03/2020 12:38:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months

 
 
30/03/2020    12:36 GMT+7

Vietnam invested $49.3 million abroad in the first three months of 2020, with the US being the biggest recipient.

US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months hinh anh 1

A transaction office of Vietcombank in Laos (Photo: Vietcombank)

During the period, the country secured investment certificates for 27 projects worth 22.9 million USD, while six others were permitted to add 26.4 million USD.

Accommodation and food services attracted 14.7 million USD, accounting for 29.9 percent of the total investment by Vietnamese firms. They were followed by scientific and technological activities (12 million USD, 24.4 percent) and processing – manufacturing (9 million USD, 18.3 percent).

The US was the top recipient of Vietnamese capital in the first quarter with 20.1 million USD, or 40.8 percent of the total. Singapore ranked second with 12.8 million USD, accounting for 26 percent, and Cambodia stood third with 9.5 million USD, making up 19.3 percent.

 

Meanwhile, Vietnam granted investment licenses to 758 new projects worth 5.5 billion USD between January and March, up nearly 45 percent year on year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

More than 230 existing projects registered to adjust their capital with an additional 1.07 billion USD in the January-March period, equivalent to 82 percent of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the value of capital contributions and shares purchased by foreign investors in the country reached almost 2 billion USD, equivalent to 34.4 percent of the same time in 2019./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
COVID-19: Business facilities, services allowed to operate in Hanoi
COVID-19: Business facilities, services allowed to operate in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Hanoi has also called on places of worship not to organize events with large numbers of people, and to limit public gatherings as the number of COVID-19 infection cases in the city keeps rising.

Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s growth forecast
Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s growth forecast
VIDEOicon  1 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions has recently revised down Vietnam’s economic growth in 2020 to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent previously due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

FDI businesses cry out for help as COVID-19 exerts impact
FDI businesses cry out for help as COVID-19 exerts impact
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Many foreign direct investment (FDI) businesses are taking the full brunt of the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and they are in dire need of support from the government to weather the storm.

Workers face salary cuts as firms fight to survive amid COVID-19
Workers face salary cuts as firms fight to survive amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Many businesses have been forced to give workers time off work, especially at weekends due to reduced demand caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mekong Delta shrimp prices fall as COVID-19 hits demand
Mekong Delta shrimp prices fall as COVID-19 hits demand
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Shrimp prices have plummeted in the Mekong Delta since global demand has been hit severely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil &amp; gas sector bears double effects from Covid-19, oil price plunges
Oil & gas sector bears double effects from Covid-19, oil price plunges
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

With the oil price falling to $30-35 per barrel, the national oil and gas corporation PetroVietnam will lose $3 billion in revenue in 2020.

Farm produce sales fall, but rice exports soar
Farm produce sales fall, but rice exports soar
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

While many agricultural and aquatic products remain unsold because of decreased demand during Covid-19, rice sales have been satisfactory.

Association calls for consistent tax incentives for social housing developers
Association calls for consistent tax incentives for social housing developers
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Tax incentives for developers of social housing projects for lease should be made clear and consistent to encourage private investment in the segment, according to the HCM City Real Estate Association.

Petrol prices see sharp fall of up to 4,252 VND per litre
Petrol prices see sharp fall of up to 4,252 VND per litre
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The retail prices of petrol plummeted from 3pm of March 29, making it the sixth consecutive reduction since the beginning of this year.

Covid-19 wipes out $44 billion from Vietnam’s stock market
Covid-19 wipes out $44 billion from Vietnam’s stock market
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

As the covid-19 epidemic has been escalating, the market capitalization value has been sliding. Market losses have reached $44 billion.

COVID-19: Bamboo Airways restricts domestic, charter flights
COVID-19: Bamboo Airways restricts domestic, charter flights
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Bamboo Airways, Vietnam’s newest airline, has announced it will reduce the frequency of domestic flights amid the critical time of COVID-19 fight as directed by the Government and Ministry of Transport.

HCM City property developers offer more products
HCM City property developers offer more products
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The HCM City real estate market provides more housing projects and subsidises rentals to boost the market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta rice farmers earn high income from rice straw
Mekong Delta rice farmers earn high income from rice straw
BUSINESSicon  29/03/2020 

Rice farmers in the Mekong Delta are earning higher incomes from selling rice straw left over from the harvested 2019 – 20 winter-spring rice crop.

Ministry proposes 843 million USD bailout package for businesses during COVID-19
Ministry proposes 843 million USD bailout package for businesses during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  29/03/2020 

The Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs has proposed the Government issue a 20 trillion VND (843 million USD) bailout package to soften the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​
Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Ecological real estate is considered a safe investment channel amid the pandemic, meeting the demand for green living space and ensuring health safety for dwellers.

No end to woes of local textile and garment industry
No end to woes of local textile and garment industry
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

While the supply of raw materials from China is recovering after a month of suspension, textile and garment businesses find that they have moved out of the frying pan into the fire as the COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnam's first-quarter GDP growth hits decade low
Vietnam's first-quarter GDP growth hits decade low
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 grew 3.82 percent, the lowest pace during the 2011-2020 period, head of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Bich Lam said on March 27.

Two textile and garment companies to benefit the most from EVFTA
Two textile and garment companies to benefit the most from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

TNG Investment and Trading JSC (TNG) and Thanh Cong Textile Garment Investment JSC (TCM) are expected to benefit the most from the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA), according to Bao Viet Securities.

Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter
Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam ran a trade surplus of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country’s major export markets.

Automakers propose Gov’t cut VAT and registration fee for customers
Automakers propose Gov’t cut VAT and registration fee for customers
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) has proposed the Government reduce value-added tax (VAT) and registration fees for car customers by 50 percent, reports VietNamNet.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 