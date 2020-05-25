US becomes Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits, vegetables

The US has become Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits and vegetables in the first four months of the year, recording a 44% increase year-on-year in export value to $102.1 million, according to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association.

Vietnam's overall fruit and vegetable imports fell 42 percent to 376.9 million USD, but imports from several countries such as New Zealand, the US and Korea increased.

In the same period last year the US had accounted for only 10 percent of imports.

Pham Thien Hoang, owner of GreenSpace Store, a fruit importer, said fruits from the US are very popular among Vietnamese consumers.

Apples, grapes and cherries are among the biggest imports from that country.

Vietnam is also a substantial exporter of vegetables and fruits, and in the first four months earned 1.2 billion USD these products, a 12.5 percent drop./.

Dragon fruit noodles? Firms create new food products as exports to China slump The Viet Nam Flour Corporation (Vikybomi) has created new food products made from wheat flour and farm produce such as dragon fruit and watermelon amid a reduction in fruit exports to China.