Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/05/2020 11:26:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

US becomes Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits, vegetables

 
 
25/05/2020    11:23 GMT+7

The US has become Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits and vegetables in the first four months of the year, recording a 44% increase year-on-year in export value to $102.1 million, according to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association.

US becomes Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits, vegetables hinh anh 1

Vietnam's overall fruit and vegetable imports fell 42 percent to 376.9 million USD, but imports from several countries such as New Zealand, the US and Korea increased.

In the same period last year the US had accounted for only 10 percent of imports.

Pham Thien Hoang, owner of GreenSpace Store, a fruit importer, said fruits from the US are very popular among Vietnamese consumers.

 

Apples, grapes and cherries are among the biggest imports from that country.

Vietnam is also a substantial exporter of vegetables and fruits, and in the first four months earned 1.2 billion USD these products, a 12.5 percent drop./.

Dragon fruit noodles? Firms create new food products as exports to China slump

Dragon fruit noodles? Firms create new food products as exports to China slump

The Viet Nam Flour Corporation (Vikybomi) has created new food products made from wheat flour and farm produce such as dragon fruit and watermelon amid a reduction in fruit exports to China.  

Fresh fruit exported to China in refrigerated containers

Fresh fruit exported to China in refrigerated containers

Export of fresh fruit to China via train using refrigerated containers has contributed to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Over half of population to shop online by 2025
Over half of population to shop online by 2025
VIDEOicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam is aiming to have 55 percent of its population shopping online by 2025, with average consumer spending rising to 600 USD per year, according to a master plan on e-commerce development for 2021-2025.

Deadly new seafood virus should be prevented: Ministry
Deadly new seafood virus should be prevented: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called for strengthening the management of seafood transportation across the border.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 25
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 25
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Japanese newspaper: EVFTA to lift Vietnam’s post-pandemic growth

World-famous resilience keeps up M&amp;A appetite
World-famous resilience keeps up M&A appetite
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Although the current pandemic is spreading rapidly in many countries and causing severe damage to the global economy, Vietnam continues to effectively control the situation while ensuring that economic activities are not interrupted.

EVFTA implementation requires local firms to thoroughly grasp regulations
EVFTA implementation requires local firms to thoroughly grasp regulations
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Businesses and management agencies should be fully aware of the regulations and rights included within the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) before the trade deal fully comes into effect.

Covid-10 sparks new competition in fresh food market
Covid-10 sparks new competition in fresh food market
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Selling fresh food online is a service provided by supermarkets, but e-commerce firms and technology platforms have jumped on the bandwagon recently.

Commitment level of tariffs in new-generation FTAs comes under scrutiny
Commitment level of tariffs in new-generation FTAs comes under scrutiny
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Up to 99% of tariff lines with partner countries are poised to be eliminated over the course of the 10-year roadmap set out in new-generation trade pacts 

Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound
Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Resort real estate is one of the segments expected to see the fastest pace of recovery in the post-pandemic times.

Vietnam’s economy likely to have V-shaped recovery after Covid-19: SSI
Vietnam’s economy likely to have V-shaped recovery after Covid-19: SSI
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Saigon Securities Incorporated (SSI) believes that the highest probability for Vietnam's economy is a V-shaped recovery.

Fate of five of 12 loss-making projects uncertain with EPC contractors out of reach
Fate of five of 12 loss-making projects uncertain with EPC contractors out of reach
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The fate of five of the 12 notorious loss-making projects remain uncertain because the Chinese contractors cannot be taken to court.

Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery
Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

If the Vietnamese economy is able to successfully enjoy a rapid economic recovery following the conclusion of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the retail industry will be one of the driving factors in this revival process.

Vietnam in favourable position in new int’l economic order thanks to EVFTA: expert
Vietnam in favourable position in new int’l economic order thanks to EVFTA: expert
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Associate Professor, Dr. Chu Hoang Long from the Australian National University (ANU) on May 23 expressed his belief that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), once effective, will boost two-way trade thanks to eased tax barriers.

Vietnam told to prepare for new foreign investment wave
Vietnam told to prepare for new foreign investment wave
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam will have to compete with many rivals to attract foreign investors who are considering relocating their production bases out of China.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 24
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 24
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Pork prices reach record high

Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s first information technology museum was established by Doctor Nguyen Chi Cong, former Head of the Department of Science and Technology under the Vietnam Information Technology Association.

Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic
Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

 Property firms are gearing up to tap opportunities from the post-pandemic recovery of the real estate market, which was predicted to soon get back on its feet.

Vietnam Railway reports VND600bn in losses
Vietnam Railway reports VND600bn in losses
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) is facing losses of over VND600bn (USD26m) in 2020 because of Covid-19.

Unable to find new markets, garment companies lower business targets
Unable to find new markets, garment companies lower business targets
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Garment companies have been told to find new alternative markets as the US and EU are busy fighting against Covid-19.

Four-month earnings slow but firms hope for better months ahead
Four-month earnings slow but firms hope for better months ahead
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

A number of listed companies have announced lower earnings in April after closing for half of the month.

Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms
Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Following the prediction about a new strong FDI wave, real estate shares have been sought by investors.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 