US-China trade war takes toll on their global competitiveness

17/06/2020 18:20:00 (GMT +7)
17/06/2020    18:09 GMT+7

The world's two biggest economies have become less competitive due to their ongoing trade war, which seems to have no short-term resolution in sight.

Both China and the US have slipped down the World Competitiveness Rankings for this year.

Smaller economies including Singapore, Denmark and Switzerland top the list.

The Institute for Management Development (IMD) survey said their handling of the coronavirus pandemic helped strengthen their positions.

The US, the world's biggest economy, slipped seven places to 10th, while China fell six places to 20th. The two economic superpowers have been locked in a trade war since 2018 with import taxes (tariffs) imposed on a wide range of goods.

The trade war has increased uncertainty for businesses, a factor weighing on both countries' competitiveness. "Trade wars have damaged both China and the USA's economies, reversing their positive growth trajectories," the IMD said in its report.

 

Singapore was the most competitive economy for the second year in a row, followed by Denmark and Switzerland. The Netherlands and Hong Kong complete the top five highest ranking economies.

"The benefit of small economies in the current crisis comes from their ability to fight a pandemic and from their economic competitiveness," said Arturo Bris, director at the IMD. "In part, these may be fed by the fact it is easy to find social consensus."

The IMD rankings assess 63 economies on hundreds of factors including employment, cost of living and government spending. It also includes surveys of executives on topics such as political stability and protection of intellectual property rights.

The UK climbed four spots to 19th, which could be a sign that Brexit has created the perception of a business-friendly environment, said the IMD.

Asia-Pacific economies have generally weakened in terms of competitiveness with most slipping from last year's rankings. Japan dropped four places to 34th although India remained in 43rd spot. BBC

 
 

Vietnam's Finance Ministry to consider 5% VAT on fertiliser
Vietnam's Finance Ministry to consider 5% VAT on fertiliser
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance will consider a value-added tax (VAT) rate of 5 per cent on fertiliser products which are now free of VAT in response to domestic producers’ claim that the zero VAT policy made it harder for them to compete.

Vietnamese cement producers urged to be flexible
Vietnamese cement producers urged to be flexible
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s cement sector is facing oversupply and firms need flexible business strategies to overcome the difficulties.

NA deputies debate tax exemption for Vietnamese SMEs
NA deputies debate tax exemption for Vietnamese SMEs
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

A policy that may grant up to 30 percent tax exemption for small-to-medium-sized business (SMEs) to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19 was discussed on Tuesday by National Assembly deputies during a meeting in Hanoi.

Vietnamese banking system sees big changes
Vietnamese banking system sees big changes
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Private banks that can satisfy the requirements on capital adequacy ratio (CAR) now have great opportunities to obtain bigger market share.

Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions

Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly
Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Restaurants and eateries have been crowded recently, following the social distancing period. Analysts believe this indicates a rapid recovery of the economy after the epidemic.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 17
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam's aquatic exports drop 6 percent in five months

COVID-19 pushes businesses online
COVID-19 pushes businesses online
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have seen the benefits of trading online.  Dang Hoang Hai, director of the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, talks about the issue.

UPCoM-traded firms seek ways for bourse switch
UPCoM-traded firms seek ways for bourse switch
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Unlisted public companies are planning to move to the Ho Chi Minh and Ha Noi stock exchanges to increase share liquidity and capital.

Vietnamese fear loss of strong local brands
Vietnamese fear loss of strong local brands
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Businesspeople have called on the government to take measures to control foreign capital and prevent foreign investors from acquiring local strong brands and Vietnamese enterprises in important business fields.

Rice exports set to jump, renewable energy in high demand: Vietnamese trade minister
Rice exports set to jump, renewable energy in high demand: Vietnamese trade minister
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam may take a global lead in rice exports in 2020, a trade report to the National Assembly on Monday showed. 

Vietnamese export goods face 12 trade remedy cases in H1
Vietnamese export goods face 12 trade remedy cases in H1
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced that 12 trade remedy cases were initiated by foreign countries and territories for Vietnamese goods in the first six months of this year.

Many Vietnamese trapped by Chinese lending apps
Many Vietnamese trapped by Chinese lending apps
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Chinese apps in Vietnam are luring borrowers who have to pay back debt at high interest rates within a short period of time.

Domestic pork prices fall as pigs imported in large volume
Domestic pork prices fall as pigs imported in large volume
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

The price of pork in the domestic market has been experiencing a downward trajectory in recent days after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) granted permission to local firms to import live pigs from Thailand.

Vietnamese traders have difficulty to maintain retail spaces
Vietnamese traders have difficulty to maintain retail spaces
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Experts have forecast a tough time ahead for the domestic retail, with many store owners struggling to pay rent after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior economist projects "swoosh-shaped" recovery for Vietnam
Senior economist projects "swoosh-shaped" recovery for Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

It won’t be a V-shaped recovery, but a swoosh-shaped recovery like Nike’s logo: the economy will go down and then bounce back beginning in 2021, according to BIDV’s chief economist Can Van Luc.

Vietnamese goods entering EU not straightforward under EVFTA
Vietnamese goods entering EU not straightforward under EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Quality standards, rules of origin, and legal aspects are said to be among the barriers Vietnamese businesses will have to overcome to gain a foothold in the European market under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlines
Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlines
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group from Australia have recently agreed on changes to their joint venture, Jetstar Pacific, to improve the operations and profits of the budget airline.

New strategy needed for coming FDI wave
New strategy needed for coming FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

There is a new FDI capital flow heading for Southeast Asian countries, but analysts say it is not easy for Vietnam to grab the opportunities.

Vietnam's credit institutions must speed up restructuring to meet deadline
Vietnam's credit institutions must speed up restructuring to meet deadline
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Some credit institutions (CIs) that have not yet completed their restructuring roadmap will have to speed up the process to meet the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s deadline this year.

