18/07/2020 18:40:39 (GMT +7)
US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam

18/07/2020    18:38 GMT+7

An online discussion took place recently in Washington D.C. to look into post-COVID-19 investment opportunities throughout ASEAN, with some companies saying they will soon announce investment and business expansion plans in Vietnam.

Several US businesses have expressed their intention to expand their investment and business activities in Vietnam

Held by the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and Ernst & Young on July 15, the discussion saw the presence of representatives from the US Department of State, some ASEAN embassies, and more than 100 US companies and business associations in industries such as finance, energy, technology, e-commerce, health care, and insurance.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc highlighted the favourable factors for US investors in Vietnam, including the two countries’ flourishing comprehensive partnership, the free trade agreements Vietnam has joined and, especially, its success in fighting COVID-19 and the Government’s resolve to attract foreign investment and bolster the country’s role in restructuring global supply chains.

He noted that Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently set up a working group to promote foreign investment, adding that the country will resume several commercial air routes and facilitate the entry of foreign experts, investors, and skilled staff.

Vietnam, other regional countries, and the US are scrutinising economic cooperation initiatives, including the Economic Prosperity Network, to encourage joint projects in manufacturing hi-tech products and developing the digital economy, Ngoc said.

USABC President Alex Feldman and representatives from US companies expressed their appreciation of the investment opportunities available in ASEAN and Vietnam, emphasising the bloc’s important standing in the Indo-Pacific region and that ASEAN has become the fourth largest trade partner of and the leading investment destination for the US.

 

US companies said that in the time to come, investors would further consider the Government’s response to external shocks before making investment decisions, and Vietnam’s achievements in controlling COVID-19 and boosting economic recovery efforts have been positively assessed by foreign investors.

Others proposed that Vietnam and other ASEAN countries continue to improve the business climate, reform administrative procedures, enhance transparency, issue concrete support policies for businesses, and pay greater attention to human resources and infrastructure development.

The USABC added that it is ready to coordinate with Vietnam to successfully organise the Indo-Pacific business forum, scheduled to take place in the country later this year./. VNA

As Vietnam is attracting high-quality foreign inflows, domestic firms now have an even greater opportunity to draw technology transfer to improve added value in its manufacturing industry.

The US market will be a big test for Vietnam’s automobile industry in its path to become ‘Asia’s Detroit’.

 
 

Other News

.
Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects
Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security has proposed not granting ownership certificates to allow condotels, tourist villas and officetels to be turned into residential projects.

Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam and South Korea are witnessing their heyday in multi-faceted and bilateral co-operation.

ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

ASEAN countries should stop offering aggressive tax incentives in order to attract foreign funds, as it could create an unfair business climate among enterprises and lead to an acute state budget deficit.

Intra-ASEAN trade flourishing following mutual commitments
Intra-ASEAN trade flourishing following mutual commitments
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Nearly five years have elapsed since the ASEAN Economic Community was established, and businesses in the region have gradually taken advantage of the bloc’s import tariff cuts to expand exports to Vietnam.

VN pharmaceutical market: stiff competition fosters M&amp;A wave
VN pharmaceutical market: stiff competition fosters M&A wave
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam ranks 17th among 'pharmerging' markets, or markets expected to become a ‘pillar’ for the world’s pharmaceutical industry, according to IMS Health.

Focusing on technology transfer in attracting new wave of FDI capital
Focusing on technology transfer in attracting new wave of FDI capital
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

As Vietnam is attracting high-quality foreign inflows, domestic firms now have an even greater opportunity to draw technology transfer to improve added value in its manufacturing industry.

Growth to spur via raised public debt
Growth to spur via raised public debt
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The government is planning to raise the country’s public debt in an aim to spur on the economy’s aggregate demand, creating opportunities for international organisations to offer loans.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 18
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Night-time economy key to stimulating tourism in Da Nang

Can Vietnam’s enterprises take full advantage of EVFTA?
Can Vietnam’s enterprises take full advantage of EVFTA?
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh, speaking at a recent conference, expressed his concern about the indifference shown by many Vietnam’s enterprises to EVFTA (EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement).

BOT thermal power projects rush to meet target
BOT thermal power projects rush to meet target
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

In spite of numerous difficulties, the investors of four thermal power plant projects under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model are rushing to start operation and begin generating power for the national grid.

Replaced regulation to hit global drugmakers
Replaced regulation to hit global drugmakers
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

International pharma giants are expected to be strongly hit soon by a price cut under Vietnam’s new tender rules for branded drugs, enabling local patients to receive an increase in pharmaceutical access at affordable prices. 

VN fishery sector aims for “yellow card” removal with US$10 billion export target in sight
VN fishery sector aims for “yellow card” removal with US$10 billion export target in sight
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The seafood industry is making all-out efforts to meet this year’s U$$10 billion export target whilst dealing with recommendations from the European Commission (EC)

What's the best marketing strategy for post-Covid-19?
What's the best marketing strategy for post-Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Covid-19, which has caused disruptions in cash flow, has created many changes in businesses’ marketing strategies.

PM urges faster public investment disbursement
PM urges faster public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged localities nationwide to hasten the disbursement of more than VND633 trillion (nearly US$28 billion) of public investment this year.

Police issue warning over illegally-operated WinsBank system
Police issue warning over illegally-operated WinsBank system
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has warned people about investing in the WinsBank system through website WINSBANK.IO.

Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

Driven by new encouraging policies and motivations, more fresh opportunities will be coming for Japanese investors in Vietnam, expecting a new investment wave ahead.

Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel
Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The Australian Anti-dumping Commission (ADC) initiated two anti-dumping and anti-subsidisation investigations for some aluminium zinc coated steel products, which originate from Vietnam and some other countries.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 17
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

Central province to call for PPP investment in airport and sea port

VN garment companies face cancelled orders, multiple hardships
VN garment companies face cancelled orders, multiple hardships
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The lack of input materials and cancellations of 50 percent of orders have put textile and garment companies in serious difficulty, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT).

Consumer lending: bad debts rise, creditors hire 'thugs' to collect debt
Consumer lending: bad debts rise, creditors hire 'thugs' to collect debt
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

Because of Covid-19, 5 million workers have lost jobs or seen their income decrease.

