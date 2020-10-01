Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/10/2020 18:12:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

US - Vietnam Business Summit 2020 set to open on October 9

02/10/2020    16:22 GMT+7

Hanoi is scheduled to host the US - Vietnam Business Summit 2020 on October 9 with a range of topics up for discussion, including energy and the state of digital supply chains in the period following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The upcoming event will be co-hosted by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), along with the US Chamber of Commerce in Hanoi (Amcham Hanoi), with the title, “Trusted Partners Prospering Together”. The occasion serves as an annual advocacy discussion aimed at talking about the future of the bilateral commercial relationship between the two countries, in addition to commemorating 25 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the United States.

According to an announcement made by AmCham Hanoi, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Adam Boehler, CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, will both be present at the event to deliver speeches.

Key points of discussion during the occasion will include the need to promote sustainable and predictable investment policies, how to drive growth and innovation through the digital economy, addressing the country’s energy development needs, and navigating Asia’s supply chain and manufacturing landscape in a post-COVID-19 world. Indeed, other topics include how to work together to help Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs reach their full potential, global trade dynamics, the US presidential election, and new opportunities aimed at fueling Vietnam’s economic recovery.

The Vietnam Trade Office in the US cite data provided by the United States Census Bureau as saying that the US remains one of the country’s leading trading partners, with trade exchange enjoying a 130-fold increase since 1994, from a figure of US$450 million in 1994 to US$75.7 billion by late 2019.

Two-way trade between the nations has witnessed strong growth and has been a bright spot in the mutual partnership, especially since the Vietnam-US Trade Agreement (BTA) came into force.

Since the BTA was signed in 2000, the structure of Vietnamese exports has changed significantly, with agricultural and aquatic products making it into the list of important export commodity groups, as opposed to main export items such as textiles and garments, leather and footwear has had been in the past.

 

In 2019, the five largest export commodity groups to the US, apparel and textiles, and footwear, telephones and components, computers and electronic products, and furniture, all saw impressive growth ranging from 9% to 24%.

Most notably, there are currently 10 commodity groups whose exports to the US market have a value of more than US$1 billion, including garments and textiles at US$14.8 billion, telephones and accessories at US$8.8 billion, and footwear at US$18.3 billion.

Furthermore, the nation also imports a large quantity of goods and materials from the US, such as computers, electronic products and components, cotton, machinery, equipment and spare parts, plastic materials at US$6.6 billion, and wood products at US$5.3 billion.

VOV

Vietnam’s small companies look to the US market

Vietnam’s small companies look to the US market

The US is an important export market targeted not only by large Vietnamese corporations but also small enterprises.

US and Viet Nam sign $42 million deal to strengthen bilateral partnership

US and Viet Nam sign $42 million deal to strengthen bilateral partnership

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) on Wednesday virtually signed a US$42 million agreement to advance Vietnam’s economic competitiveness.

 
 

Other News

.
Steel industry expects consumption recovery by year-end
Steel industry expects consumption recovery by year-end
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The implementation of many large projects after the social distancing period and disbursement of public investment for infrastructure until the end of this year are expected to support growth in construction steel consumption.

Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

Flights to other countries bring 50 percent of Vietnam Airlines’ total revenue, but the number remains modest. And domestic air transport has just begun to recover.

Vietnam enters third wave of business reforms: Minister
Vietnam enters third wave of business reforms: Minister
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam is entering the third wave of reforms, with the goal of slashing at least 20 percent of business regulations in the next five years, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung.

Vietnam looks to attract foreign investment in equitisation of SOEs
Vietnam looks to attract foreign investment in equitisation of SOEs
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

As the Government is focusing on accelerating the privatisation and divestment of State-owned enterprises (SOEs), attracting foreign investment is important to the success of the progress,

Adjusting trade promotion strategies
Adjusting trade promotion strategies
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Trade promotion activities have helped Vietnam to not only reach export surpluses throughout most of the last decade but also extend its reach towards 12 times the amount of countries and territories in 2000.

Export prospects rise though forestry decree
Export prospects rise though forestry decree
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

With the EU being among the largest importers of Vietnam’s timber products, a fresh decree on legal assurance has marked an important step towards the full implementation of the Forest Law Enforcement,

HCM City unveils $517 million aid package for SMEs
HCM City unveils $517 million aid package for SMEs
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City is set to roll out a second COVID-19 aid package worth 12 trillion VND (517 million USD) exclusively for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Smuggled electric bicycles, bicycle components dominate market
Smuggled electric bicycles, bicycle components dominate market
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

About 700,000 electric bicycles and 50 cc motorbikes are sold every year, but analysts believe the real figure is actually 1 million.

Hotels throughout Hanoi fall quite due to COVID-19
Hotels throughout Hanoi fall quite due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

The majority of hotels located in the capital have been left virtually deserted in recent months despite remaining open, largely due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 which has stopped foreign visitors entering the country.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 1
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

New incentives to favour innovative startups in Vietnam

Vietnamese textile and garment products may face EAEU safeguard duties
Vietnamese textile and garment products may face EAEU safeguard duties
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

Many Vietnamese textile and garment products may face safeguard duties in 2020 from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) 

Vietnam’s nine-month economic growth lowest in 10 years
Vietnam’s nine-month economic growth lowest in 10 years
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

The gross domestic products (GDP) of Vietnam grew 2.12 per cent in the first nine months of this year, the lowest nine-month growth rate in the 2011-2020 period, the General Statistics Office said.

$4 billion LNG project helps Bac Lieu lead in FDI attraction
$4 billion LNG project helps Bac Lieu lead in FDI attraction
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

Bac Lieu ranked first among 63 provinces and cities in term of foreign direct investment attraction in the first nine months of this year, with projects including an LNG-to-power project worth US$4 billion from Singapore.

Vietnamese spend more at home on int'l fashion brands as travel abroad remains restricted
Vietnamese spend more at home on int'l fashion brands as travel abroad remains restricted
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

Customers wore protection masks lined up and had their temperature checked before selecting products during the opening of the fashion store of a brand from Japan this year.

Vietnam needs consultation to push up economic development
Vietnam needs consultation to push up economic development
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

Vietnam urgently needs consultation from international organisations, ministries, partners and scientists to ensure recovery and sustainable, inclusive growth post-COVID-19 pandemic, 

VN central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy
VN central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 30 announced its decision to lower the benchmark interest rate as part of efforts to support the national economy amid difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
FEATUREicon  01/10/2020 

Vietnam is seen as an attractive destination for investment. We are introducing ourselves as people who "want to play" with the world in a transparent, legal manner.

Billions of banking stocks to flood market under dividend plans
Billions of banking stocks to flood market under dividend plans
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

Billions of banking stocks are about to flood the market with banks planning to pay stock dividends and issue new shares to raise their charter capital.

Moon cake market competition heats up
Moon cake market competition heats up
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

A crowded moon cake market has caused a drop in sales for many stalls ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival.

Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
FEATUREicon  01/10/2020 

As international flights still cannot fully resume, the tourism industry is hoping for an increase in domestic travel.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 