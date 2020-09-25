Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam office market will make rapid recovery: experts

26/09/2020    12:55 GMT+7

 The office market in Vietnamese cities like Ha Noi and HCM City is likely to recover faster post-Covid than other major cities in the Asia Pacific, experts have predicted.

An office in HCM City. The office market in big cities is predicted to recover quickly after COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo chinhphu.vn

“In the long term Viet Nam remains the best destination in Asia,” Vo Thi Khanh Trang, head of research at Savills Vietnam.

"While in most of the cities researched grade A office rents have been falling, in Viet Nam they are stable in Ha Noi and have increased in HCM City.”

Rents in HCM City and Ha Noi are the second highest in Southeast Asia after only Singapore, she added.

A report from Savill showed that HCM City has been the best performer in the region this year with occupancy of 96 per cent and an increase in rents of 4 per cent.

High-grade office space usually attracts foreign tenants, and so interest in the grade A segment would increase proportionately with FDI inflows, it said.

HCM City and Ha Noi have been among the top five cities and provinces in terms of FDI inflows this year.

The company forecast FDI to increase strongly after the pandemic ends because of the series of free trade agreements signed in recent times, including the European Union – Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement that came into effect recently.

The Government and the State Bank of Viet Nam have been taking a number of measures to revive the economy, Trang said.

On the whole, a rapid recovery in the office market and abundant FDI inflows are expected from the second half of 2021, she said.

 

According to Savills, Viet Nam has the smallest office market in the region. Grade A office supply in HCM City and Ha Noi adds up to just over 730,000sq.m, or only 23 per cent of Singapore’s supply and 19 per cent of Kuala Lumpur’s.

Therefore, occupancy rates were very high when the Covid-19 crisis began, and landlords were enjoying a sellers’ market, increasing rents routinely.

Since the pandemic began, however, they have kept rents unchanged and even supported tenants by offering discounts and better terms.

Some tenants opted to move to lower grade buildings, out of the central business district or to townhouses.

Neil MacGregor, general director of Savills Vietnam, said: "The impact of the epidemic on the office market seems to be not significant at all, we have not seen such a sharp drop in office rents, maybe a little bit down but nothing serious.

“The market started to see owners or landlords giving short-term incentives for tenants, such as a 10-20 per cent lease discount in a given quarter, or an increase in the free service period - moves that could be judged as unprecedented."

In the second quarter the market started to see tenants cutting space or moving to cheaper places. In both major cities, leased areas shrank as a result.

Following a fresh outbreak of COVID in July, the office market continues to experience shrinking demand, and so occupancy rates are expected to fall in the second half of the year. — VNS

HCM City office market begins to feel COVID-19 impact

Ho Chi Minh City’s office market has started to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with grade A buildings impacted more than grade B, experts have said.

 
 

.
Viet Nam to work with US to resume fruit exports: official
Viet Nam to work with US to resume fruit exports: official
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Dr Hoang Trung, head of the Plant Protection Department, said the department would work with the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the US embassy 

VN aviation sector rebounds with reopening of air routes
VN aviation sector rebounds with reopening of air routes
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnamese airlines have recently unveiled plans to resume air routes following the containment of the second coronavirus outbreak, showing the fact that the aviation market has begun to pick up again.

Government pushing forward with post-pandemic activities
Government pushing forward with post-pandemic activities
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Despite the aftermath of the global health crisis in Vietnam, an optimistic growth scenario is formulated for the next year, with proposals for heavy investment in infrastructure and practical support for the private sector

Multinational companies keen to sign up VN parts suppliers
Multinational companies keen to sign up VN parts suppliers
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Foreign manufacturers who have factories in Vietnam are increasingly looking for local parts suppliers to optimise their production costs, according to the Centre for Supporting Industries Development in HCM City.

Banks struggle to sell cars to collect debts
Banks struggle to sell cars to collect debts
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Hundreds of cars serving as collateral for bank loans have been put on sale by commercial banks to collect debts.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 25
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

EVFTA gives fruit exports a boost

Vietnam’s farm produce gears up for EU under new trade agreement
Vietnam’s farm produce gears up for EU under new trade agreement
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Meeting quality standards and enjoying preferential tariffs from the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s key farm produce such as rice, fruit, coffee and seafood are rushing to head for the EU market.

Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Procedures for accessing the Government’s credit package for enterprises and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic must be made simpler and...

Institutional reforms needed to support enterprises' development
Institutional reforms needed to support enterprises' development
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Phan Duc Hieu, deputy director-general of the Central Institute for Economic Management under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, talks about young Vietnamese enterprises’ need for Government support.

Experts warn of ‘bond bubble’
Experts warn of ‘bond bubble’
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Businesses are creating virtual assets by issuing corporate bonds, but experts warn that during the Covid-19 pandemic, a ‘bond bubble’ will bring high risks to the economy.

Policy improvements to become rising star
Policy improvements to become rising star
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

As a promising land for foreign direct investment, Vietnam could grow into the most advanced country in the region – as long as more flexible mechanisms in granting special incentives to large-scale projects are realised.

Vietnam’s rice exports to EU sell at good prices
Vietnam’s rice exports to EU sell at good prices
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

With the new EVFTA, more and more Vietnamese rice is being shipped to the EU. Scented rice in particular is being sold at high prices.

Vietnam needs to develop raw materials production to take advantage of EVFTA
Vietnam needs to develop raw materials production to take advantage of EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

A shortage of raw materials remained an obstacle that needed to be removed if Vietnamese textiles and garment enterprises want to seize export opportunities in the European Union under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam has great potential for wind power
Vietnam has great potential for wind power
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Around 10 gigawatts of offshore wind power could be in operation in Vietnam by 2030, according to studies carried out by the Danish Energy Agency and the World Bank.

Vietnam’s businesses ‘swim against the current’, boost exports during Covid-19
Vietnam’s businesses ‘swim against the current’, boost exports during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

The enterprises of US dollar billionaires have been thriving despite the pandemic. They are doing well in Vietnam, and making their mark in the world market as well.

Tax management needs realistic solutions
Tax management needs realistic solutions
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

The 2020 white book on e-commerce released last month by the Department of e-Commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade provides some legal updates relevant to e-commerce, the focus of which is the 2019 Tax Management Law

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 24
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Employees finding new jobs in midst of COVID-19

What makes Kinh Do mooncake unique for over two decades
What makes Kinh Do mooncake unique for over two decades
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Kinh Do Mooncake has been a brand of love and choice by Vietnamese consumers for the Mid-Autumn Festival indulgence for the past 22 years. 

'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

When information about huge investment projects is spread among the public, land prices often soar by three or four times.

Income tax cut will help big businesses only: expert
Income tax cut will help big businesses only: expert
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Professor, Doctor Pham The Anh talks on the proposal to reduce 30 per cent of income tax for all Vietnamese amid the pandemic.

