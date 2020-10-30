Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/10/2020 17:17:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to allow banks to use foreign e-wallets for international payments

31/10/2020    15:42 GMT+7

The State Bank of Vietnam is drafting a circular regarding cashless payments which might allow domestic commercial banks and domestic intermediary payment companies 

to co-operate with foreign intermediary payment companies to provide international payment services. 

E-wallets are developing rapidly in Viet Nam. — Photo vietnambiz.vn

Under current regulations, domestic banks are only allowed to cooperate with foreign banks and international card organisations for international payments.

There are no regulations for international payments made via foreign e-wallets as well as about international payments that don't go through payment accounts.

This loophole in the era of Industry 4.0 has seen a rapid boom of international payment methods.

In recent years there has been huge demand for payments via foreign e-wallets such as Wechat Pay and Alipay from Chinese tourists in Viet Nam. Viet Nam attracts a large number of Chinese tourists every year.

Some banks and intermediary payment companies have asked the central bank to allow them to co-operate with foreign intermediary payment companies to serve international demand while exploiting the large potential of this segment.

Nguyen Hung, general director of TPBank, said domestic banks could not co-operate with foreign e-wallets like Wechat Pay and Alipay at the moment due to the lack of a legal framework. “We are getting ready to start but must wait for the green light from the central bank,” Hung was quoted by Dau Tu (Investment) online newspaper as saying.

 

According to Pham Tien Dung, director of the central bank’s Payment Department, the Industry 4.0 revolution had created a number of new international payment models. Previously, international payments were mainly conducted via bank accounts and credit cards, but now e-wallets were emerging, he added.

“It is clear that the definition of international payment must be changed. People should be able to make international payments through their banks and also via intermediary payment methods,” he said. “In a changing world, the management method needs to change,” Dung stressed.

Along with technological advances, cross-border payments are becoming much easier. Cross-border intermediary payment platforms are booming around the world, attracting not only fintech companies but also big corporations such as Amazon, Apple and Google.

Experts predicted there would be a wave of co-operation between banks and domestic fintech companies with foreign e-wallets after the central bank gave the green light, which would also provide support for the tourism and e-commerce industries.

E-wallets are developing rapidly in Viet Nam. AppotaPay received a licence from the State Bank of Viet Nam in October, making it the 39th intermediary payment company in Viet Nam.

The COVID-19 pandemic was also pushing the development of cashless payments among the country's 97 million population, about 70 per cent of whom have access to the internet and 45 per cent use smartphones.

Statistics from the central bank showed that as of the end of the first quarter, there were about 13 million activated e-wallet accounts in Viet Nam with a total outstanding balance of VND1.36 trillion (US$58.62 million).

More than 225 million transactions were conducted, worth VND77.7 trillion, via e-wallets in the first quarter. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam needs to improve competitiveness of supporting industry
Vietnam needs to improve competitiveness of supporting industry
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam needed to develop a sustainable supporting industry by increasing the competitiveness of its products and advancing the efficiency of the production and automation processes, according to Ambassador of Sweden to VN Ann Mawe.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 31
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 31
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Sugar imports from Thailand see upswing following ATIGA enforcement

Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift
Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Feeling insecure about the national financial situation, the National Assembly and the government have continued highlighting strict management of the state budget this year,

Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
FEATUREicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam has surpassed Singapore in GDP. However, only when the Vietnamese income per capita increases will people be able to truly rejoice.

Vietnam forecast to stay in top 10 remittance recipients in 2020
Vietnam forecast to stay in top 10 remittance recipients in 2020
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

In the East Asian and Pacific region, Vietnam ranked third after China and the Philippines.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 30
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 30
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

FDI reaches US$23.48 billion in ten months

Vietnam’s electricity output forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045
Vietnam’s electricity output forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

Vietnam’s electricity output is forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045 to meet the growing demand for economic expansion.

Raising growth via public investment
Raising growth via public investment
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

The government has proposed a strong 5-year increase in public investment to achieve high economic growth, with more opportunities for private investors to join.

Hourly leased apartments to be regulated by law
Hourly leased apartments to be regulated by law
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) has proposed amending the Housing Law and 2014 Law on Real Estate Business to recognize short-term leasing of apartments as a legal business.

Interest rates at record low, banks entice clients with car loans
Interest rates at record low, banks entice clients with car loans
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

Commercial banks are competing fiercely with each other to disburse car loans. Both lending interest rates and car prices are at a record low.

Vietnam leading ASEAN-wide aims
Vietnam leading ASEAN-wide aims
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

ASEAN member states under the chair of Vietnam are beefing up efforts to fight the lingering coronavirus pandemic and prepare a recovery plan that will facilitate investment and trade inflows across the region.

Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

To own a super luxury car, one has to pay tens of billions of dong in taxes and fees, which are 3-4 times higher than imported car prices.

New deals offering scope for Japanese businesses
New deals offering scope for Japanese businesses
BUSINESSicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnam and Japan are entering new horizons for further bilateral investment ties, with the former becoming a key market for the latter’s businesses to shore up their supply chains overseas.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 29
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 29
BUSINESSicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnam emerges as FDI hub in Asia: Eurasian Times

Growing trade remedies a sign of rising export activity
Growing trade remedies a sign of rising export activity
BUSINESSicon  29/10/2020 

As Vietnam is continuously increasing its presence and exploring new export markets, applied trade remedies against domestic producers and their goods have become more frequent.

Vietnam Railway Corporation braces for $85 million loss
Vietnam Railway Corporation braces for $85 million loss
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) faces the most difficult period in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding in central Vietnam.

Smart energy to grow with smart urban development
Smart energy to grow with smart urban development
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

As smart energy plays an important role in smart urban areas, Vietnam plans to develop smarter, cleaner, greener and more sustainable energy resources for its cities, said experts at a recent summit in Hanoi.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 28
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

Dong Nai to open three huge industrial parks

Demand for organic farm produce on the rise in Vietnam
Demand for organic farm produce on the rise in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

Demand for organic products has been rising sharply globally including in Vietnam, and this is good news for businesses investing in them, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Why are Vietnamese Facebook posts that sell goods being prohibited?
Why are Vietnamese Facebook posts that sell goods being prohibited?
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

Online sellers on Facebook have complained that they cannot sell their goods.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 