Vietnam to stop exporting COVID-19 treatment medicines from April 16

Adrenalin 1mg/ml is among 37 types of medicines in the list of drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19. Viet Nam suspended the export of drugs on the list since April 16 to serve the country first. — Screenshot from https://healthvietnam.vn

The Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) requires all local drug manufacturing, exporting and importing firms to suspend the export of drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19 from April 16.

On the morning of April 16, DAV sent a letter to all firms that produce, import and export drugs about temporarily stopping the export of COVID-19 medicines.

DAV said the move was to implement the Prime Minister's instruction in Directive No. 15 / CT-TTg dated March 27, 2020 that mobilises all stakeholders in Viet Nam to join the fight against the pandemic.

On April 10, the Government Office also announced PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s instruction that assigned the Ministry of Health to suspend the export of drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19 to ensure the supply and reserves of preventive and curative medicines for the country.

The administration also clarified 37 types of medicines in the list of drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19. The drugs are used to under the MoH’s Decision No. 941 / QD-BYT and Decision No. 1344 / QQD-BYT in March.

DAV said on its website it would announce when the firms can resume exports later.

Since early February, of the total 268 people who have contracted coronavirus, 171 of those have made a full recovery. — VNS