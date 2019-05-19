Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietjet petitions for reallocation of JPA flight operation rights

 
 
02/05/2020    07:35 GMT+7

A local air carrier has asked the national aviation authority to withdraw the aviation business license of local budget carrier Jetstar Pacific (JPA) and reallocate its flight operation rights to other local airlines.

Aircraft operated by local carriers are parked at an airport. Vietjet proposed CAAV withdraw JPA’s aviation business license and reallocate its flight operation rights to other local airlines – PHOTO: BAMBOO AIRWAYS

Nguyen Thanh Son, vice general director of Vietjet Aviation JSC (VJA), made this proposal in a letter sent to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) on April 24.

VJA claimed it has cooperated heavily with State management agencies amid the coronavirus pandemic and was allowed to operate six round-trip flights on the busiest domestic route linking HCMC with Hanoi, in addition to a limited number of flights on some other domestic routes.

However, local low-cost airline operator Vietjet observed that JPA’s aircraft fleet has been grounded since April, and its licensed flights were operated by Vietnam Airlines’ aircraft.

JPA did not operate its assigned flights, causing a waste of commercial rights and affecting the travel plans of the local people. Meanwhile, the increase in the number of operational flights run by Vietnam Airlines was inappropriate, the Vietjet representative stressed.

Specifically, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, which holds a majority stake in JPA, was permitted to operate six domestic round-trip flights but has put up for sale air tickets for eight round-trip flights on the Hanoi-HCMC route for the last five days of the month.

Accordingly, Vietjet proposed CAAV discipline Vietnam Airlines for allegedly violating the administration’s flight operation assignment as well as revoke the aviation business license of JPA.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines noted in a statement on April 16 that it has jointly operated code share flights with JPA for two years. This means passengers who bought Vietnam Airlines tickets may have traveled on flights operated by JPA.

Vietnam Airlines currently owns a 68.85% stake in JPA. The national flag carrier is negotiating with Qantas to raise its holdings in JPA to 98%.

JPA, after undergoing the restructuring process, will reportedly continue to be a subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines and will operate flights, as assigned by the parent company. SGT

Lan Nhi

 
