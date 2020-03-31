Vietnam Airlines increases cargo transport to ensure trade

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has committed to intensifying the operation of freight flights, both domestically and internationally, amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines aircraft

From March 12-31, it has conducted 45 freight flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Cargo flights, using Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A350, carry about 20-25 tonnes of goods each way. They are the first all-cargo flights by Vietnam Airlines, with no passengers and flight attendants. Pilots are equipped with necessary protective gear and the cargo hold is disinfected immediately after each flight.

Apart from commodities serving socio-economic activities, the carrier’s flights have also transported products to serve the COVID-19 fight such as medical face masks, protective gear, and medical equipment. Recently, it supported the free shipping of more than 3 tonnes of protective gear and face masks of Cho Ray Hospital from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi and transported 10 ventilators funded by the Temasek Foundation from Singapore to Vietnam.

Freight flights are the national flag carrier’s efforts to ensure trade, maintain production and business, especially in import-export activities, thus improving the social life of workers in big factories and industrial zones and joining hands with the Government in the pandemic fight.

In April, it plans to conduct around 150 domestic cargo flights between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and from Nha Trang and Can Tho to Hanoi, and over 130 international flights to Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, the UK, France, Germany, Russia and Australia./.VNA