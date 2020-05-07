Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/05/2020
BUSINESS
 
 
Vietnam Airlines to increase flight frequency from May 16

 
 
08/05/2020

Members of the Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco plan to increase the frequency of flights from May 16 to meet the increasing travel demand of passengers after the COVID-19 outbreak ends.

Vietnam Airlines will completely restore the domestic airway network from June. — Vietnam Airlines

The move is under the direction of the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), in which the domestic airway network is expected to be completely restored from June.

The national carrier Vietnam Airlines will increase to 23 flights per day from the current 17 flights on routes between Hanoi and HCM City, eight flights per day on routes between Da Nang and Hanoi and HCM City, seven flights between HCM City and Phu Quoc, five flights between HCM City to Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa and Vinh, and one to four flights on the other routes.

Vietnam Airlines said it would restore its entire domestic flight network after re-operating two routes between Da Nang, Van Don and Can Tho. The firm is studying to open new routes to diversify products, meeting the needs of passengers and promoting growth again after the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
From May 7, budget carrier Jetstar Pacific will operate one flight per day connecting HCM City with Da Nang, Vinh, and Thanh Hoa, four flights per week between HCM City and Pleiku, Chu Lai and Dong Hoi on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The airline will monitor the situation of market demand to increase flights in the coming days, especially on the route between Hanoi and HCM City.

Meanwhile, Vasco has increased the frequency of flights between HCM City and Con Dao to six-eight flights per day. It plans to operate regular flights of two-three flights per week on routes between Hanoi and Dien Bien, HCM City and Rach Gia and Ca Mau, and Can Tho and Con Dao, each.

 

A Vietnam Airlines representative said Vietnam Airlines offers passengers special discounts with fares from only VND199,000 (US$8.5) per way (equivalent to VND689,000 including taxes and fees) on many routes. The sale programme lasts for five days from May 7 to May 12, applying to tickets departing from May 7 to June 30.

In order to ensure the prevention of COVID-19, the firm said it still complies with the strict standards of the ministries of Health and Transport, in which passengers are instructed to check body temperature and declare their health before the flight and wear a mask during the flight. Airlines continue to disinfect aircraft and do not serve meals on domestic flights as prescribed by the CAAV. VNS

