05/05/2020 11:58:15 (GMT +7)
Vietnam among safe economies after COVID-19: Economist

 
 
05/05/2020    11:40 GMT+7

The Economist listed Viet Nam as the 12th strongest economy among 66 economies in its report on the financial strength in the wake of the COVID-19...

Vietnam ranks 12th among 66 economies. — Photo zingnews.vn

The Economist listed Viet Nam as the 12th strongest economy among 66 economies in its report on financial strength in the wake of the COVID-19 fallout.

The ranking is based on four measures of financial strength, which are public debt, foreign debt and cost of borrowing and reserve cover.

Viet Nam is in the safe group thanks to stable and strong financial indicators.

 

Accordingly, more than 30 emerging economies are facing great pressure, the worst being Lebanon and Venezuela.

Botswana tops the list with safe economies, followed by Taiwan and South Korea.

The Economist said that most of the economies were strong enough to overcome the pandemic. The 30 weakest economies was relatively small, accounting for only 11 per cent of the total gross domestic product (GDP) of the 66 economies.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated that to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, emerging economies need at least US$2.5 trillion from foreign sources or domestic reserves. — VNS

 
 

.
Rooftop solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19
Rooftop solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and many countries limiting customs clearance, solar power enterprises with manufacturing plants in Vietnam are still taking advantage of the domestic market to serve customers and sustain growth.

Stricter penalties to be imposed on e-commerce violations
Stricter penalties to be imposed on e-commerce violations
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Dang Hoang Hai, head of Vietnam’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, talks about IT application in trade activities to link e-commerce with traditional commerce.

Covid-19’s impact on banking sector quantified
Covid-19’s impact on banking sector quantified
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Many commercial banks have had to reduce operation costs and adjust business plans.

Draft law ensures consistent practice
Draft law ensures consistent practice
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

In order to continue improving Vietnam’s business environment, the Ministry of Planning and Investment is drafting two new laws, one of which will amend and supplement the current Law on Investment.

Ensuring greater economic triumphs
Ensuring greater economic triumphs
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Despite the negative impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Vietnamese economy under sturdy policies from the government will have numerous opportunities to move forwards strongly. 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance as policies have not kept up with reality, according to a report by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) and Oxfam.

Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam
Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

Since the issuance of Vietnam’s Law on Foreign Investment in 1987 right after the doi moi policy was adopted, Vietnam has continuously revised its policies to keep improving the opportunities for international investors. 

New tech heading up healthcare industry
New tech heading up healthcare industry
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is expected to move faster than ever on the back of new milestones and upcoming legal foundations, illustrating bright future prospects for ventures.

Golf course projects to be managed by business conditions
Golf course projects to be managed by business conditions
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Government will be responsible for approving golf projects instead of provincial authorities.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 4
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 4
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks

Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020
Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

In a recent report on global economic prospects in mid-April 2020, the International Monetary Fund forecasts that the world’s economy will slide by about 3%. 

Number of newly-established firms in Vietnam down 13.2 pct in Jan-Apr
Number of newly-established firms in Vietnam down 13.2 pct in Jan-Apr
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Nearly 37,600 new firms were formed in Vietnam with a total registered capital of $19.1 billion in the first four months of this year, down 13.2 percent in number and 18 percent in capital year-on-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam’s exports surge 4.7 percent in four months
Vietnam’s exports surge 4.7 percent in four months
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Vietnam's export value saw a year-on-year increase of 4.7 percent to an estimated $82.9 billion in the first four months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Chinese investors step up acquisitions of Vietnamese firms amid Covid-19 crisis
Chinese investors step up acquisitions of Vietnamese firms amid Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

The rise in the number of Chinese investors acquiring stakes in Vietnamese firms amid the Covid-19 pandemic has put domestic industry and production at risk, as domestic firms might gradually be pushed out of the market.

Vietnam can become food supplier to the whole world: VIDA’s chair
Vietnam can become food supplier to the whole world: VIDA’s chair
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam has an opportunity to become the food supplier of the world, according to Truong Gia Binh, an influential businessman.

Problems plaguing rice export controls
Problems plaguing rice export controls
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Confronted with food security risks as Covid-19 spreads, the Prime Minister decided on March 25, 2020 to suspend rice export and then regulate it using quotas. 

Online business a lifeline for retail amidst COVID-19 disruptions
Online business a lifeline for retail amidst COVID-19 disruptions
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

While COVID-19 dealt a blow to the retail market in the first quarter, e-commerce, online shopping, and delivery services emerged as clear beneficiaries.

Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam
Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Since national reunification in 1975, Vietnam’s economy has grown from strength to strength. Senior economist Nguyen Mai writes about how the economy has developed in that time, with foreign direct investment serving as one of the key driving forces.

Vietnamese enterprises at risk of being acquired by foreign firms
Vietnamese enterprises at risk of being acquired by foreign firms
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Nguyen Kim home appliance distribution chain has been acquired by Central Retail of Thailand. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 3
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 3
BUSINESSicon  03/05/2020 

Foreign investment inflows dip nearly 15% in first 4 months

Latest news

