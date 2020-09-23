Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/09/2020
Vietnam becomes Japan’s biggest coffee supplier

23/09/2020

Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of robusta, has become the top supplier of coffee beans for Japan as the consumption of instant coffee, which uses robusta, is soaring there amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Nikkei Asia Review.

Vietnam becomes Japan’s biggest coffee supplier hinh anh 1

Vietnam was the top seller of unroasted beans to Japan for the first seven months of 2020

The newspaper reported that more people are working at home during the pandemic, driving up demand for robusta coffee beans, which are mainly used to make instant coffee. Meanwhile, sales of the higher-quality arabica beans favoured by coffee shops have fallen.

The trend has made Vietnam, the world’s top robusta maker, Japan's top supplier of coffee beans and relegated Brazil to second place.

Japan's state of emergency, declared in early April, shuttered cafes and restaurants across the country, forcing Starbucks Coffee Japan to halt business at some 1,100 outlets. The closures dealt a heavy blow to demand for arabica beans.

In contrast, demand for robusta, a cheaper and more bitter variety used in instant coffee products, has been strong as COVID-19 restrictions keep people at home.

Demand for instant coffee has spiked. Sales of instant coffee products in the second quarter grew about 10 percent from a year earlier, according to food processor Ajinomoto AGF.

Changes in consumption patterns have also affected Japan's imports of unroasted coffee beans.

 

Trade data show that Vietnam was the top seller of unroasted beans to Japan for the first seven months of 2020. A total of 67,392 tonnes of unroasted beans were imported from the Southeast Asian country during the period, up 26 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, imports from Brazil, mostly arabica beans, plunged 40 percent during the period to 63,850 tonnes.

This was the first time Japan’s imports from Vietnam outpaced those from Brazil.

The Nikkei Asia Review quoted Shiro Ozawa, an adviser with Tokyo-based specialty coffee trader Wataru & Co., as saying that Vietnam is on track to top Brazil for the entire year and that this is a historic moment./.VNA

Vietnam’s first batch of coffee under EVFTA exported

Vietnamese businesses on Wednesday announced the first batches of passion fruit and coffee exported to Europe following the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic

Two Vietnamese are among the 2020 Forbes’ 30 Under 30 of Europe in the Social Entrepreneur Category.

 
 

11 sectors proposed to be off-limits for foreign investors
While foreign investors will see easier access to many sectors, they will be prohibited from some sensitive sectors.

Leather & footwear sector unlikely to meet US$24bln export target

First batch of fragrant rice to be exported under EVFTA
The first batch of fragrant rice would be shipped to the EU under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) by the end of this month, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Central bank: Cryptocurrencies are not accepted in Vietnam
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has not accepted cryptocurrencies as a currency and a legal means of payment, said Nghiem Thanh Son, Deputy Director of the SBV's Payment Department.

EVFTA brings new impetus for Vietnam’s fishery exports
Shipments of Vietnamese fishery products to the EU in August, the first month the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect, increased by around 10 percent over July, demonstrating the positive effect of the deal.

Air transport ground service firms stand out amid pandemic
Since the first coronavirus cases were detected in Vietnam in March, the outlook for air transport-related stocks has remained negative.

VN initiates anti-dumping investigation on sugar imported from Thailand
Vietnam for the first time will investigate signs of dumping of sugar imported from Thailand, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on Monday.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 22
Hotel rates down steeply as COVID-19 keeps away tourists

Support for domestic pharmaceutical industry to rise in Vietnam
The Vietnamese Government's support for the local pharmaceutical industry will remain steadfast, according to Fitch Solutions.

Unprofitable SOEs avoid bankruptcy
The number of bankrupt state-owned enterprises (SOE) in reality is low, and is not commensurate with the number of private enterprises in bankruptcy.

VN's livestock industry grows fast, but problems still exist
Agricultural production satisfies domestic demand and brings $40 billion a year from exports, but periodic demand-supply imbalance has caused farmers to suffer.

Samsung eyes conversion into export processing firm
The HCM City People’s Committee has this month submitted a proposal to the Government seeking approval for Samsung CE Complex Electronics Co. Ltd (SEHC Company) to convert into an export processing enterprise.

Domestic purchases, earnings hope to drive market: analysts
Domestic capital and corporate earnings-based buying are key to the growth of Vietnamese shares this week amid the shortage of macroeconomic news and prolonged net foreign selling.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 21
Tourism industry looks to bounce back

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, hotels in Hanoi Old Quarter up for sale
After several months of having no customers, many hotels in Hanoi's Old Quarter have had to close and some hotels have even posted ads for sale at the price of tens of billions of dong.

Seaport companies less affected amid pandemic
Seaport companies still reported positive earnings despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has not yet confirmed the complete withdrawal from use of coal-fired thermal power, but is designing a roadmap to reduce the proportion of this kind of power for the nation’s electricity output.

Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
Deposits at banks continue to increase, though deposit interest rates have been decreasing. With plentiful capital, banks are inviting individuals who want to borrow money to buy houses and cars.

Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2-3 percent this year: former GSO director
Vietnam’s GDP growth this year can reach 2 – 3 percent, according to former director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam.

Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
Automobile manufacturers usually incur a loss for the first 5-10 years of operation, but some of them have had to give up the game because they could not afford the high costs.

