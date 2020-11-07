Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/11/2020 11:36:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam benchmark VN-Index set to go sideways in November

09/11/2020    10:15 GMT+7

The VN-Index edged up 2% month-on-month in October to finish at 925.47 and was among the best-performers in the world.

As the third-quarter earnings season wrapped up, Vietnam’s stock benchmark VN-Index is set to go sideways in November due to a vacuum of information on corporate earnings and macro data, according to Viet Dragon Securities Company (VDSC).

As such, it is likely that the market will be more sensitive to global markets and international events, including the results of the US presidential election, stated the securities firm in its monthly report.

However, the continuous recovery of the market is predictable followed by good momentum in the third-quarter. The VN-Index edged up 2% month-on-month in October to finish at 925.47 and was among the best performers in the world by outperforming other indices such as SET (-3.4%), KOSPI (-2.6%), S&P 500 (-2.8%) for a third consecutive month.

In the coming months, macroeconomic data, supported by a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, along with low interest rates environment, will likely keep money flowing to the market, it added.

The current concern is the global market volatility in the short term due to uncertainty of the US presidential election. Therefore, VDSC expected the VN-Index to move in the range from 910 to 960 this month.

The average liquidity in the Hochiminh Stock Exchange, home to the majority of large-caps, via matching orders was VND7.2 trillion (US$310.64 million), up 31% month-on-month. The VN30-Index, which accounted for 56% of the VN-Index liquidity, was up 68% month-on-month in October.

According to VDSC, the MSCI update was a main reason for the VN30 to rally given the expectations from new inflows into the largest frontier market. Specifically, VN30 stocks would most benefit as Vietnam would see a weight increase of 13% in the frontier markets index as Kuwait will be reclassified as an emerging market.

 

Meanwhile, despite the recent announcement from MSCI, foreign investors still sold intensively in October when net selling value reached a six-month high. Therefore, money flows from foreign investors would not be a supporting factor now.

Positive economic outlook to boost market sentiment

In addition, the developments of the last National Assembly session in 2020 will also be a major event to watch this month. From November 2 to 5, the National Assembly discussed and evaluated the results of the implementation of the five-year socio-economic development plan for 2016-2020 and, more importantly, the development of the plan for major economic indicators for the next five years (2021-2025).

The government has set a target of 6.0% GDP growth by 2021, compared with projected GDP growth of 2.0-3.0% in 2020, dragged down by Covid-19. However, the government sets ambitious targets for economic growth prospects over the next five years with an average GDP growth rate of 6.5- 7.0%.

VDSC expected that the approval of those long-term objectives as well as the government's commitment to execute the plan will have a positive impact on market sentiment this month.

Although the stock market is not expected to see a breakthrough in November, this is the right time for investors to start screening and accumulating stocks that are expected to have a more positive outlook in the fourth quarter as well as in 2021, VDSC recommended.

In the short term, opportunities still exist, but will be limited to a small group of stocks with supporting catalysts, such as firms in the fields of retail, real estate, and banking industries that could be profitable in the last months of 2020 and early 2021. Hanoitimes

Ngoc Thuy

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam household spending predicted to surge over 9% in 2021
Vietnam household spending predicted to surge over 9% in 2021
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The rate is even higher than the 7.1% year-on-year growth from a pre-Covid-19 environment in 2019.

M&amp;A market in 2021 sees impetus
M&A market in 2021 sees impetus
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The M&A market is forecast to see big changes since January 1, 2021 as the pandemic-induced slowdown wanes and the policy framework is radically improved.

Pandemic weighs on budget
Pandemic weighs on budget
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to weigh on socio-economic development and State budget in 2021 and the years that follow, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung said.

Localities prepare goods for Lunar New Year holiday
Localities prepare goods for Lunar New Year holiday
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Provinces and cities are gearing up for the coming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday to ensure an adequate supply of essential goods with the COVID-19 pandemic still developing globally.

Selling brooms and baskets on Amazon, farmers collect high prices from the US
Selling brooms and baskets on Amazon, farmers collect high prices from the US
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

A handmade paper postcard is priced at VND20,000 in Vietnam, but it can be sold for a price 10 times higher on Amazon. Putting Vietnam’s products on sale on marketplaces is the way to penetrate the US market quickly.

Nguyen Thanh Phuong’s business borrows trillions of dong for ‘new game’
Nguyen Thanh Phuong’s business borrows trillions of dong for ‘new game’
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Following a report about unsatisfactory business results, the business of Nguyen Thanh Phuong, a well-known businesswoman, is mobilizing capital for new business plans.

Businesses diversify products to enter EU market
Businesses diversify products to enter EU market
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Plenty of local firms have weathered the COVID-19 crisis by selecting niche markets and diversify products to enhance their competitiveness and gain access to the EU market.

First make sure you know what you want
First make sure you know what you want
BUSINESSicon  08/11/2020 

Vietnam is emerging as one of the top picks for international investors in their strategy for diversifying production facilities. 

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 8
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 8
BUSINESSicon  08/11/2020 

VN's largest rice producer expands advanced farming models

Leather, footwear exports predicted to recover in Q4
Leather, footwear exports predicted to recover in Q4
BUSINESSicon  08/11/2020 

Export turnover of leather and footwear is likely to rise again in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Rising shrimp exports require responsibility
Rising shrimp exports require responsibility
BUSINESSicon  08/11/2020 

Vietnamese shrimp is among the most-favoured agricultural products in overseas markets. However, with increasing exports also come more complications as domestic producers must comply with high standards set forth

Hope for Vietnam's billion-dollar export industry at end of year
Hope for Vietnam's billion-dollar export industry at end of year
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

Although the market has not fully recovered, footwear and handbags export turnover is expected to return to growth in the fourth quarter of this year during the year-end shopping rush in European and American countries.

Banks post high profits from forex trading
Banks post high profits from forex trading
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

Many banks have gained significant profit increases from foreign exchange (forex) trading this year, figures show.

Hope for Vietnam's billion-dollar export industry at end of year
Hope for Vietnam's billion-dollar export industry at end of year
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

Although the market has not fully recovered, footwear and handbags export turnover is expected to return to growth in the fourth quarter of this year during the year-end shopping rush in European and American countries.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 7
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 7
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

FTAs, e-commerce offer prime opportunities to local economy

Renewable energy sector may reach $714 billion
Renewable energy sector may reach $714 billion
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

The value of the Vietnamese renewable energy sector may reach US$714 billion and it may keep developing for at least 25 years, Vietinbank Securities JSC said in a report.

EVFTA to spur Vietnam’s digital transformation
EVFTA to spur Vietnam’s digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

With great advantages and potential, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to spur the digital economy and digital transformation in Vietnam.

Low-cost Chinese cars do not sell well in Vietnam
Low-cost Chinese cars do not sell well in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

Despite slow sales, Chinese auto manufacturers have never given up the ambition to penetrate the Vietnamese market.

Cautious action advised to secure sound economy
Cautious action advised to secure sound economy
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

The government is formulating its new economic growth goal for the next five years, amid its struggle against the health crisis and natural calamities undermining its efforts to reach targets.

Vietnamese shoppers increase online purchase frequency in 2020: Survey
Vietnamese shoppers increase online purchase frequency in 2020: Survey
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

E-commerce is the fastest-growing digital economy in Vietnam as online usage becomes part of the Vietnamese shopping life.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 