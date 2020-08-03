Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/08/2020 20:56:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam economic outlook remains positive despite Covid-19 resurgence: HSBC

03/08/2020    19:47 GMT+7

HSBC economists forecast GDP expansion of 3% in 2020 for Vietnam, the only ASEAN country they expect to have positive growth this year.

While there has been a Covid-19 resurgence in Vietnam, its economic outlook remains positive and the country will continue to gain market share in global exports, given that the situation is worse in many other markets and regions, according to HSBC.

In its latest report, HSBC said foreign direct investment (FDI), the key driver of Vietnam’s growth, should accelerate, mainly thanks to : (i) Vietnam is party to a number of free trade agreements (FTA); (ii) outside China, the country is one of the most attractive destinations for overseas companies; (iii) Vietnam is moving up the value-added ladder; (iv) it provides an attractive trade-off between cost and productivity; and (v) Covid-19 and increasing US-China trade tensions should accelerate the process of companies rejigging their supply chains.

Vietnam recently ratified its FTA with the EU which should reduce duties to 0% on 71% of its goods, rising to 99% in seven years. This should be positive for Vietnam’s exporters in sectors like electronics and textiles.

The Covid-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have made companies look at the need to diversify their supply chains. For example, Japan recently announced a first list of companies it will subsidy to relocate from China to Japan or South East Asia. News reports suggest 30 companies plan to move to Southeast Asia. Half of these could move to Vietnam to produce medical equipment, semiconductors, phone components, air conditioners and power modules.

In HSBC’s note in May, the bank said companies were already moving to Vietnam because of lower costs, favorable tax policies, geographic advantages, relatively better infrastructure, and a young and skilled labor force. All these factors have led Vietnam to increase its share of global exports from 0.5% in 2009 to 1.4% in 2019. Trade tensions and Covid-19 have only accelerated the shift.

According to HSBC, despite the pandemic, most economic indicators are showing signs of normalization.

The economy is getting back on track. Vietnam’s GDP in the second quarter grew 0.4% year-on-year despite lockdowns and the impact of Covid-19.

HSBC economists forecast Vietnam's GDP to expand 3% in 2020, making it the only ASEAN country they expect to have positive growth this year.

Vietnam has budgeted close to VND700 trillion (US$30 billion) for public investment in 2020. While the government is pushing public investment, the pace has been slower with only 20% of the funds budgeted for 2020 used in the first half of the year. Cities and provinces have also not spent any money from the government’s official development assistance fund worth US$2.6 billion.

However, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently pushed local authorities and ministries to speed up the disbursement of public investment funds this year, with penalties being imposed on leaders of localities or sectors which were not meeting the public investment targets. Phuc added that funds could be transferred from localities which were slow in disbursement to localities which were disbursing funds quickly.

Vietnam still has a large infrastructure gap but has been investing heavily in recent years. One of the key initiatives is the metro rail projects in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. HSBC said increasing connectivity from metro projects could help spur development in the real estate sector.

 

The National Assembly approved the new securities law last November, which will come into effect on January 1, 2021. The government recently announced a draft decree which provides details on a number of articles needed to implement the new law. The goal is to reduce the number of conditions for business and investments, simplify procedures and enhance the transparency of the market to international standards among other factors, as per the State Securities Commission.

The government recently announced a new list of 120 companies which are to be privatized in 2020, with four more companies to be privatized by end-November 2020. Fourteen companies will be transferred to the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) by end-August, including Sabeco, a leading brewery. The government plans to sell a further 36% in Sabeco after transferring it to SCIC. It also plans stake sales in Petrolimex, Vietnam Airlines, and building materials maker Viglacera. Some large agriculture, forestry and tourism enterprises are also on the list.

The SOE equitization process should help increase the role of the private sector in Vietnam and boost the efficiency of companies, stated HSBC.

For Vietnam’s stock market to be upgraded to emerging market (EM) status, it must meet various quantitative and qualitative criteria. Vietnam meets the quantitative criteria, such as the presence of large stocks, trading volumes, and the size of the market. The reason why Vietnam has not been upgraded yet, however, is due to qualitative factors.

FTSE has placed Vietnam under review for an upgrade to secondary emerging market status, while MSCI has not yet placed it on its watch list for upgrades. The earliest Vietnam could be placed on MSCI’s watch list for upgrades is mid-2021 and then it could be upgraded to EM status a year later. MSCI had cited the presence of foreign ownership limits, a lack of some disclosures in English, the lack of an offshore currency market and limitations in onshore currency markets, mandatory registration of accounts, prefunding of trades and restrictions on off market transfers.

In response, the government has amended its securities law to provide a more level playing field to foreign investors. It has also proposed draft amendments to its investment law and companies’ law, which should help provide the regulatory framework to increase foreign ownership limits. Hanoitimes

Anh Kiet

Covid-19 holding Vietnam’s economic growth back

Covid-19 holding Vietnam’s economic growth back

Asian economies in general, including Vietnam’s, won’t see high growth rates if other economies continue to struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have said.

Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021

Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on the building of plans for socio-economic development and State budget estimate for 2021, with a target of about 7 percent of economic growth for the year.  

 
 

Other News

.
Sky-high livestock prices may breach competition law
Sky-high livestock prices may breach competition law
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Although many livestock companies could face an inspection to ensure they follow through on commitments to cut their prices, the market outlook still looks dreary in spite of the government’s call to stabilise the selling cost of live pigs.

Aligning with trade remedy principles
Aligning with trade remedy principles
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Agreement (EVFTA) is a giant leap for Vietnam in international integration.

Ministry seeks to further open petroleum retail market
Ministry seeks to further open petroleum retail market
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for allowing all foreign investors to further participate in the petroleum retail market.

F&amp;B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing
F&B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Though local F&B businesses don't want social distancing to return in August, the experiences they had in April are helping them prepare.

Vietnam factory activity dips in July as Covid-19 impacts grow
Vietnam factory activity dips in July as Covid-19 impacts grow
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Despite a drop in output in July, firms remained confident in the 12-month outlook for production.

Vietnamese startups bag millions of US dollars despite COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese startups bag millions of US dollars despite COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

A slew of Vietnamese startups managed to secure millions of US dollars even in the midst of the rapidly escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

Electricity of Vietnam suggests not to extend deadline for wind farm FiT
Electricity of Vietnam suggests not to extend deadline for wind farm FiT
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

In order to ensure transparency and stability in the selling price of wind power, EVN opposes the Ministry of Industry and Trade's proposal to extend the deadline on the current feed-in tariff (FiT) scheme for wind power projects

An electricity competitive retail market for Vietnam? It’s still far away
An electricity competitive retail market for Vietnam? It’s still far away
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

With the Party Politburo’s Resolution No 55 on the national power development strategy by 2030, Vietnamese hoped there would be a competitive electricity market.

Vietnam fulfills international commitments as EVFTA takes effect
Vietnam fulfills international commitments as EVFTA takes effect
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam will continue to fulfill its international commitments so that it can take full advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and recover its economy amid a resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietjet reports loss of over VND2.1 trillion for H1
Vietjet reports loss of over VND2.1 trillion for H1
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has reported a loss of over VND2.11 trillion (approx. US$90.5 million) in air transportation business in the first half of this year.

Shares to correct on worries of virus surge
Shares to correct on worries of virus surge
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

 Vietnamese shares may continue to fall this week as a spike in fresh coronavirus cases fuelled concerns that the path to economic recovery could be hindered.

VN businesses seek low-cost capital to develop infrastructure
VN businesses seek low-cost capital to develop infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to consolidate the capital market and banking system to seek capital, including foreign capital, at reasonable costs needed for infrastructure development, experts say.

Vietnam Airlines, ACV suffer heavy losses due to COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines, ACV suffer heavy losses due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely dragged down revenues of the Vietnam Airlines Corporation (Vietnam Airlines) and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) in the second quarter of this year.

Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021
Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on the building of plans for socio-economic development and State budget estimate for 2021, with a target of about 7 percent of economic growth for the year.

Covid-19 holding Vietnam’s economic growth back
Covid-19 holding Vietnam’s economic growth back
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Asian economies in general, including Vietnam’s, won’t see high growth rates if other economies continue to struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have said.

Enterprises in industrial parks urged to use hi-tech equipment
Enterprises in industrial parks urged to use hi-tech equipment
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

 Enterprises in export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) should use high technologies to better manage manufacturing processes and improve product quality.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 3
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 3
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City listens to EU businesses

Vietnam emerges as popular industrial property destination: CBRE
Vietnam emerges as popular industrial property destination: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam has emerged as a popular destination for industrial property projects as increased labour costs, trade disputes and COVID-19 prompt global manufacturers to vary their supply chains throughout Asia, according to CBRE.

Ministry of Construction eyes building low-cost housing
Ministry of Construction eyes building low-cost housing
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

 The Ministry of Construction (MoC) is completing a draft resolution to encourage the development of low-cost commercial apartments to submit to the Government in the third quarter of this year.

Vietnamese billionaires pour money into non-core business fields
Vietnamese billionaires pour money into non-core business fields
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

While billionaires have been expanding their business fields, other businesspeople have scaled down their operations and sold some subsidiaries.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 