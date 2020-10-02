Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/10/2020 12:48:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam enters third wave of business reforms: Minister

02/10/2020    12:41 GMT+7

Vietnam is entering the third wave of reforms, with the goal of slashing at least 20 percent of business regulations in the next five years, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung.

Vietnam enters third wave of business reforms: Minister hinh anh 1

An official of Bac Ninh Province's public services centre provides instructions to citizens. 

Dung recently said that the Government’s business regulation reform programme in 2020-2025 was the largest and most comprehensive yet, demonstrating the Government’s determination to improve the business environment to drive development.

The recently-announced programme to implement Government Resolution No 68/NQ-CP dated May 12 aimed to remove and simplify at least 20 percent of business regulations and cut at least a fifth of compliance costs.

The programme also focused on preventing the new issuance of unnecessary, unreasonable and illegal regulations and those causing more difficulties for businesses, while removing inconsistencies and overlaps in business regulations.

Dung said the Government attached special attention to institutional reform and building e-Government to create favourable conditions for businesses and citizens.

In 2007-2010, Vietnam cut or simplified 4,818 out of 5,421 administrative procedures, which helped save nearly 30 trillion VND (1.3 billion USD) per year, which was an impressive figure, he said.

More than 3,890 out of 6,191 business prerequisites and 6,776 out of 9,926 product categories subject to customs checks were removed and simplified in 2016-20, saving 18 million working days per year, equivalent to 6.3 trillion VND.

Dung, however, noted that reforms remained slow and some deregulation did not aid firms but brought more difficulties.

He stressed that there was a lot of room for growth by carrying out efficient reforms.

According to the Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vu Tien Loc, the Government's Resolution No 68 was regarded as the third wave of reforms out in the past five years.

 

The first wave started in 2016 with thousands of sub-licences eliminated. The second wave was removing and simplifying hald of business prerequisites and product lines for customs checks.

In the third wave of reforms, inconsistencies and overlaps in business regulations were expected to be wiped out, Loc said.

The VCCI’s findings showed that the percentage of firms which must apply for licences for their business operation had reduced from 58 percent to 48 percent. Loc said that this was not just a matter of money or time but also the confidence of business.

Resolution 68 would trigger more comprehensive reforms to tackle existing problems in the business legal system and hasten reforms of management agencies at all levels, he said, stressing that listening to businesses were essential.

President of the Association of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Nguyen Van Than also said that drastic measures must be taken to achieve deregulation goals set in Resolution 68.

According to Dung, to implement the reform programme effectively, the focus would be placed on accelerating the electronic handling of administrative procedures, especially with the implementation of a digitalisation plan for handling administrative procedures.

The transition from paper-based management to digital-based would be pushed, aiming to create the best conditions for businesses and to cut costs.

Businesses and citizens would play a role in supervising and evaluating the reform process, Dung said./.VNA

Institutional reforms needed to support enterprises' development

Institutional reforms needed to support enterprises' development

Phan Duc Hieu, deputy director-general of the Central Institute for Economic Management under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, talks about young Vietnamese enterprises’ need for Government support.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam looks to attract foreign investment in equitisation of SOEs
Vietnam looks to attract foreign investment in equitisation of SOEs
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

As the Government is focusing on accelerating the privatisation and divestment of State-owned enterprises (SOEs), attracting foreign investment is important to the success of the progress,

Adjusting trade promotion strategies
Adjusting trade promotion strategies
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Trade promotion activities have helped Vietnam to not only reach export surpluses throughout most of the last decade but also extend its reach towards 12 times the amount of countries and territories in 2000.

Export prospects rise though forestry decree
Export prospects rise though forestry decree
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

With the EU being among the largest importers of Vietnam’s timber products, a fresh decree on legal assurance has marked an important step towards the full implementation of the Forest Law Enforcement,

HCM City unveils $517 million aid package for SMEs
HCM City unveils $517 million aid package for SMEs
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City is set to roll out a second COVID-19 aid package worth 12 trillion VND (517 million USD) exclusively for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Smuggled electric bicycles, bicycle components dominate market
Smuggled electric bicycles, bicycle components dominate market
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

About 700,000 electric bicycles and 50 cc motorbikes are sold every year, but analysts believe the real figure is actually 1 million.

Hotels throughout Hanoi fall quite due to COVID-19
Hotels throughout Hanoi fall quite due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The majority of hotels located in the capital have been left virtually deserted in recent months despite remaining open, largely due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 which has stopped foreign visitors entering the country.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 1
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

New incentives to favour innovative startups in Vietnam

Vietnamese textile and garment products may face EAEU safeguard duties
Vietnamese textile and garment products may face EAEU safeguard duties
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Many Vietnamese textile and garment products may face safeguard duties in 2020 from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) 

Vietnam’s nine-month economic growth lowest in 10 years
Vietnam’s nine-month economic growth lowest in 10 years
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The gross domestic products (GDP) of Vietnam grew 2.12 per cent in the first nine months of this year, the lowest nine-month growth rate in the 2011-2020 period, the General Statistics Office said.

$4 billion LNG project helps Bac Lieu lead in FDI attraction
$4 billion LNG project helps Bac Lieu lead in FDI attraction
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

Bac Lieu ranked first among 63 provinces and cities in term of foreign direct investment attraction in the first nine months of this year, with projects including an LNG-to-power project worth US$4 billion from Singapore.

Vietnamese spend more at home on int'l fashion brands as travel abroad remains restricted
Vietnamese spend more at home on int'l fashion brands as travel abroad remains restricted
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Customers wore protection masks lined up and had their temperature checked before selecting products during the opening of the fashion store of a brand from Japan this year.

Vietnam needs consultation to push up economic development
Vietnam needs consultation to push up economic development
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

Vietnam urgently needs consultation from international organisations, ministries, partners and scientists to ensure recovery and sustainable, inclusive growth post-COVID-19 pandemic, 

VN central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy
VN central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 30 announced its decision to lower the benchmark interest rate as part of efforts to support the national economy amid difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam is seen as an attractive destination for investment. We are introducing ourselves as people who "want to play" with the world in a transparent, legal manner.

Billions of banking stocks to flood market under dividend plans
Billions of banking stocks to flood market under dividend plans
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

Billions of banking stocks are about to flood the market with banks planning to pay stock dividends and issue new shares to raise their charter capital.

Moon cake market competition heats up
Moon cake market competition heats up
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

A crowded moon cake market has caused a drop in sales for many stalls ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival.

Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
FEATUREicon  01/10/2020 

As international flights still cannot fully resume, the tourism industry is hoping for an increase in domestic travel.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 30
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

Ministry asks for continued domestic tourism stimulus programmes

Averting inflation due to excess cash in the system
Averting inflation due to excess cash in the system
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

As many companies cope with debts caused by the economic fallout due to the pandemic, they are unable to take loans for maintaining or expanding their business lines.

APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
FEATUREicon  30/09/2020 

APV, or Agriculture Photovoltaic system, is becoming increasingly popular around the world. It could be a feasible model in Vietnam if the government sets a reasonable legal framework to develop it.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 