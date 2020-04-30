Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/05/2020 11:29:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks

 
 
01/05/2020    10:12 GMT+7

Vietnam exported 415.7 million face masks worth 63.19 million USD from January 1 to April 19, according to the General Department of Customs.

Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks hinh anh 1

Producing face masks for export 

Between April 1 and 19 there were 88.19 million face masks worth 344 million USD exported, including 51.3 million that were gifts and donations.

Japan was the biggest importer of made-in-Vietnam face masks in the period, with 32.7 million, followed by the Republic of Korea, Germany, and the US, with 17.1 million, 11.1 million, and 10.4 million, respectively.

In early April, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approved the export of medical face masks and protective clothing, as long as domestic demand, including reserves, is met first.

Such products can therefore only be exported to countries that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The Ministry of Health's figures showed that there are some 68 companies producing medical face masks and protective clothing in Vietnam. Some garment companies are also investing in producing medical face masks, besides cloth face masks, such as the Garment 10 Corporation Joint Stock Company and TNG Investment and Trading Joint Stock Company.

The Vietnam Trade Office in the EU has warned that the mass production of medical face masks and protective clothing that do not follow technical standards will cause oversupply and damage if such products cannot be exported.

It added that in order for producers to export medical face masks and protective medical clothing to the EU, a CE marking is compulsory, which indicates that a product had been assessed by manufacturers and deemed to meet EU safety, health, and environmental protection requirements.

Tran Thanh Hai, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Import-Export Department, urged face mask producers to pay attention to quality and safety requirements and obtain the necessary certificates for export./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Workouts at home fuel demand for fitness equipment
Workouts at home fuel demand for fitness equipment
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The rising trend of working out at home has pushed up demand for fitness equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rosy signs for exports to major markets
Rosy signs for exports to major markets
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s export value is expected to rise in the coming months thanks to China’s increase in imports, strong measures taken by the Vietnamese Government, ministries, agencies, and businesses, and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting severe growth pressure on the economies of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) and may cause the region's growth to slip to a historical low, according to a Maybank Kim Eng report.

Up to 75 pct of companies eye cut to HR costs if pandemic worsens: survey
Up to 75 pct of companies eye cut to HR costs if pandemic worsens: survey
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

If the COVID-19 situation worsens, 75 percent of companies will seek to cut human resource costs, a recent survey by HR consulting firm Talentnet Corporation has found.

Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers
Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Present in 50 countries and territories, Vietnamese dairy producers are step by step building their positions in the world market.

Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

As many stocks have plunged below their real value, foreign funds are combing Vietnamese shares, raising fears that Vietnamese companies will be acquired by 'shark' investors.

PM allows rice export resumption from May 1
PM allows rice export resumption from May 1
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 28 agreed with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s proposal to resume rice export from May 1, in accordance with Decree 107/2018/ND-CP on rice export business.

Around 61 percent of customers not offered relief by landlords: CBRE
Around 61 percent of customers not offered relief by landlords: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Around 61 percent of respondents have not been offered relief by landlords, a flash survey of the impacts of COVID-19 done by CBRE has found.

Agriculture still vital, says expert
Agriculture still vital, says expert
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Economist Le Xuan Nghia, former Vice President of the National Financial Supervisory Commission, talks about the role of agriculture in reviving the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

How will next-generation businesspeople perform?
How will next-generation businesspeople perform?
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

One third of the sons and daughters of top businesspeople have been given opportunities to run businesses, and most of them have initiated reforms.

New F1 race track has not led to higher land prices
New F1 race track has not led to higher land prices
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Contrary to real estate investors and businesses’ expectations, one year after the Formula 1 race track kicked off, the real estate market in Hanoi remains at a standstill.

Where should investors put money in during the Covid-19 period?
Where should investors put money in during the Covid-19 period?
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Experts say investors should target investment channels with high liquidity such as savings accounts, gold and dollars, and wait patiently for opportunities with stocks.

During Covid-19, agriculture becomes pillar of the economy
During Covid-19, agriculture becomes pillar of the economy
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause exports to stagnate. Coffee growers in the Central Highlands are experiencing many hardships.

Calls made for FiT extension in light of pandemic dilemma
Calls made for FiT extension in light of pandemic dilemma
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

With Vietnam struggling alongside the rest of the world in attempting to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, the government has taken solutions to fuel the energy sector. 

More foreign manufacturers turn to Vietnam amid pandemic: JLL
More foreign manufacturers turn to Vietnam amid pandemic: JLL
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

With the novel coronavirus pandemic and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike.

The arduous path in exporting fabric masks
The arduous path in exporting fabric masks
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Faced with canceled orders from importers in Europe and North America, some Vietnamese companies in this industry have switched to producing antibacterial fabric face masks. 

With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever
With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

If the government agrees to slash taxes and fees for domestically assembled cars, this will be a ‘doping dose’ for domestic automobile manufacturers and consumers.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 28
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 28
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Drastic changes needed in farming practices to access EU market

Banks reject loan applications from many virus-hit travel firms
Banks reject loan applications from many virus-hit travel firms
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Many travel firms affected by Covid-19 are struggling to access loans with low interest rates from the Government’s credit package as banks have denied their applications out of concern over their ability to repay the debt

Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment
Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked Bamboo Airways to quickly report its debts, payment plan for aviation service providers and its financial situation.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 