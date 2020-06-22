Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/06/2020 11:15:52 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs

 
 
22/06/2020    11:13 GMT+7

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs hinh anh 1

Harvesting the 2020 spring rice crop in Hoa Binh commune of Vu Thu district, Thai Binh province 

This is the goal set in the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 25/CT-TTg on several tasks and solutions for developing agro-forestry-fishery processing and agricultural mechanisation.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Nguyen Quoc Toan, Director of the Agro Processing and Market Development Authority (AgroTrade) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), said over the last 10 years, the processing industry has posted a considerable growth rate of 5-7 percent annually, helping to raise agricultural exports to 41.2 billion USD in 2019 – ranking 15th in the world and second in Southeast Asia.

There are 7,500 businesses involved in agricultural processing across the country at present.

However, he noted, to achieve the target set in the directive, the processing industry must optimise local comparative advantages and tap into potential to make breakthrough development.

Firstly, processing facilities should be relocated to concentrated material supplying areas. Clusters of processing and sale facilities need to be developed in the localities and areas with large agricultural output, favourable conditions in terms of transports, logistics and workforce, and potential to become growth engines of their regions like the Mekong Delta, southeastern and northwestern regions.

 

The sector will also increase the proportion of intensive processing that generates high added value, Toan said.

Secondly, an open and optimal business climate will be created to facilitate investment in agricultural processing and mechanisation, the official noted, adding that the ministry will continue abolishing unnecessary administrative procedures and business conditions while perfecting specific investment attraction policies for each region.

Thirdly, international-level enterprises with high competitiveness will be developed to lead the domestic processing industry. Small- and medium-sized firms also need to be fostered to boost the purchase of raw farm produce, according to him.

Fourthly, the agricultural sector will step up developing science-technology and human resources, he went on, elaborating that more advanced and environmentally friendly technologies will be applied, and mechanical engineering companies will be encouraged to help with agricultural mechanisation, thereby forming smart farming models.

The MARD will also work with other ministries and sectors to develop human resources to prepare high-quality personnel for operating major processing plants, Toan added./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the SME Support Japan organisation introduced J-GoodTech, a Japanese online business matching platform, to Vietnamese enterprises on June 19.

Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Provincial authorities are responsible for choosing investors and implementing the newly added projects.

AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Luxshare ICT announced they are still hiring 300 workers per day from June 18 to 20 for production expansion in North Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Development strategy for building material sector to be devised

COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Although the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is great news for Vietnamese businesses, they should not expect too much as the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in Europe.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Decree drafted to empower SSC to halt market trading

Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

A large amount of cash released in quantitative easing packages by central banks will be an abundant source of capital for the domestic stock market in the near future.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 20
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

Social housing expected to fuel Vietnam's property market

Resolutions on highway projects, corporate income tax cut approved
Resolutions on highway projects, corporate income tax cut approved
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly on Friday approved a resolution that will turn three public private partnership (PPP) sub-projects of the North-South Highway to public-invested.

Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020
Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

Non-life insurers have cut back cash dividend rates for 2020 by maximum five percentage points as they prepare for a global economic downturn.

M&amp;As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field
M&As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

After Tiki and Sendo complete their merger, the e-commerce market will be controlled by three big players – Tiki-Sendo, Lazada and Shopee.

FDI into electronics should promote local companies
FDI into electronics should promote local companies
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

The electronic industry of Vietnam is heavily dependent on FDI.

Vietnamese PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security
Vietnamese PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

The Prime Minister has requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) propose suitable management solutions for solar power projects.

Legislature adopts resolution on reducing corporate income tax
Legislature adopts resolution on reducing corporate income tax
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly on June 19 passed a resolution on reducing corporate income tax in 2020 for enterprises, cooperatives, public non-production agencies and other organisations, with 91.1 percent of votes.

Guest workers scheduled to work abroad stuck at home
Guest workers scheduled to work abroad stuck at home
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

Nguyen Canh Viet, 29, from Ha Tinh province, still cannot leave fir Japan to work despite the scheduled departure in early May.

NA passes EVIPA, Public-Private Partnership Law
NA passes EVIPA, Public-Private Partnership Law
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly passed the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) Thursday morning in Ha Noi.

Enterprises need legal counsel on 'force majeure' during COVID-19
Enterprises need legal counsel on 'force majeure' during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

Enterprises should carefully study the “force majeure” clauses in contracts and consult experts in assessing their rights and obligations pertaining to the clauses to resolve any disputes on contract performance obligations

Vietnam's “lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
Vietnam's “lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
FEATUREicon  20/06/2020 

Thieu lychee, a specialty fruit of Luc Ngan district in northern Bac Giang province, are expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world, Japan, 

Vietnam sees surge in popularity of contactless payments
Vietnam sees surge in popularity of contactless payments
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The popularity of contactless payments has rocketed in Vietnam over the last few years, with banks launching more options for customers to enjoy going cashless.

What's the real cost of the North-South Expressway?
What's the real cost of the North-South Expressway?
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

The estimated cost of the North-South Expressway in 2018 was VND16 trillion lower than the initial estimate made in 2017 when the National Assembly decided to develop the project.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 