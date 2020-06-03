Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/06/2020 17:21:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam fails to implement plan to have 1 million businesses

 
 
04/06/2020    16:00 GMT+7

The Covid-19 crisis may prevent Vietnam from its plan to have 1 million businesses by the end of 2020.

Nguyen Bich Lam, director general of the General Statistics Office (GSO), said at the launch of the White Book that Vietnam would have about 900,000 businesses by the end of the year.

Vietnam fails to implement plan to have 1 million businesses



Because of Covid-19, the number of newly set up businesses in the first four months of the year was equal to 80 percent of the same period last year.

Prior to that, in Q1, the number of newly set up businesses increased, but the number of businesses suspending operation increased even more sharply. Around 29,700 new businesses were established during that time, up by 4.4 percent, and 14,800 businesses returned to operation, but 18,600 businesses suspended operation, up by 26 percent.

Tran Xuan Diem, the founder of Kafa Café, a chain with 40 cafes and 300 workers, said the revenue of the chain was nearly zero in March and April.

Most of the workers have dud not work over the last two months and each has received VND1.5 million a month in allowance. As the social distancing policy has been loosened, Kafa Café has resumed its operation, but runs at a moderate level.

The owner of the café chain is worried as the company submitted an application for tax payment extension 3-4 days ago, but he has not received a reply or guidance from the taxation body.

The owner of the café chain is worried as the company submitted an application for tax payment extension 3-4 days ago, but he has not received a reply or guidance from the taxation body.

 


Under Decree 41 issued on April 8, 98 percent of operational businesses would enjoy the VAT and corporate income tax payment deadline extension and land rent for five months.

However, three weeks after the decree took effect, taxation agencies have received only a modest number of applications for tax payment deadline extension.

As of April 26, GDT received 46,500 applications for extending the payment of tax and land rent from 46,163 businesses and institutions, and 391 individuals.

As such, hundreds of thousands of businesses and business households still have not submitted applications or have met difficulties when following procedures for tax payment extension.

Nguyen Duc Huy from GDT said with 763,141 businesses (99.9 percent) and 83,701 business households having electronic tax declaration accounts, the number of applications would increase sharply in the time to come.

The Hanoi Taxation Agency reported that as of 10 am of April 27, it had received 14,300 applications via the electronic tax declaration system (eTax). Meanwhile, business households and individuals mostly submit dossiers in hard copies, so the statistical work is still not complete.

The White Book shows that Vietnam had had 758,610 operating enterprises as of December 31, 2019. 

Kim Chi

Local businesses disturbed about many new policies

Local businesses disturbed about many new policies

The attempts to increase budget collection may neutralize the policies aiming to recover the economy after the epidemic.

Public investment to offer benefits to many local businesses

Public investment to offer benefits to many local businesses

Public investment is expected to play a very important role in promoting economic growth in 2020 and the enterprises in the building material sector are the biggest beneficiaries, economists say.

 
 

Other News

.
Asia's fishermen and farmers go digital during virus
Asia's fishermen and farmers go digital during virus
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Farming communities in South East Asia are embracing online selling for the first time during lockdown.

Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical files for listing on HNX
Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical files for listing on HNX
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Corporation (BSR) has filed for listing on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the northern market regulator said on June 2.

Vietnamese investors rush to develop IZs in anticipation of new FDI wave
Vietnamese investors rush to develop IZs in anticipation of new FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Hoping that Vietnam will be able to catch the investment flow leaving China, IZ developers have hurried to implement their projects.

Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The recent interest rate cuts by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have little impact on the Vietnamese stock market, analysts have said.

Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

FDI inflows to HCM City rose to nearly 70 million USD in the first quarter of 2020 thanks to the gradual redirection of investment flows due to COVID-19.

Corporate bond activity welcome as market shocks persist unabated
Corporate bond activity welcome as market shocks persist unabated
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The recent skyrocketing demand for corporate bonds, fuelled by lowered interest rates and ebb and flow of the economy, has raised questions of high-yield coming with high risks.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 4
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 4
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Hanoi to turn Hoa Lac into sci-tech hub

Cashless ecosystem now on the cards
Cashless ecosystem now on the cards
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

As Vietnam heads towards a cashless economy and mobile technology is becoming ubiquitous, the adoption of mobile money next month is predicted to lure local and foreign firms into joining the game.

PPP draft details key sector focus
PPP draft details key sector focus
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Investors will be allowed to pour money into five groups of projects under the form of public-private partnerships in Vietnam as per a related law that offers an international-standard dispute resolution mechanism.

Post-pandemic focus for new investments
Post-pandemic focus for new investments
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

A series of favourable policies are expected to be issued by the government’s upcoming taskforce in the country’s bid to attract a new investment wave after the health crisis.

Panasonic heads up Japanese production movements
Panasonic heads up Japanese production movements
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Panasonic is among the first Japanese investors to relocate their activities to Vietnam in the context that the Japanese government is encouraging enterprises to diversify across Asia. 

What are Vietnam's advantages in attracting foreign investment?
What are Vietnam's advantages in attracting foreign investment?
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam has great advantages over its rivals to attract foreign investors, including low costs, an advantageous position, and stable exchange rate and institutional mechanisms.

Production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income
Production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income
BUSINESSicon  03/06/2020 

Recent times has seen the domestic market enjoy the influx of new varieties of fruit which have been produced by local farmers, serving to help boost their income and ultimately improve their lives.

Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Over the past few decades, many companies worldwide have come to China, seeking a place to set up production bases and do business as they were lured by the country’s low labour costs and enormous domestic consumer market, 

EC's yellow card could see local seafood exports to EU taking a hit
EC's yellow card could see local seafood exports to EU taking a hit
BUSINESSicon  03/06/2020 

Vietnam’s seafood shipments to the European Union (EU) may encounter losses of up to 10,000 euros (US$11,125) per container due to the impact of the European Commission’s (EC) yellow card on local seafood products, 

Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars expected to drop
Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars expected to drop
BUSINESSicon  03/06/2020 

The Government’s decision to offer a zero-import tax rate on automobile components opens significant opportunities for the local industry to lower prices, enhance competitiveness and promote consumption.

Vietnam expected to surpass Thailand in rice exports
Vietnam expected to surpass Thailand in rice exports
BUSINESSicon  03/06/2020 

Since May this year, Vietnam’s rice export activities have returned to normal, with the month recording the highest rice export price seen in recent years and paving the way for the country to outpace Thailand in global rice exports in 2020.

E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7
E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7
BUSINESSicon  03/06/2020 

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Dao Minh Tu has said July 7 is the deadline for e-wallet owners to complete the identity verification.

Local restaurants resume operation but worry about customer growth
Local restaurants resume operation but worry about customer growth
BUSINESSicon  03/06/2020 

Excited to reopen shops after a long interruption, restaurant owners are disappointed because of the low number of customers and low value of bills.

More monetary easing measures forecast in 2020
More monetary easing measures forecast in 2020
BUSINESSicon  03/06/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is expected to further take monetary easing measures to support the country’s GDP growth target of above 5 per cent this year in light of a weak economic outlook, experts forecast.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 