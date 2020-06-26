Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam GDP growth forecast in 2020 remains highest in Asia: IMF

 
 
29/06/2020    19:03 GMT+7

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) maintains its forecast for Vietnam’s GDP growth at 2.7% in 2020, the highest in Asia, and the pace is expected to speed up to 7% in 2021.

Vietnam’s consumer price index is set at 3.2%, lower than the estimation of 4% this year. The economy could be subject to a strong rebound of 7% GDP growth rate in 2021.

Notably, in the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook update, Thailand’s economic growth forecast has been revised down to -7.7%, one percentage point lower than the organization’s previous forecast in April, the largest contraction among Asian economies.

 Global growth is projected at -4.9% in 2020, 1.9 percentage points below IMF’s previous forecast.

The average growth forecast for ASEAN–5 (Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam) would record a contraction of 2% in 2020, before rebounding to 6.2% in 2021.

As the Covid-19 pandemic has had a more negative impact on activity in the first half of 2020 than anticipated, global growth is projected at -4.9% in 2020, 1.9 percentage points below IMF’s previous forecast.

Major economies, including the US, China and Japan have all received a lower forecast in this update outlook, in which the US is predicted to shrink 8% (previously -5.9%), China with a positive growth of 1% (previously 1.2%), and Japan with -5.8% (previously -5.2%).

 

The outlook is even more gloomy for European countries, as Italy and Spain are subject to the deepest contraction of 12.8%, followed by France with -12.5% and Germany with -7.8%.

In 2021 global growth is projected at 5.4%. Overall, this would leave 2021 GDP some 6½ percentage points lower than in the pre-COVID-19 projections of January 2020. The adverse impact on low-income households is particularly acute, imperiling the significant progress made in reducing extreme poverty in the world since the 1990s, stated the IMF. Hanoitimes

Ngoc Mai

Revised Vietnam's GDP goals to buttress growth

Revised Vietnam's GDP goals to buttress growth

The aftermath of the health crisis has prompted Vietnam to consider adjusting its economic growth target, 

PM asks for parliament's approval on lower GDP growth amid virus challenges

PM asks for parliament's approval on lower GDP growth amid virus challenges

The Government of Vietnam is asking the National Assembly to approve a revised down GDP growth, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world’s economy. 

 
 

ASEAN needs to collaborate for better tax policy: report
ASEAN needs to collaborate for better tax policy: report
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

ASEAN and all member states must collaborate to establish a better tax policy system to build sustainability and resilience across the region, found a report launched on Thursday in Ha Noi.

More foreign investment inflows into Vietnam
More foreign investment inflows into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Sino-American trade war together with supply chain disruptions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has prompted many an investor to plan to relocate their production facilities in order to reduce their reliance on China. 

Vietnam records lowest GDP growth rate in 30 years
Vietnam records lowest GDP growth rate in 30 years
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased 1.81 percent during the first six months of 2020, the lowest first-half growth pace since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Petrolimex plans stock sale, divestment of State capital
Petrolimex plans stock sale, divestment of State capital
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) plans to sell 15 million treasury stocks in transactions held between June 16 and July 15 to mobilise capital for investment in 2020, 

Global coffee price fluctuates, domestic price plunges
Global coffee price fluctuates, domestic price plunges
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Coffee prices in the Central Highlands and the south are predicted to continue to slide downward as prices have fallen globally.

It's matter of time more European investments will come to Vietnam
It's matter of time more European investments will come to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Representatives of European organizations explained to Hanoitimes what the future holds for Vietnam–EU business cooperation on the sidelines of the “Hanoi 2020 – Investment and Development Cooperation” conference on June 27.

Hanoi offers good opportunities for high-tech agriculture for investors
Hanoi offers good opportunities for high-tech agriculture for investors
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A number of high-tech agricultural projects have been proposed in Hanoi, a trend encouraged by the recent Hanoi investment promotion conference.

July to be a hard month for Vietnamese shares
July to be a hard month for Vietnamese shares
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

July looks set to be a hard month for investors as market turbulence continues due to the unpredictability of global stocks and with attention on second-quarter earnings expectations.

M&amp;A deals could help VN businesses restructure amid pandemic
M&A deals could help VN businesses restructure amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Merger and acquisition (M&A) deals will likely increase post-pandemic, which industry insiders see as a chance for enterprises to restructure their operations to be more viable.

Vietnam's ‘big four’ banks raise charter capital to meet standards
Vietnam's ‘big four’ banks raise charter capital to meet standards
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Increasing chartered capital is the most important task for the four state-owned commercial banks. If their CARs are lower than Basel II standards, they will have to restrict lending.

Starbucks suspends social media ads over hate speech
Starbucks suspends social media ads over hate speech
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The coffee giant said it would pause advertising on some platforms in an effort to address hate speech.

How will mobile money affect e-wallets?
How will mobile money affect e-wallets?
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Non-cash payment activities have developed strongly in recent years with many payment services such as digital banks and e-wallets.

Vietnam lures US$6 billion FDI into industrial parks
Vietnam lures US$6 billion FDI into industrial parks
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Nearly US$6 billion in foreign direct investment was poured into Viet Nam’s industrial parks (IPs), processing zones and economic zones (Ezs) in the first half of the year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone
Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

A 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone is scheduled to be built in the central highlands province of Gia Lai to develop breeding pigs and produce organic cattle feed and fertiliser.

Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
VIDEOicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam has undergone profound changes since first opening its doors to FDI more than 30 years ago.

Doing business with US: preparing thoroughly, giving specific offers
Doing business with US: preparing thoroughly, giving specific offers
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The government of Vietnam needs to improve the business environment and transport infrastructure, in addition to simplifying administrative procedures, to attract the expected new FDI 'wave'.

Vietnamese business bemoans support conditions
Vietnamese business bemoans support conditions
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Amid numerous difficulties, slow-paced implementation of government-led policies to assist enterprises hit by the health crisis are leaving many businesses in the lurch, making it hard to boost local production, a key driver of  economic growth.

Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas
Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The real estate market is picking up in the areas surrounding Ho Chi Minh City as inner-city options become limited and the infrastructure of these provinces is improving.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 29
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Reform must focus on removing inconsistencies, overlaps in business regulations: VCCI

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

