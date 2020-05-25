Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
26/05/2020
Vietnam hopes to redraw map of supply chains as more companies leave China

 
 
26/05/2020    10:55 GMT+7

Experts believe that the departure of large manufacturing corporations from China, plus the plan to boost global economic development, will bring new opportunities to Vietnam.

Many large businesses are rethinking their production and business strategies, planning to diversify supply sources to minimize risks instead of relying on China.

Vietnam hopes to redraw map of supply chains as more companies leave China



Therefore, a new map of the global production chain is expected to be redrawn after the Covid-19 crisis.

More than 30 years, the economic groups built a production system with the production base in China because of the low cost. However, the US-China trade war, which led to tax burden and the risk of supply interruption, has prompted them to reorganize the system.

Covid-19, which broke out in Wuhan, China, has forced them to move ahead to implement the idea. A lot of multi-national groups are considering redirecting their investments into non-China countries, according to Pham Nam Kim, a respected economist.

The Japanese government has decided to launch a $2.2 billion package to support Japanese businesses to relocate important production fields out of China. Meanwhile, the US wants to cooperate with partners in Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean to set up an ‘economic prosperity network’ to boost global economic development in the post-Covid-19 period.

Vietnam now has opportunities to receive a new investment wave and join deeper into the global supply chain. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the government’s April regular meeting emphasized that Vietnam needs to get ready for the investment wave.

Vietnam now has opportunities to receive a new investment wave and join deeper into the global supply chain. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the government's April regular meeting emphasized that Vietnam needs to get ready for the investment wave.

 


The 2019 provincial competiveness index (PCI) report just released by VCCI showed impressive improvement in the business environment. Thanks to great efforts for reform, the time needed to set up a business has decreased by 38 days.

About 56 percent of foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) fulfilled business registration procedures within less than one month, while 92 percent of FIEs received all necessary procedures to become operational within three months.

The number of FIEs at which managers had to spend more than 50 percent of their time to learn and implement administration procedures has dropped from 70 percent in 2012-2016 to 41.3 percent.

Nevertheless, Vietnam’s ranking in terms of business environment is still low, at the 70th position in the WB 2019 ranking. This shows that Vietnam carries out reform, but slowly.

In ASEAN, Vietnam ranks fifth, after Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Brunei. And it will have to go a long distance to catch up with Thailand, which is in the 21st position and Malaysia in the 12th position.

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) pointed out that land access and site clearance are the biggest problems, while legal documents are interpreted differently in different localities.


Tran Thuy

VN needs to change its ways to attract FDI leaving China: experts

VN needs to change its ways to attract FDI leaving China: experts

Vietnam has some great advantages while competing with regional countries in attracting capital flows moving out of China after the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.  

Chance to boost FDI inflows to Vietnam

Chance to boost FDI inflows to Vietnam

With initial success in containing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and an advantage as a safe investment destination, Vietnam is attracting a shift of foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Increasing demand for medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic has helped most pharmaceutical enterprises report positive business results in the first quarter of this year.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 26 

Banks urged to promote digitalisation

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has forced many enterprises to lay off their employees. However, the biggest headache in the labor relationship is how to seek a common voice between employers and employees.

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Given the government’s proposed spending cuts for overseas business trips and conferences, Vietnam should quickly adopting online investment promotion.

FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

The pandemic and the healthcare crisis it triggers have ignited an economic storm in many countries. If the economic turbulence is not managed well, it will lead to a financial crisis and/or a debt crisis. 

BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The ongoing pandemic has completely upended lives and economies across the planet, restricting movement, shutting schools, forcing people to work from home, and jeopardising employment for millions.

Covid-19: A test for realtors 

Heavy debts and tightened credits plus sales slump due to the Covid-19 pandemic will soon expose the Achilles’ heel of many financially weak real estate enterprises. Here is why.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in particular have remained appealing to foreign investors who are continuing to pour capital into the southern economic hub despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

After a year letting the private sector import rice on a “tax-based mechanism” instead of a quota-based mechanism in line with the G2G regime, the Philippine side is considering a comeback to the previous regime to import 300,000 tons of rice. 

BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

Several deputies of the legislative National Assembly have expressed their disapproval over a proposal to convert around five million household businesses in Vietnam into enterprises legally.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed that the Government compensate developers of two out of four build-operate-transfer (BOT) tollgates and shut them down due to protests among road users.

BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

Experts have recommended investors consider carefully before buying old apartments to ensure investment efficiency.

BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is planning to increase the number of training courses it organises on trade remedies for the domestic production industry.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has upset businesses’ recruitment and workers’ job application plans.

BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

Vietnamese stock market is forecast to move higher this week, where correction and volatility is expected.

BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

Vietnam has some great advantages while competing with regional countries in attracting capital flows moving out of China after the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.

BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

Overseas e-commerce companies Lazada and Shopee may lose their positions in Vietnam if they keep demonstrating limitations in protecting consumers from low-quality and fake goods.

BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

The US has become Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits and vegetables in the first four months of the year, recording a 44% increase year-on-year in export value to $102.1 million, according to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association.

BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

Mobile money is about to be launched in Vietnam despite worries about management methods.

VIDEOicon  25/05/2020 

Vietnam is aiming to have 55 percent of its population shopping online by 2025, with average consumer spending rising to 600 USD per year, according to a master plan on e-commerce development for 2021-2025.

