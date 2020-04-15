Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/07/2020 18:09:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year

25/07/2020    17:53 GMT+7

Vietnam is likely to reach its rice export target of 6.7 million tonnes this year thanks to favourable market conditions and high global demand, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.


Rice was one of the few commodities to withstand the negative impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic in the first half of the year, with both rice export volume and value increasing by 5.6% and 19.3% to over 3.5 million tonnes and 1.73 billion USD, respectively.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade projected that Vietnamese rice firms would have an opportunity to increase their output and export prices in the near future.

 

Furthermore, the impending enforcement of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement in August is expected to offer fresh impetus for Vietnamese rice to penetrate into the demanding markets.

The ministry recently published a list of local rice export businesses as of July 15, with the total number of eligible rice traders in the country rising to 192./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

HSBC: Vietnam has growing attractiveness as business destination

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent
Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank expects Vietnam’s growth to slow to a multi-year low of 3 percent this year on soft external demand, with external headwinds set to offset domestic outperformance.

HCM City sets growth target of 5 percent for 2020
HCM City sets growth target of 5 percent for 2020
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The chairman of HCM City People’s Committee has urged agencies to develop solutions to support enterprises and local residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its effort to revive business activities

Local retailers closing shops because of Covid-19
Local retailers closing shops because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Many retailers have had to close shops and give back retail premises to landlords because of poor patronage and a dramatic drop in sales.

Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs
Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnam must hasten the process of issuing legal documents and institutional reform to implement free trade agreements (FTAs) and take advantage of these trade deals to boost exports, officials have said.

Small cashew nut processors shut down as raw material becomes too expensive
Small cashew nut processors shut down as raw material becomes too expensive
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s cashew industry has suffered heavily as raw material prices have increased sharply, while the finished product prices have decreased.

Vietnam plans resumption of international flights
Vietnam plans resumption of international flights
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has submitted to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) a plan to resume international air routes.

Ministry proposes loosening conditions to make credit package more accessible
Ministry proposes loosening conditions to make credit package more accessible
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The deadline for the disbursement of the government's VND62 trillion support package is nearing, but the number of people who can access the package remains modest.

Economic recovery faces uphill battle
Economic recovery faces uphill battle
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The aftermath of the global health crisis may drive Vietnam to a lower-than-expected economic growth landscape, challenging the government’s efforts to revive the economy and restore production.

Rise in overseas interest sparks takeover concerns
Rise in overseas interest sparks takeover concerns
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

In light of its safe and stable investment environment despite the ongoing pandemic, Vietnam has emerged as a promising destination for cross-border mergers and acquisitions 

Business community dissatisfied with ministry's policy on admin procedures
Business community dissatisfied with ministry's policy on admin procedures
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Ministries say they have cut 60 percent of business conditions to simplify administrative procedures that may prevent businesses from joining the market. But the figure is disputed by businesses.

Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment
Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnamese firms have been increasing their overseas investments in recent years in an effort to expand their global reach.

Vietnam's oil sector open on back of new eased FOL cap
Vietnam's oil sector open on back of new eased FOL cap
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Even if the latest proposal for international investors to be able to own up to 35 per cent of Vietnamese oil firms comes true, it may still not be smooth sailing for foreign groups to step up in the market.

Will SCIC invest in Vietnam Airlines?
Will SCIC invest in Vietnam Airlines?
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The attempt by the government to rescue Vietnam Airlines with investment capital of VND12 trillion raises a question about the equality between state-owned and private enterprises.

VN rubber companies report lower earnings amid falling rubber prices
VN rubber companies report lower earnings amid falling rubber prices
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Rubber producers reported poor second-quarter business results due to decreasing rubber prices, eyeing industrial zone development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 24
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

PM approves plan to implement Vietnam-US customs assistance agreement

HCM City proposes PM to bring breakthrough to key projects
HCM City proposes PM to bring breakthrough to key projects
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Despite outstanding disbursement of public investment among Vietnam's localities, HCM City has encountered many difficulties that need to be resolved to accelerate the disbursement of public investment

A suite of measures suggested to fuel demand in new normal
A suite of measures suggested to fuel demand in new normal
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 


The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unpredictable across the globe. 

Local groups forced to figure out expressway finances
Local groups forced to figure out expressway finances
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

Driven by favours and other advantages, domestic construction giants like Cienco4, Hoa Binh Construction Group, Licogi 16, and Vinaconex Corporation have a high possibility of joining five sections of the North-South Expressway via PPP model.

Business community dubious over draft changes
Business community dubious over draft changes
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

The draft amending and supplementing a number of articles of a decree on goods labels has received a mixed reaction from enterprises due to continuing difficulties in doing business and preventing international trade. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 