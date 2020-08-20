Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/08/2020 11:12:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees

31/08/2020    10:00 GMT+7

Port fees in Vietnam are by far lower than regional countries, which causes the country to lose $1 billion a year from revenue sources.

Pham Quoc Long, deputy chair of the Vietnam Ship Agents and Brokers Association (Visaba), said on Dien Dan Doanh Nghiep that the loading and unloading fees are different in the northern, central and southern regions.

Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees

Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees

The lowest charges in the country are applied in Zone 1, including Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Thai Binh and Nam Dinh. Service providers there just collect fees equal to 72 percent of that in Zone 2, including ports from Thanh Hoa, Nghe An to Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan, and equal to 80 percent of Zone 3, including ports in HCM City and Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

The service fees applied in Vietnam are equal to 30-60 percent of the service fees other countries in the region collect from foreign ships.

“When setting such low service fees, we are losing big money every year,” Long said.

Also according to Long, the import/export container loading and unloading fees at Vietnam's deep water ports are just equal to 45-80 percent of that at large ports in the region, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and China. The fees at Vietnam’s ports are even lower than at the Phnom Penh Port in Cambodia, a port that does not have a high investment.

The problem is that though foreign ships can benefit from the low loading and unloading fees, they charge Vietnamese goods owners high fees.

Long said when foreign ships only pay $33/TEU in service fee at Dinh Vu Port, $52/TEU at Cai Mep and $41/TEU in HCM City, they collect $120/TEU from Vietnamese goods owners, which means that they make big profits.

 

“If the current floor fees are maintained, with 10 million TEUs of goods a year, foreign ships pocket $1 billion a year from the difference in the fees they have to pay and the fees they collect from goods owners,” Long said.

Port fees in Vietnam are by far lower than regional countries, which causes the country to lose $1 billion a year from revenue sources.

Vietnam needs to raise port service fees to reduce losses.

A representative of the shipping lines’ association affirmed that the increase in container loading and unloading fees will not lead to an increase in logistics costs because the loading and unloading fees are included in the total freight that goods owners paid to ship owners. It is estimated that ship owners pocket $55-80 per container.

The representative also said Vietnam loses $1 billion to foreign shipping firms’ hands, because foreign shipping firms undertake the shipping of 99.9 percent of container exports.

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Cong confirmed that the service fees at Vietnam’s ports increased in Circular 54/2018, but there are still big differences between Vietnam and other regional countries, especially Cambodia. Therefore, making further adjustments in service fees to ensure enterprises’ benefits is a necessity.

Kim Chi 

Southern authorities mull solutions on port development

Southern authorities mull solutions on port development

Poor infrastructure conditions and weak connections between ports and manufacturing facilities are the biggest hurdles to seaport development.

EVFTA, Covid-19 change the face of VN logistics industry

EVFTA, Covid-19 change the face of VN logistics industry

Vietnam’s logistics market has great opportunities to improve as the EVFTA has been inked and the country is receiving investment inflow from Europe.

 
 

Other News

.
Pig imports push domestic pork prices down
Pig imports push domestic pork prices down
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Efficient reproduction of pigs and enhancing imports of frozen pork and live pigs have made prices of live hogs fall, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s upper class, whose net worth is invested in more than $30 million, has increased to 13 percent in the past five years, surpassing 10,000 people.

Private investors lack interest in railway projects
Private investors lack interest in railway projects
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Hundreds of trillions of dong of private capital have been mobilized for transport development, but most of these have been for roads and none for railways.

Vietnam’s woodworks prepare for FLEGT licensing
Vietnam’s woodworks prepare for FLEGT licensing
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Striving to become a woodwork manufacturing center of the world, Vietnam is endeavoring to localize regulations to be able to grant FLEGT licenses, paving the way for woodworks to penetrate the EU and other markets.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 30
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

Import-export expected to drive credit growth

Lobster farmers incur huge losses amid Covid-19
Lobster farmers incur huge losses amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Lobster farmers in Binh Thuan Province's Nhon Hai Commune are facing big losses from falling prices due to Covid-19.

HCM City ready to welcome investment opportunities in new situation
HCM City ready to welcome investment opportunities in new situation
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The rate of foreign investment attraction in Ho Chi Minh City since the beginning of the year has continued to rise.

Exporters strike gold by unlocking new markets
Exporters strike gold by unlocking new markets
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Amid the Vietnamese government’s efforts in deploying economic diplomatic efforts, the prolonged blow of the health crisis sabotaging import and export activities has prompted enterprises to seek new means

Law change offers construction clarity
Law change offers construction clarity
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

The National Assembly has passed amendments to the Law on Construction, which will take effect from January 2021.

Aviation traditions crumble as airlines take on new restructuring approaches
Aviation traditions crumble as airlines take on new restructuring approaches
FEATUREicon  29/08/2020 

It is undeniable that the aviation industry has contributed greatly to the development of the global economy, accounting for roughly 3.6 per cent of total global GDP. 

Vietnam keen on encouraging ASEAN e-commerce solutions
Vietnam keen on encouraging ASEAN e-commerce solutions
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

In light of a boom in e-commerce across Southeast Asia, Vietnam as the ASEAN chair in 2020 is determined to encourage the growth of cross-border e-commerce across the region.

Vietnam good at taking advantage of crisis: WB expert
Vietnam good at taking advantage of crisis: WB expert
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

Vietnam has been always very good at taking advantage of crisis to accelerate reforms and move faster and grow better, Jacques Morisset, World Bank Lead Economist and Programme Leader for Vietnam, has said.

Vietnamese coffee industry seeking growth through EU trading pact
Vietnamese coffee industry seeking growth through EU trading pact
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

Despite being one of the world’s leading coffee exporting countries, Vietnam has not delved deep into processing to raise the added value of the popular product.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 29
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

Agro-forestry-fisheries post trade surplus of US$6.2 billion

100,000 pigs imported from Thailand within two months, pork price falls
100,000 pigs imported from Thailand within two months, pork price falls
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

The rising number of herd stock, plus pork imports, have helped lower the domestic pork price.

Strong cash flow as investors remain optimistic about Vietnam’s Covid-19 management
Strong cash flow as investors remain optimistic about Vietnam’s Covid-19 management
BUSINESSicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s stocks have seen a strong rise in the context of strong capital flow, successful pandemic control, and businesses’ adaptation to the new conditions.

Pocketing trillions of dong, businessmen succeed in new fields
Pocketing trillions of dong, businessmen succeed in new fields
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

A number of businessmen returning from Eastern Europe have been making great marks in the banking sector.

International capital heads for Vietnam, stocks prosper
International capital heads for Vietnam, stocks prosper
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

Foreign capital continues to pour into Vietnam, bringing benefits to industrial property developers and the stock market.

Low price scheme disappoints rooftop solar-power developers
Low price scheme disappoints rooftop solar-power developers
BUSINESSicon  28/08/2020 

As of August 23, 45,299 rooftop solar power projects had become operational with total capacity of 1,029 MWp, according to the Electricidty of Vietnam (EVN).

Essential guidance beefing up domestic supporting industries
Essential guidance beefing up domestic supporting industries
BUSINESSicon  28/08/2020 

While highly appreciating the solutions and policies set forth in the government’s Resolution No.115/NQ-CP on the development of supporting industries, Truong Thi Chi Binh, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 