Vietnam makes all-out efforts to boost public investment disbursement

20/10/2020    10:31 GMT+7

Vietnam is making all-out efforts to boost the disbursement of public investment as it seeks to post GDP growth of 3 percent this year amid the global economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam makes all-out efforts to boost public investment disbursement hinh anh 1

Construction of expanded Cao Bo Bridge in the northern province of Ninh Binh, a key section of the North-South Expressway. (Photo: VNA)

The Government views public investment as an engine for growth that can offset the impact of the pandemic.

The country saw encouraging growth in disbursement in August compared with earlier in the year, with a number of key projects creating spill-over effects on the economy and supporting economic recovery and social stability.

According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO), total investment in socio-economic development during the first nine months of this year rose 4.8 percent compared to the same period last year, the lowest figure since 2016 and proof that COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on all economic sectors.

Meanwhile, investment funded by the State budget grew 33 percent year-on-year, the highest rate since 2016.

Boosting public investment would be an efficient solution to lifting economic growth, given that every increase of 1 percent in public investment disbursement would push up GDP by 0.06 percentage points, then GSO Director Nguyen Bich Lam said earlier in the year.

Data from the Ministry of Finance shows that, as of August, public investment disbursement was less than 50 percent of the annual plan but had risen to 57 percent by the end of September after more than 33.91 trillion VND (over 1.46 billion USD) was disbursed, with 23 cities and provinces nationwide fulfilling over 60 percent of the disbursement goal.

 

There were 11 ministries and localities, however, that ended September with public investment disbursement at less than 20 percent of the annual plan, the Ministry of Finance said.

National disbursement is still far below the annual target, with rates varying between ministries and localities, according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong.

He attributed the low disbursement to poor-quality planning and a lack of uniformity that causes waste and inefficiency in infrastructure investment. Site clearance has encountered a wide range of obstacles that have slowed down progress at most projects, Phuong noted.

Phuong expects that the rate of public investment disbursement will reach 95-97 percent, becoming a primary driver for Vietnam to achieve its GDP growth target this year.

To expand disbursement, the government should further empower ministries and localities in developing detailed investment plans for each project, he said.

Auditor Deputy General Doan Xuan Tien said that if legal and institutional barriers are the root cause behind the delays in disbursement, these must be fixed as quickly as possible, as the management of public investment is based on policies and legal mechanisms./.VNA

 
 

IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020
IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The country would remain the only one with positive growth among five major economies in ASEAN, and its economic growth would rebound to 6.7% in 2021.

Cars in Vietnam 2-3 times more expensive than in other countries
Cars in Vietnam 2-3 times more expensive than in other countries
FEATUREicon  5 giờ trước 

For many people, the news that automobile manufacturers have paid high amounts of tax to the state in the context of slow auto sales indicates that cars are being sold at sky-high prices in Vietnam.

Science and technology keys to long-term economic growth
Science and technology keys to long-term economic growth
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam must maintain its growth momentum in the next two decades in order to escape the middle-income trap by 2045 - a key objective set by the government's development vision for 2030 - and the only way to do so is to invest

Government support needed for investment in cold storage, says VASEP
Government support needed for investment in cold storage, says VASEP
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the shortage of cold storage space in HCM City and surrounding areas as goods pile up as a result of lack of demand.

Preparing nation for the digital era
Preparing nation for the digital era
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The business community in Vietnam is waiting for clear legal documents on digitalisation development for them to perform better in the country.

Pork prices fall as VN steps up imports, demand declines
Pork prices fall as VN steps up imports, demand declines
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The imported pork and declining meat consumption have pushed pork prices down, helping stabilise the consumer price index.

Retail property expected to recover significantly in first quarter of 2021
Retail property expected to recover significantly in first quarter of 2021
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Despite the slow recovery of retail property in the last quarters of the year, remarkable recovery is expected from 2021.

‘EVFTA highway’ now open, orders pouring in
‘EVFTA highway’ now open, orders pouring in
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

More and more Vietnamese businesses can satisfy the requirements to export products to the EU, one of the world’s choosiest markets.

A peak at the past: Night-time economy in pre-modern Hanoi
A peak at the past: Night-time economy in pre-modern Hanoi
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

The night economic activities first arose in Thang Long at the end of the 13th century, but it was not until the 18th and 19th centuries that such activities were practically observed.

Russian locality hopes to boost trade ties with Vietnam
Russian locality hopes to boost trade ties with Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Udmurtia Republic, a federal subject of Russia, is planning a webinar on November 17 to promote its export and investment potential to Vietnamese businesses and agencies.

Investors see agricultural processing sector as ripe for plucking
Investors see agricultural processing sector as ripe for plucking
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

On September 27 construction of a US$66 million hi-tech agricultural complex began in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Struggles forecast on ending earnings season, rally lock-in
Struggles forecast on ending earnings season, rally lock-in
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The market will struggle in the coming days as the third-quarter earnings season is near its end and investors will try to realise their profits following recent rallies.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 19
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Vietnam receives over 3.68 million foreign tourists in nine months

New FTAs puts logistics in limelight
New FTAs puts logistics in limelight
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

New-generation free trade agreements are increasing the importance of domestic logistics groups, with Vietnam emerging as a safe yet high-return market for overseas parties pouring money into new developments.

Long Thanh Airport: investment rate high, ACV may lack money
Long Thanh Airport: investment rate high, ACV may lack money
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has warned about problems with the Long Thanh International Airport project, citing capital arrangement capability.

Surprising figures about private sector investment in Vietnam
Surprising figures about private sector investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Which enterprises - state-owned (SOE), state-invested, foreign-invested (FIE) or privately run - operate more effectively?

Macadamia nuts ripe for billion-dollar expansion
Macadamia nuts ripe for billion-dollar expansion
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Vietnam wants to earn around $1 billion from growing macadamia by 2030, and although some plantations have achieved partnerships with domestic buyers, 

Many state-owned groups see big losses amid COVID-19 crisis
Many state-owned groups see big losses amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Many enterprises have reported big losses because of Covid-19, including large state-owned groups.

Exploitable security plagues digitalisation
Exploitable security plagues digitalisation
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Disruptive technologies spur the evolution in the financial landscape, with comprehensive applications providing convenient access to customers’ banking needs.

Boeing to bring more technologies to local airlines
Boeing to bring more technologies to local airlines
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

To cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Boeing has sped up its ecoDemonstrator programme to support its partner airlines, including those in Vietnam.

