25/08/2020 11:55:48 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
Vietnam opens seaports to receive new FDI 'wave'

25/08/2020    10:51 GMT+7

Development of coastal industrial zones appears to be the right move to take advantage of incoming FDI.

BW Industrial, a joint venture between Warburg Pincus and Becamex IDC, has followed famous realtors’ moves to set up an IZ on Dinh Vu Peninsula in Hai Phong City. The project is hoped to open this September.

DEEP C IZ in Hai Phong

Prior to that, Dinh Vu welcomed a Belgium investor – Rent-A-Port NV – with its DEEP C industrial complex project which alone makes up 20 percent of total FDI in Hai Phong.

Like Hai Phong, the local authorities of coastal provinces of Vietnam have been trying to attract FDI to industry projects in coastal areas.

In 2019, the Quang Ninh provincial announced tax and land fund incentives to lure FDI into the Quang Yen coastal EZ, where Rent-A-Port NV could use the available land to build DEEP C III and a deep water seaport, capable of receiving large vessels with tonnage of over 30,000 DWT.

As of the end of June 2017, Vietnam had had 325 IZs, coveringva total area of 94,900 hectares. The figure had risen to 335 only by the end of March 2020, covering a total area of 97,800 hectares, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

 

Tesa, a German manufacturer of hi-tech adhesive tapes used in the electronics and automobile industries, was one of a few European investors who announced the building of its factory in DEEP C in mid-June, the time when all economies had closed their doors to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Covid-19 has slowed the relocation of production facilities out of China, which has also affected the industrial real estate market in H1. 

However, IZs near the sea are a trend for Vietnam’s logistics development in the future. In Singapore, for example, IZs are built at seaports, and then logistics centers, where liberalized trade and regional goods distribution centers are developed.

Kim Chi

The media have recently featured industrial properties, especially industrial land, as a potential area to attract investment.

Despite the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the central province of Quang Ngai has received more than 1,700 foreign experts who will continue their work in local industrial zones and clusters.  

 
 

.
Boosting online payments for e-commerce growth

The Ministry of Finance has proposed amendments to the decree about casino businesses to create favourable conditions for investors.

Vietnam is aiming to build a transparent and legal wood industry to support exports of timber products and bolster the domestic timber manufacturing industry.

Vietnamese are making more payments with QR Code thanks to its utility, security and promotion programs launched by service providers.

The number of transactions via e-wallets in Vietnam in the first quarter of 2020 increased highly with a total of 225 million transactions.

Many large corporations have introduced their new CEOs, while others plan to name new CEOs in the months ahead.

Investors are concerned about the stock market performance, which has become unpredictable because of the pandemic.

With a bumper crop and good export prices, Vietnam’s rice export volume and turnover have exceeded Thailand’s, making the former the second largest exporter amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Song Hong Garment (MSH) has yet to make provisions for the hundreds of billions of dong worth of export turnover earned from its biggest client in the US who is declaring bankruptcy.

HCM City aiding pandemic-hit businesses

The social distancing in Hanoi has been removed for three months, but many shops on large streets in the central business district (CBD) remain deserted.

A number of hydropower and thermal power companies are facing hardships due to the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overseas remittances are expected to fall short of the target this year due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns around the world.

Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce revenue rose by 25 percent to 10.08 billion USD in 2019, according to the e-Commerce White Book 2020 released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA).

Tran Du Lich, a member of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc Economic Advisory Council, speaks about HCM City’s wish to become a national financial centre.

Bolstered by the growing demand in the EU, Vietnam’s coffee industry has a major opportunity to capture a bigger market share on the European continent.

The number of Vietnamese using ride-haling services has increased rapidly in recent years, signalling the potential for the development of the sharing economy in the country.

The Vietnamese property market is expected to slow down, with prices starting to drop by the end of this year and hitting the bottom by mid-2021, creating opportunities for home buyers sitting on cash, experts have forecast.

Tens of thousands of enterprises shut down due to Covid-19

Despite the 50 percent vehicle registration tax cut and large-scale sale promotion programs, inventories are still high and sales are on the decrease.

