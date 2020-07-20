Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
20/07/2020 16:33:46 (GMT +7)
Vietnam property market increasingly attractive to foreign capital

20/07/2020    16:26 GMT+7

Vietnam has for the first time been named a “Semi-Transparent” market in the 2020 Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI) by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) thanks to the progress in its largest markets, HCM City and Ha Noi. 

In this year’s biennial GRETI, Viet Nam is ranked in 56th position.

Viet Nam’s ranking continues to rise in the list of transparent property markets, making luxury projects more attractive to foreign investors. 

JLL and LaSalle have been tracking real estate transparency and championing higher standards since 1999. The 11th edition of GRETI covers 99 countries and territories, and 163 city regions. The latest survey has been extended to quantify 210 separate elements of transparency, and has additional coverage of sustainability and resilience, health and wellness, proptech and alternatives sectors.

Stephen Wyatt, country head of JLL Vietnam, said: “It is no surprise that Viet Nam has moved from ‘Non-transparent’ to ‘Semi-transparent” in our latest transparency index. Over the past 10 years, Viet Nam has become a top destination for manufacturing in Southeast Asia and attracted significant foreign investment. Viet Nam will need to continue rising up the rankings if it wants to attract more foreign investment.”

HCM City and Hanoi’s growth help pushing “transparent” ranking of Vietnam in foreigner investor minds
JLL said the 2020 Index has been launched at a time of massive economic and societal disruption where the need for transparent processes, accurate and timely data and high ethical standards are in closer focus.

The backdrop of COVID-19 is also ensuring that transparency within Asia Pacific’s real estate legal and regulatory systems is more important than ever to global investors, as they look to deploy approximately US$40 billion in dry powder capital into the region.

In its previous report JLL said Viet Nam, and Southeast Asia in general, have become attractive destinations for foreign investors who want to move out of China.

Besides, many multinational companies have expanded their business in Viet Nam.

The report said in 2019 the US’s imports from Viet Nam increased by 35.6 per cent but purchases from China decreased by 16.2 per cent.

Chance for luxury real-estate projects

Not only the industrial property market but also the luxury property market has benefited from the shift by companies from China.

A CBRE Vietnam report said the prices of high-end and luxury apartmentsin HCM City have risen by 10-13 per cent in the last three years.

 

The prices of luxury apartmentsin the central areas jumped by 40 per cent between 2017 and the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Luxury apartmentsin central areas and near the metro have attracted buyers from Singapore, Japan and South Korea. About 50 per cent of investors buying these apartmentsin the secondary market are foreigners, indicating that many foreigners want to settle down in Viet Nam.

The open-market policies to attract foreign investors and the rising incomes in the country are the main reasons for Viet Nam becoming one among the most dynamic emerging countries and one among economies that have highest GDP growth.

Thanks to this, many foreign investors have been flocking to the Vietnamese property market.

Furthermore, property-related taxes are lower in Viet Nam than in other countries.

In HCM City, the price of an apartmentin the central areas is US$5,500-6,500 per square metre, much lower than in Hong Kong and other cities like Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

But the appreciation in prices is much higher.

It is difficult for investors to buy apartmentsin the central areas of the city due to the lack of developments. The city Department of Construction has restricted licences for high buildings here.

One of very few luxury apartment projects being developed in the heart of HCM City, District 1, is The Grand Manhattan by Novaland. This flagship project of Novaland is a complex of three 39-storey apartment buildingds, being built on an area of 14,000 square metres at the intersection of Co Giang and Co Bac streets. It has attracted many foreign buyers thanks to the steady profits it fetches buyers.What makes the project attractive is the free private parking lot that is offered to buyers buying apartmentshere. Free private parking space is a special offer since it is hard to buy any in the central area of a gigantic city even if one is willing to pay a lot of money.

Experts expect more developers and buyers to flock to the Vietnamese property and housing market also since the country has managed the COVID-19 pandemic very well. VNS

Domestic property market faces uncertainty

The domestic real estate market is hoped to have growth in the fourth quarter of this year and before the Lunar New Year 2021 if, by this year-end, the domestic economy is restored to levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Property firms return to market after COVID-19

After a brief hiatus, property companies have been resuming sales of developments and revealing their post-COVID-19 business plans since the beginning of May.

 
 

Other News

.
Banks to sell collateral assets amid fears of rising bad debts
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

A number of banks have announced plans to auction off their collateral assets in an attempt to speed up bad debt recovery.

VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Brokerages have forecast that the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh exchange may approach 900 points by the end of this year despite worries over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local garment firm expects revenue drop this year as partner's parent goes bankrupt
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Risk provision may write some revenue off the record for Song Hong Garment JSC as the company prepares for the likely bankruptcy of its US partner’s parent firm.

Coronavirus: The slow death of the American all-you-can-eat buffet
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Buffets, beloved by many Americans, are rapidly changing their business model to adapt to the virus.

Exporters worried as catfish exports to major markets drop
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Exporters are mulling plans on how to increase shipments to the US and China after Covid-19 ends.

COVID accelerates shift towards omni-channel retail
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic was accelerating Vietnam’s shift towards omni-channel purchasing behaviours and retailers should capitalise on this momentum to drive expansion and increase penetration rates in the post-COVID period, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 20
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Lao Cai to build border market and trade promotion centre

High air transport charges place heavy burden on Vietnamese exporters
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Many Vietnamese exporters are facing multiple difficulties as air transport charges have been revised up sharply by foreign airlines amid the hardships caused by the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Many solar power plants have managed to get hooked to the power grid early to enjoy the high electricity prices, thus overloading the grid.

VN businesses struggle to stop export decline
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Investment and Trade noted that though the export turnover of the processing industry could not regain the strength it had before Covid-19, the recovery was very clear.

Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Director of Viet Nam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that Zalo Shop has not registered with the ministry.

Domestic brewers report big losses in first quarter
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Beer output in the first quarter decreased by 19 percent compared with the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has expressed concern that the Long Thanh airport project might not get off ground in 2021 as scheduled, as the disbursement of capital for site clearance works has met a mere 10% of the target.

Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Dragged by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national carrier Vietnam Airlines is seeking measures to ease pressure on its cash liquidity.

Vietnam's rice exports may slide after one-month high
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Rice exports were the only bright part in the picture of Vietnam’s farm exports in the first six months of the year. However, the achievements may not be upheld in the second half.

Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to establish seven delegations to inspect public invstment disbursement in several ministries, agencies and localities.

Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many financiers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are expecting that regulations on financial investment activities in Vietnam will become clearer and more open with the revised Investment Law coming into force.

Vietnamese enterprises invest approximately US$21 billion abroad
BUSINESSicon  19/07/2020 

Last year saw local businesses pour a figure of US$21 billion into more than 1,300 projects in foreign countries, with profits transferred home reaching roughly US$3 billion, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

COVID-19 pandemic advances Vietnam’s digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  19/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated Vietnam’s digital transformation as the government, ministries, localities, and businesses have effectively applied IT in both epidemic prevention and production.

New concept needs new approaches
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

HCMC’s “Eastern City” initiative is of strategic importance to national development.

More News
. Latest news

