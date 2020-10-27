Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/10/2020 18:34:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam Railway Corporation braces for $85 million loss

28/10/2020    18:27 GMT+7

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) faces the most difficult period in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding in central Vietnam.

Passenger transportation has had many difficulties so the railway industry has promoted freight transport. 

The Viet Nam Railway Corporation (VNR) faces the most difficult period in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding in central Viet Nam, according to VNR chairman Vu Anh Minh.

The corporation expects to record a loss of about VND2 trillion (US$85 million) this year while it gained a profit of VND182 billion in 2019. Its consolidated revenue this year is estimated at VND6.5 billion, just 77 per cent of the figure last year.

According to the VNR report on production and business, in the first nine months of this year, cargo volume was estimated at more than 3.6 million tonnes or 99 per cent of the same period of last year. The railway served about 3 million passengers, a reduction of 54.3 per cent year-on-year. Therefore, its revenue in the first nine months decreased by 34.2 per cent to VND2.27 trillion.

The railway industry faces increasing competition from other means of modern transport such as aviation, while the railway sector is still not modernised, causing the number of passengers using trains to decrease, according to Minh.

VNR's only advantage is its ability to transport passengers on short and medium routes on which airlines have a small number of flights such as Ha Noi-Quang Binh, Ha Noi-Lao Cai and Sai Gon-Nha Trang.

To recover, Minh said resuming the industry would depend on the development of the pandemic. In addition, the implementation of the VND7 trillion project package to upgrade the Ha Noi-HCM City railway would reduce its capacity.

The railway industry is unlikely to recover in 2021, according to Minh. It needs at least 3-4 years to recover production and business. The capacity of transporting passenger and cargo could increase after the infrastructure upgrade is completed, then revenue could increase.

This project is expected to finish on June 30, 2021, but this deadline looks likely to be missed. Implementation of this project could be extended by six months, making the VNR lose trillions of dong of revenue.

 

Passenger transportation has faced many difficulties so the railway industry has promoted freight transport on domestic or international railway routes from 2019, according to the corporation.

For cross-border routes, VNR’s trains have transported cargo weekly through China, Kazakhstan, Russia and Europe. Besides transporting traditional products such as iron, steel, cement and petroleum, the corporation has opened routes to transport goods containers of Viettel and Vietnam Post.

To attract more customers, the corporation has also offered services to transport frozen goods, and import and export fruits.

However, the corporation has struggled to use standard train cars on the Chinese railway. Therefore, it must transfer goods to other train cars at Bang Tuong Station to transport goods from Viet Nam to China and third countries.

Minh said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, freight transport had played a key role despite the low revenue. Freight transportation in the first nine months of this year increased by about 10 per cent year-on-year, of which it surged by 20 per cent in September.

According to Nguyen Hoang Thanh, deputy general director of the Railway Transport and Trade Joint Stock Company (Ratraco), trains can transport a large volume of cargo over long distances with high safety. Transport by train takes 18-20 days compared to 40-45 days for marine transport. This is a great competitive advantage, especially for goods that need particular storage conditions and fast delivery times.

At present, the railway industry was seeking new sources of cargo and international routes for transporting cargo, Minh said. However, the warehouse system along the railway line, the ability to collect goods and high loading and unloading costs were barriers for this plan. — VNS

Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges

Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges

The number of train trips Vietnam Railways (VNR) provided in February-May 2020 decreased by 2,886 compared with the same period last year, mostly because of Covid-19. The occupancy rate in H1 was only 56 percent.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 28
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Dong Nai to open three huge industrial parks

Smart energy to grow with smart urban development
Smart energy to grow with smart urban development
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

As smart energy plays an important role in smart urban areas, Vietnam plans to develop smarter, cleaner, greener and more sustainable energy resources for its cities, said experts at a recent summit in Hanoi.

Demand for organic farm produce on the rise in Vietnam
Demand for organic farm produce on the rise in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Demand for organic products has been rising sharply globally including in Vietnam, and this is good news for businesses investing in them, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Why are Vietnamese Facebook posts that sell goods being prohibited?
Why are Vietnamese Facebook posts that sell goods being prohibited?
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Online sellers on Facebook have complained that they cannot sell their goods.

$30 milion battery factory opens in Binh Phuoc
$30 milion battery factory opens in Binh Phuoc
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The handover ceremony of the GPPD factory project between the general contractor - WorldSteel Group and the investor - GPPD Energy Co., Ltd. took place on October 19 at Becamex Industrial Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

Vietnam’s mobile ad market expected to hit $211 million in 2020
Vietnam’s mobile ad market expected to hit $211 million in 2020
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The mobile advertising market in Vietnam is expected to reach $211 million by the end of this year, according to the “Vietnam Mobile & Smartphone Application Report in the first half of 2020” released by Appota Group.

Crafting a complete framework for online services
Crafting a complete framework for online services
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Some articles of draft Decree No.72/2013/ND-CP regarding the management, provision and use of internet services and online information have come up against contrasting opinions, mostly from overseas companies providing related services in Vietnam. 

Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses
Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

Businesses following the sharing economy model are facing problems in tax declaration. Because of the lack of regulations, the taxation body may be taxing inaccurately or missing taxpayers.

Securities companies report big profits, but Viet Capital sees sharp fall in profits
Securities companies report big profits, but Viet Capital sees sharp fall in profits
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

Viet Capital Securities (VCSC) of Nguyen Thanh Phuong has been showing signs of decline recently, but the stock market is brightening with strong liquidity.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 27
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

Industry - trade sector to ensure enough goods for traditional lunar new year

Transport ministry requests plan to exit hospital
Transport ministry requests plan to exit hospital
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has asked the State capital management committee to soon move its ownership of the Transport Hospital JSC to the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC).

Urgent electricity projects proceeding slowly
Urgent electricity projects proceeding slowly
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

The problems arising during site clearance and the lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic have led to the slow implementation of the 500KV transmission line circuit 3 project.

Trade remedies imposed on Vietnamese goods surge
Trade remedies imposed on Vietnamese goods surge
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

Vietnam was among four countries worldwide subject to the largest number of trade remedies from January to September 2020, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

With the development of southern industrial belt, HCM City thirsts for social housing
With the development of southern industrial belt, HCM City thirsts for social housing
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

As the economic hub of the whole country, Ho Chi Minh City located in the Southern Key Economic Zone (KEZ) contributes strongly to the future "Diamond Octagon” of Vietnam.

Real estate investors leave cities for countryside to start homestays
Real estate investors leave cities for countryside to start homestays
FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

A new movement has arisen among real estate investors amid the pandemic – leaving large cities for the countryside where they open a homestay or farmstay to meet people’s demand to be close to nature.

Vietnam to benefit most from upcoming review of MSCI Frontier Markets Index
Vietnam to benefit most from upcoming review of MSCI Frontier Markets Index
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

Vietnam could see a weight increase of 13% in the Frontier Markets Index to become the most important market in this Index.

Int’l cooperation put forth for marine economic development
Int’l cooperation put forth for marine economic development
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

A party resolution on the “Strategy for the sustainable development of Vietnam’s marine economy clearly states that Vietnam is expected to become a strong nation in marine development.

Manufacturers aim to make enough cars for Vietnamese market
Manufacturers aim to make enough cars for Vietnamese market
FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is drafting a plan on solutions to take full advantage of the opportunities to be brought by the investment relocation wave after Covid-19 to develop supporting industries 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 26
BUSINESSicon  26/10/2020 

Vietnamese exports to ASEAN grow at low rate of 5.26%

Vietnam’s packaged food enjoys double-digit growth in post Covid-19: Kantar
Vietnam’s packaged food enjoys double-digit growth in post Covid-19: Kantar
BUSINESSicon  26/10/2020 

Vietnam’s fast-moving consumer goods (FCMG) market growth returns to its pre-Covid-19 level in the short term.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 