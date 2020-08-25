Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam records highest rate of SMEs in SE Asia looking for expansion

25/08/2020    13:18 GMT+7

The majority of firms are looking to invest in technologies and employee’s skill development during the COVID-19 pandemic.

vietnam records highest rate of smes in se asia looking for expansion hinh 0

Source: UOB, Accenture and Dun & Bradstreet

Around 52% of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Vietnam indicated that they would continue to invest in 2020, the highest ratio in Southeast Asia, according to findings from Singapore’s United Overseas Bank (UOB), Irish services company Accenture and US analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet.

The rate is significantly higher than the region’s average of 36%. Singapore and Thailand were at second rank with 34%.

Such insights were gained from two surveys with 1,000 SMEs conducted before and during the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2019 and May 2020 in five major countries in ASEAN of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, 47% of Vietnamese SMEs said they would put off their investment for the year and 2% expected no change.

vietnam records highest rate of smes in se asia looking for expansion hinh 1

Source: UOB, Accenture and Dun & Bradstreet

For a more specific look into areas of investments that Vietnamese SMEs are planning, 63% of respondents added they are looking to invest in technologies, down from 67% in the pre-COVID-19 period; and 49% in employee’s skill development, a 38% increase over the previous plan.

 

Firms are also refraining from investing in machinery and equipment, or land, building and furniture, with the corresponding rates at 37% and 32%, a sharp decrease from 55% and 37% before the COVID-19 pandemic, respectively.

Notably, 90% of Vietnamese firms said they expected less revenue during the COVID-19 this year, slightly higher than the regional average of 88%, with only 4% expecting the opposite.

The survey also revealed SMEs in Singapore (72%) and Vietnam (68%) were the most satisfied with the government’s relief measures, while those in Thailand (47%) and Indonesia (45%) felt that more could be done for them.

More than half (52%) of Vietnamese SMEs expressed their optimism about post COVID-19 recovery, and 22% were pessimistic.

UOB and its partners anticipate that Vietnam's GDP in 2020 will grow by 3.5% and will recover by 6.6% in 2021, returning to the growth path, somewhat like the growth rate of 6.8% seen in 2019. Hanoitimes

Digital transformation still cannot reach SMEs

Digital transformation still cannot reach SMEs

Covid-19 has given a strong push to the digital transformation process in the last half of the year. However, this remains out of reach of small and medium sized enterprises.

What SMEs should do to be safe from ransomware attacks

What SMEs should do to be safe from ransomware attacks

Ransomware attacks have gradually decreased in number globally, but are fast becoming business-centric, according to global cybersecurity company Kaspersky.  

 
 

Other News

.
Ministry aims to facilitate gambling industry
Ministry aims to facilitate gambling industry
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed amendments to the decree about casino businesses to create favourable conditions for investors.

47,000 Vietnamese visited casinos last year
47,000 Vietnamese visited casinos last year
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Revenue from casino businesses has increased significantly over the last one to two years. However, the casinos that are open to Vietnamese still have reported losses.

Vietnam aims for transparent and legal wood industry
Vietnam aims for transparent and legal wood industry
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam is aiming to build a transparent and legal wood industry to support exports of timber products and bolster the domestic timber manufacturing industry.

Payment with QR Code increasingly popular in Vietnam
Payment with QR Code increasingly popular in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese are making more payments with QR Code thanks to its utility, security and promotion programs launched by service providers.

Over 225 million transactions made via e-wallets in Q1
Over 225 million transactions made via e-wallets in Q1
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The number of transactions via e-wallets in Vietnam in the first quarter of 2020 increased highly with a total of 225 million transactions.

Vietnam's large corporations seek CEO successors
Vietnam's large corporations seek CEO successors
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Many large corporations have introduced their new CEOs, while others plan to name new CEOs in the months ahead.

Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market
Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Investors are concerned about the stock market performance, which has become unpredictable because of the pandemic.

Surpassing Thailand, Vietnam becomes No 2 rice exporter in the world
Surpassing Thailand, Vietnam becomes No 2 rice exporter in the world
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

With a bumper crop and good export prices, Vietnam’s rice export volume and turnover have exceeded Thailand’s, making the former the second largest exporter amid the Covid-19 crisis.

US partner goes bankrupt, Vietnamese garment company faces difficulties
US partner goes bankrupt, Vietnamese garment company faces difficulties
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Song Hong Garment (MSH) has yet to make provisions for the hundreds of billions of dong worth of export turnover earned from its biggest client in the US who is declaring bankruptcy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 24
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

HCM City aiding pandemic-hit businesses

Central business streets deserted in Hanoi, but retail premises still expensive
Central business streets deserted in Hanoi, but retail premises still expensive
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The social distancing in Hanoi has been removed for three months, but many shops on large streets in the central business district (CBD) remain deserted.

Power companies face hardship in pandemic
Power companies face hardship in pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

A number of hydropower and thermal power companies are facing hardships due to the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 hits remittances to Vietnam
COVID-19 hits remittances to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Overseas remittances are expected to fall short of the target this year due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns around the world.

Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce revenue rose by 25 percent to 10.08 billion USD in 2019, according to the e-Commerce White Book 2020 released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA).

HCM City aims to become regional financial centre
HCM City aims to become regional financial centre
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Tran Du Lich, a member of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc Economic Advisory Council, speaks about HCM City’s wish to become a national financial centre.

EVFTA obligations can brew up coffee success
EVFTA obligations can brew up coffee success
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Bolstered by the growing demand in the EU, Vietnam’s coffee industry has a major opportunity to capture a bigger market share on the European continent.

More Vietnamese use ride-hailing services: white book
More Vietnamese use ride-hailing services: white book
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The number of Vietnamese using ride-haling services has increased rapidly in recent years, signalling the potential for the development of the sharing economy in the country.

Experts gaze into crystal ball: Property prices to bottom by mid-2021
Experts gaze into crystal ball: Property prices to bottom by mid-2021
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The Vietnamese property market is expected to slow down, with prices starting to drop by the end of this year and hitting the bottom by mid-2021, creating opportunities for home buyers sitting on cash, experts have forecast.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 23
BUSINESSicon  23/08/2020 

Tens of thousands of enterprises shut down due to Covid-19

Dealers slash selling prices, government cuts tax, but cars remain unsold
Dealers slash selling prices, government cuts tax, but cars remain unsold
BUSINESSicon  23/08/2020 

Despite the 50 percent vehicle registration tax cut and large-scale sale promotion programs, inventories are still high and sales are on the decrease.

