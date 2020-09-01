Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/09/2020 12:55:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam retaining fast-growing status

04/09/2020    11:47 GMT+7

Over past decades, Vietnam has weathered all difficulties to orchestrate economic miracles, with its deepened international integration bringing about massive opportunities to expand trade and investment.

1507p3 vietnam retaining fast growing status
The World Bank’s projections indicate that Vietnam could be the fifth-fastest growing economy in 2020. Photo: Le Toan

Spending a few hours walking around in Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, or any other locality in Vietnam, one cannot help but notice the immense energy and vitality. All streets and corners are bustling with dynamism featured by scooters and cars. People are using smartphones, one of the symbols of Industry 4.0 sweeping through the entire nation. Compared to just a couple of decades ago, Vietnam is now young, growing, and anything feels possible.

Before the Southeast Asian nation was opened to the wider world, Vietnam was one of the poorest in the world. By the mid-1980s, per capita GDP was stuck between $200 and $300. But in 1986, the government introduced the hallmark doi moi featured by a series of economic and political reforms, steering the country to becoming a socialist-oriented market economy.

“Vietnam, after two decades of rapid economic growth, is today considered a development success story. Political and economic reforms have transformed Vietnam from one of the poorest nations in the world to a middle-income country within a quarter of a century,” states the United Nations Development Programme in its introduction about the country on its website.

Currently, Vietnam is one of the stars of the emerging markets universe. Last year, the country’s GDP was $266 billion, representing a GDP per capita of $2,800, the highest in history. Its total export-import turnover reached $517.26 billion, up $36.7 billion against 2018. The export turnover hit $264.2 billion, up 8.4 per cent on-year, and the import turnover was $253.07 billion, up 6.8 per cent on-year.

Many global groups have set their firm niches in the ASEAN nation, including Samsung, Intel, Honda, Toyota, LG, GE, Cargill, Unilever, and Panasonic. Vietnam has also developed a large number of domestic private groups such as Vingroup, Hoa Phat, TH, Techcombank, VPBank, THACO, and Masan.

Peter Vanham, head of Communications at the Chairman’s Office under the World Economic Forum, cited analysts from the World Bank and the United States think tank Brookings Institution as stating that Vietnam’s economic rise can be explained by many factors such as efforts of the government in reforming the domestic business and investment climate, and trade liberalisation.

1507p3 vietnam retaining fast growing status

Expanding trade

Vietnam has step-by-step expanded its relations with many nations. It has also actively and responsibly partaken in international forums and organisations.

Especially over recent years, the country has successfully negotiated and inked many free trade agreements (FTAs). To date, Vietnam has joined 16 FTAs comprising of seven as a member of ASEAN; five FTAs signed bilaterally with Chile, Japan, South Korea, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the EU (EVFTA); one as a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP); and three others currently under negotiations – the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, an FTA with the European Free Trade Association, and one with Israel. Moreover, Vietnam is also preparing for negotiations of an FTA with the United Kingdom.

Vietnam has also joined many high-profile forums and organisations such as the World Trade Organization and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. Currently, it is acting as ASEAN chair and is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

“Its participation in FTAs and international organisations has given Vietnam both opportunities and challenges. Together with the roadmap in implementing its commitments in opening the Vietnamese market wider, the economy’s sectors/activities, including the attraction of foreign direct investment (FDI), have been directly and indirectly impacted by FTAs,” Lam Thi Quynh Anh, head of Division under the Office of the Inter-agency Steering Committee for International Economic Integration, told VIR.

According to Anh, FTAs contribute to further increasing trade relations between Vietnam and partners via the removal of trade barriers, which facilitates the attraction of FDI from the partners. With 13 FTAs that have come into force and three others currently under negotiations, Vietnam will have FTA-based relations with nearly 100 partners in the world.

 

“The deals have helped Vietnam strengthen its trade cooperation with many nations, accordingly prompting foreign investors to pay more attention to the Vietnamese market,” Anh said. “This has opened up big opportunities in investment and business cooperation between Vietnam and foreign investors.”

Statistics from the Ministry of Planning and Investment show that as of August 20, there were 137 nations and territories investing in Vietnam, with total registered capital of $381.16 billion. The leading investment partners are also key trade partners in FTAs that have already taken effect, including South Korea ($70.15 billion), Japan ($60.25 billion), and Singapore ($55 billion).

According to Anh, though commitments in FTAs are largely focused on opening markets for goods via tariff reduction and removal, there are also provisions directly relevant to the opening of the service and investment market and to policies for foreign investors. “This is clearly featured in FTAs having been negotiated and inked since 2012, especially new-generation FTAs like the CPTPP and the EVFTA,” she said.

Best performer

Since early this year the whole world has been hit seriously by COVID-19, causing disruption in supply and production chains. Given its deep integration with the global economy, Vietnam has been hit hard by the pandemic. Yet, the health impact of the outbreak has not been as severe in Vietnam as in other countries due to proactive measures at the national and subnational levels.

According to analysis from Singapore-based ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO), which covers the ASEAN partners of China, Japan, and South Korea, Vietnam is forecast to have the highest growth rate this year and next year, at 3.1 and 7 per cent, respectively, in the region (see box), thanks to the nation’s effective anti-virus measures and favourable structural economy, as well as skilful macro-monitoring from the government.

Furthermore, despite a serious decline in local production caused by the pandemic, Vietnam is also projected by the World Bank to be one of the fastest-growing nations worldwide in 2020, with the economy forecast to stay among a few nations with positive growth globally.

According to the World Bank, assuming a gradual improvement in the world economy expected to decline by -5.2 per cent this year, Vietnam’s GDP should rebound in the second half of 2020 so that the economy will grow around 2.8 per cent for the entire year. It should further expand by 6.8 per cent in 2021 (baseline scenario). With less favourable external conditions, the economy will expand by only 1.5 per cent in 2020 and 4.5 per cent in 2021 (downside scenario).

“Regardless of scenario, Vietnam is expected to remain one of the fastest-growing economies in the world in 2020. This projected performance means that Vietnam would be the fifth-fastest growing country in the world in 2020,” said Stefanie Stallmeister, acting country director of the World Bank in Vietnam.

The bank explained that COVID-19 is a health shock that has forced governments around the world to make hard choices between saving lives and economic restrictions. While many countries hesitated in their decision process, Vietnam reacted quickly and boldly. The combination of early measures – targeted testing and tracking as well as innovative information campaigns – has proved to be highly effective.

Also citing the same reason, global data analysts and provider FocusEconomics told VIR in a statement that despite numerous difficulties caused by disrupted production chains due to COVID-19, Vietnam should still be by far the strongest performer in ASEAN thanks in part to a rapid resumption of domestic activity, as well as the effective health response allowed the swift lifting of restrictions from late April. FocusEconomics panellists project the economy will expand 2.7 per cent in 2020, and 7.5 per cent in 2021. VIR

Thanh Thu

VN to remain ASEAN's strongest growth performer despite Covid-19 outbreak: HSBC

VN to remain ASEAN's strongest growth performer despite Covid-19 outbreak: HSBC

Amid global uncertainty, Vietnam continues to attract fresh FDI and remains an exception to a subdued private investment outlook of the Southeast Asian region in recent quarters.

Vietnam may see negative GDP growth rate this year

Vietnam may see negative GDP growth rate this year

Economists have predicted that Vietnam’s GDP may be negative this year as the possibility of a second outbreak exists.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 4
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 4
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Number of newly-established enterprises tops 13,400 in August

Farm produce deficiency in China offers opportunity for Vietnamese exports
Farm produce deficiency in China offers opportunity for Vietnamese exports
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

Northern farmers have been advised to increase the winter crop growing area and increase exports to China, in anticipation of a farm produce shortage there caused by severe floods.

Corporate bond issuance expected to drop after new policies take effect
Corporate bond issuance expected to drop after new policies take effect
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Warnings from management agencies plus new policies that take effect soon will make it more difficult to issue corporate bonds, a capital mobilization channel that was worth $8.5 billion in the first seven months of the year.

Investors ‘win big’ with real estate in suburbs
Investors ‘win big’ with real estate in suburbs
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Big investors are pouring money into properties in the suburbs, which they had previously ignored.

SMEs want sharper interest rate cuts
SMEs want sharper interest rate cuts
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need capital to revive their production, but cannot access bank loans or receive support from local credit guarantee funds.

Interest rates drop, but loans are not increasing
Interest rates drop, but loans are not increasing
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Lending interest rates have decreased significantly, but many businesses still cannot access bank loans at low costs.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 3
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 3
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

Red River Delta to be logistics centre of the country

Anti-dumping lawsuits looming over exporters
Anti-dumping lawsuits looming over exporters
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Trade protectionism is on the rise around the world, as governments attempt to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Hanoi tightens management over condotels, officetels and resort villas
Hanoi tightens management over condotels, officetels and resort villas
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

The Hanoi People's Committee recently issued a written request to tighten the management of the investment, construction and business of condotels, tourist villas and officetels.

JICA proud to be part of Vietnam’s development progress: Chief Representative
JICA proud to be part of Vietnam’s development progress: Chief Representative
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is proud to be part of Vietnam’s socio-economic development progress, said Chief Representative of JICA in Vietnam Shimizu Akira in an interview with VNA.

HCM City office market begins to feel COVID-19 impact
HCM City office market begins to feel COVID-19 impact
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City’s office market has started to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with grade A buildings impacted more than grade B, experts have said.

The multi-billion dollar empires that exist outside the stock market
The multi-billion dollar empires that exist outside the stock market
BUSINESSicon  02/09/2020 

Many large corporations, valued at billions of dollars, do not intend to list their shares on the bourse.

Japanese retailers rouse Vietnamese market, despite pandemic
Japanese retailers rouse Vietnamese market, despite pandemic
BUSINESSicon  02/09/2020 

While most enterprises have had to scale down their business during Covid-19 and give back their retail premises to landlords, Japanese retailers have continued to open more shops in Vietnam recently.

How have the so-called ‘iron fists’ performed after restructuring?
How have the so-called ‘iron fists’ performed after restructuring?
BUSINESSicon  02/09/2020 

Having been driven onto the right track, unprofitable state-owned economic groups and general corporations, informally called ‘iron fists’, thanks to their important role in the economy, have recovered strongly.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 2
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 2
BUSINESSicon  02/09/2020 

Volume of goods through seaports up 6 percent in eight months

Ministry proposes PM not approve Kite Air establishment project
Ministry proposes PM not approve Kite Air establishment project
BUSINESSicon  02/09/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc not to approve plans to open a new airline in Vietnam.

Vietnam’s economic success story attributed to effective FDI attraction
Vietnam’s economic success story attributed to effective FDI attraction
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

Vietnam has become one of the world’s fastest growing economies since the country first opened up to foreign trade and investment more than three decades ago, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 1
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

Mechanism needed to boost cashless payments in Vietnam

VN farmers beginning to sell directly to consumers online
VN farmers beginning to sell directly to consumers online
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

Farmers have been successfully utilising online channels such as Facebook to promote their produce directly to consumers amid the COVID-19...

Pork price high, livestock companies pocket high profits
Pork price high, livestock companies pocket high profits
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

The pork production cost is just VND50,000 per kilogram for closed husbandry chains, while the live pork price in the market is VND80,000.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 