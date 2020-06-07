Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/06/2020 09:51:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s agriculture to be world’s top 15 most developed

 
 
08/06/2020    08:42 GMT+7

Vietnam will strive to be among the world’s top 15 most developed countries in agriculture by 2030 with agricultural processing to rank in the world’s top 10.

Vietnam’s agriculture to be world’s top 15 most developed hinh anh 1

Harvesting rice in Kim Son district of the northern province of Ninh Binh. (Photo: VNA)

The goals were set in Government Directive No25/CT-TTg, setting out several tasks and solutions to develop the processing industry of agro-forestry-fishery products and mechanisation of agricultural production issued this week.

The directive has also set a target for Vietnam to become a deep processing and logistics centre of the global agricultural trade.

Although in recent years, the mechanisation of agriculture and processing industry has achieved remarkable achievements, the development has not matched the inherent potential of the agricultural sector and strengths of many localities, stated the directive.

The Prime Minister requested ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, heads of government-attached agencies, and chairs of people's committees in localities to work on their assigned functions and tasks to focus on directing, implementing orientations on promoting the development of processing industry and agricultural mechanisation.

The Prime Minister asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) to review previously promulgated plans related to agricultural mechanisation and processing industry to integrate into national sector planning, regional planning, provincial planning; coordinate with ministries, sectors and localities in formulating and submitting for approval national plans in the 2021-2030 period as assigned according to the Law on Planning, including the content of development of agricultural mechanisation and processing industry.

The MARD was specifically requested to promptly build projects to develop the agricultural processing industry, striving to rank among the world’s top five countries in the processing of vegetables, tubers, fruits, seafood, wood and wood products. These projects must be submitted to the Prime Minister in the fourth quarter of this year.

 

Meanwhile, the progress of key projects in agricultural processing should be accelerated in alignment with promoting the productivity of current processing plants to serve demand for domestic consumption and export.

The MARD is also directed to coordinate with the Ministry of Science and Technology to implement the national technology innovation fund and the national product development programme to support enterprises in improving agricultural processing and preservation technologies.

The two ministries are also assigned to build a set of criteria for evaluating the capacity of the agricultural processing industry and agricultural mechanisation.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will work with MARD to implement solutions to make good use of opportunities from signed free trade agreements, especially the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), for processed agricultural products.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment will balance and allocate investment capital for development of a project on three branches of processing vegetables-fruits, aquatic products, timber and wood products after being approved by competent authorities in accordance with the Law on Public Investment and in accordance with the medium and annual public investment plan./.VNS

Vietnamese agriculture sector takes advantage from COVID-19

Vietnamese agriculture sector takes advantage from COVID-19

COVID-19 has prompted many economic sectors and their players to change. Some sectors have done quite well in renovating and made certain achievements.

During Covid-19, agriculture becomes pillar of the economy

During Covid-19, agriculture becomes pillar of the economy

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause exports to stagnate. Coffee growers in the Central Highlands are experiencing many hardships.

 
 

Other News

.
Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars to decline
Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars to decline
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Government’s decision to offer a zero-import tax rate on automobile components opens significant opportunities for the local industry to lower prices, enhance competitiveness and promote consumption.

Australian firms in ASEAN consider Vietnam favourable destination
Australian firms in ASEAN consider Vietnam favourable destination
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The rise of Vietnam has been highlighted in a recent survey of the Australian Chamber of Commerce (AustCham), as Vietnam is now considered the most favourable place to expand business, 

Vietnam to allow EU credit institutions to hold 49% shares at two banks
Vietnam to allow EU credit institutions to hold 49% shares at two banks
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam is committed to allowing credit institutions of the European Union (EU) to hold up to 49% shares at two joint stock commercial banks in Vietnam when the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

Credit grows modestly at 1.96% in Jan-May
Credit grows modestly at 1.96% in Jan-May
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

As of May 29, Vietnam’s credit growth was only 1.96% compared with late 2019 under impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Credit Department announced at a press conference held by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Friday.

“Old normalcy” remains far distant
“Old normalcy” remains far distant
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s air carriers expect their business opportunities to be gradually better again as of the beginning of this year’s third quarter.

Developers can ride funding waves
Developers can ride funding waves
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Competitive prices, along with advantages in climate and natural resources, are helping Vietnamese second home and holiday properties become one of the hottest investment channels in the country.

Pandemic shock therapy turns retailers towards omnichannel
Pandemic shock therapy turns retailers towards omnichannel
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic has changed consumer shopping behaviour, prompting retailers to embrace online commerce to keep up with new trends.

The VND appreciates despite unfavorable conditions
The VND appreciates despite unfavorable conditions
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The dollar price has decreased significantly from VND23,500 per dollar to VND23,300, though current factors are not supporting the exchange rate. This could be a great opportunity for Vietnam’s enterprises.

Central bank plans to pilot fintech regulatory sandbox
Central bank plans to pilot fintech regulatory sandbox
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Viet Nam is planning to pilot a regulatory sandbox which would allow fintech companies to participate in providing some banking services starting from 2021.

Loan dues extended to fight economic downturn
Loan dues extended to fight economic downturn
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Financial firms extended loan dues for more than 223,000 borrowers whose outstanding loans stood at VND151 trillion (US$6.49 billion) by May 25, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

Quad+ dialogue offers great opportunities for Vietnam’s enterprises
Quad+ dialogue offers great opportunities for Vietnam’s enterprises
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Quad countries’ economic prosperity network plan is expected to bring great opportunity to Vietnam’s enterprises.

Foreigners allowed to own homes in 22 Hanoi commercial housing projects
Foreigners allowed to own homes in 22 Hanoi commercial housing projects
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

The Hanoi Department of Construction has listed 22 commercial housing projects, some complete and some under construction, where foreigners can own homes.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 7
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 7
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

Construction plan of Long Thanh airport to be submitted to prime minister this month

Economist suggests solution for Vietnam to become powerful after pandemic
Economist suggests solution for Vietnam to become powerful after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Dr Vu Minh Khuong from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore thinks that large economic groups such as Vingroup should develop industrial zones (IZs), not only for Vietnam, but also for Southeast Asia.

Positive scope ahead in amended Law on Investment
Positive scope ahead in amended Law on Investment
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Amongst the numerous revisions included in the draft amendments of the Law on Investment, the expansion of investment capital and the “negative list” approach towards market access are two features less-frequently mentioned

Coronavirus 'a devastating blow for world economy'
Coronavirus 'a devastating blow for world economy'
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

World Bank President David Malpass says billions of people will have their livelihoods affected.

Car prices predicted to fall until Tet Holiday
Car prices predicted to fall until Tet Holiday
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Car prices in Vietnam are predicted to continue falling with many discount programmes due to large inventory and slow sales.

Pig market experiences slow sales as prices increase
Pig market experiences slow sales as prices increase
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Even though pork prices have increased, farmers are having a hard time finding customers to buy pigs.

Vietnamese firms show interest in developing renewable energy
Vietnamese firms show interest in developing renewable energy
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

While the renewable energy industry found favor among many foreign firms and foreign investment funds in the past, now, local players have become increasingly active, 

Why does only one airline fly to Con Dao Island?
Why does only one airline fly to Con Dao Island?
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Deputy head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Vo Huy Cuong affirmed that the watchdog agency is unbiased when licensing air routes to Con Dao Island.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 