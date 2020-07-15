Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam’s autos target US market

17/07/2020    10:00 GMT+7

The US market will be a big test for Vietnam’s automobile industry in its path to become ‘Asia’s Detroit’.

As COVID-19 has been contained in Vietnam, automobile manufacturers have begun implementing new development strategies with a focus on export, investment in high technologies, and clean energy to improve their competitiveness.

Thaco, an automobile company, for example, has announced a comprehensive renovation strategy under which it will turn into a multi-field group, while automobile and mechanical engineering will still be its core business field.

VinFast, another 100 percent Vietnamese-owned automobile manufacturer, decided to penetrate the US market with its electric cars.

The SUV is scheduled to be on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this year and put into a test earlier the next year. The battery used for the model will be made by the joint venture between LG Chem and VinFast in Hai Phong City.

According to experts, it will take VinFast three years to obtain US certificates.

 

However, in return, the successful penetration into the choosiest market in the world will help VinFast improve their position in the world map. It will also serve as the springboard for VinFast to enter other markets, including China.

“This is just like a test. When we can enter the choosiest market, we will also be able to penetrate other markets,” said Pham Nhat Vuong, president of Vingroup.

VinFast has opened its office in Melbourne, Australia and recruited hundreds of engineers to expand the R&D center in the country, which will develop the next car and electric vehicle models.

VinFast has reportedly also recently wrapped up the takeover of Holden, an automobile manufacturer in Australia.

The US is also the ‘aiming point’ for Thaco, which it plans to enter after ASEAN. In late May, Thaco exported 36 trailers to the US out of the total 69 trailers to be exported under the distribution contract with Pitts Enterprises.

In 2020, Thaco plans to export more than 1,600 vehicle products of different kinds, worth over $50 million, and accessories.

An analyst said that by mastering high technology, developing electrical vehicles and boosting export, VinFast is in line with the trends of the world’s automobile industry.

China continues to give financial support to car models using new energy, while Europeans are increasingly fond of electrical motors. The Covid-19 pandemic has also changed consumers’ behavior and prompted them to use environmentally friendly products.

According to Foreign Policy, Vietnam’s automobile industry has been relying on imported car parts and the biggest problem of the industry lies in technology renovation.

In order to encourage manufacturers to increase the technological content in products, the government has decided to reduce the vehicle registration tax by 50 percent. 

Le Ha

The sales of automobile surged 62 percent month-on-month in May following the end of social distancing measures, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

If the government agrees to slash taxes and fees for domestically assembled cars, this will be a ‘doping dose’ for domestic automobile manufacturers and consumers.

 
 

Other News

.
VN banks cautious about setting business plans due to COVID-19
VN banks cautious about setting business plans due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Shareholders at meetings this year are expressing caution about setting specific business targets due to Covid-19.

Promoting corporate sustainability is key to enterprise resilience after pandemic
Promoting corporate sustainability is key to enterprise resilience after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic is not only a big test for enterprise resilience but also an opportunity for businesses to re-evaluate their long-term strategy and urgency of sustainable development.

VN Transport Ministry opens bids on five PPP projects for North-South Expressway
VN Transport Ministry opens bids on five PPP projects for North-South Expressway
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has approved bidding documents for five component projects of the North-South Expressway to be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) format.

Help for Vietnam Airlines discussed
Help for Vietnam Airlines discussed
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Though Vietnam has largely been recovering quite rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s aviation industry remains significantly affected, with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines suffering the most damage. 

Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1
Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) was the biggest corporate bond issuer in January-June.

Vietnam's insurance market expected to grow 20 percent
Vietnam's insurance market expected to grow 20 percent
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s insurance market is expected to achieve a growth rate of more than 20 percent this year, according to Vietnam Report (VNR).

VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report
VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

There is increased adoption of digital payments by older users, according to a new report released by online shopping platform, Shopee.

Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market
Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Public investment is expected to be one of the major driving forces for economic development in the second half of the year. Securities investors have been advised to buy building-material manufacturing shares.

Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

After 20 years of operations, the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has seen as many as 23 firms with a market capitalization of over US$1 billion each, 

Many coastal hotels in Danang offered for sale after pandemic
Many coastal hotels in Danang offered for sale after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many coastal hotels in the central city of Danang have been put on sale after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam receives first coal batch imported from the US
Vietnam receives first coal batch imported from the US
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company, a member of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation (Vinacomin), has received the first batch of more than 21,700 tonnes of coal imported from the US.

Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam’s effective containment of COVID-19 should allow it to make a quicker rebound than most other economies in the region and its GDP growth can be around 2.3% this year, Sian Fenner, an economist from Oxford Economics wrote in a July 14 report.

Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey
Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year although the pandemic threw a spanner in the works for the country’s thriving economic growth story, McKinsey & Company said in report published on Consultancy.asia.

Multinational groups to relocate production to Vietnam
Multinational groups to relocate production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s (MOIT) report on industrial production and trade activities in H1 showed that Vietnam’s great achievements in containing the epidemic were highly appreciated by the international community.

EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce
EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The European Commission (EC) on July 15 announced quotas for several Vietnamese agricultural products and rice in line with the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 16
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Foreign businesses proposed joining petroleum products trading

M&amp;A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19
M&A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The appetite for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities in Vietnam has not been dampened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19
Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Contrary to all predictions, Vietnam’s startups continue to receiving investment capital, though Covid-19 has caused investors to become more cautious.

Be wary of deals related to Chinese investors: experts
Be wary of deals related to Chinese investors: experts
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The State needs to be wary of new business registration applicants and M&A deals related to Chinese investors, Bui Ngoc Son from the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) has said.

Vietnam to benefit most from global apparel manufacturing diversification
Vietnam to benefit most from global apparel manufacturing diversification
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

Vietnam would remain a prime candidate for gains over the near term, according to Fitch Solutions.

