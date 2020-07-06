Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/07/2020 19:48:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s bond market posts highest growth in emerging East Asia: ADB

07/07/2020    19:44 GMT+7

The local currency (LCY) bond market in Vietnam posted the highest growth in the emerging East Asia region, as authorities took fiscal and monetary policy actions to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees at the Hanoi Stock Exchange are at work. The local currency bond market in Vietnam recently posted the highest growth in the emerging East Asia region – PHOTO: VNA

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in its latest issue of the Asia Bond Monitor that Vietnam’s outstanding LCY bonds totaled VND1,360.7 trillion at the end of March this year.

The market expanded 9.5% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of 2020 after recording a decline of 3.8% in the previous quarter.

The ADB noted the rebound was entirely driven by the government segment, as outstanding bonds in the corporate sector remained subdued.

On an annual basis, overall market growth accelerated to 13.2% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year from 4.3% year-on-year in the previous quarter.

Government bonds comprised the bulk of the bond market with a 92.6% share at the end of the quarter versus a 7.4% share for corporate bonds.

The total LCY government bonds outstanding at the end of March amounted to VND1,260.3 trillion on a rebound in growth to 10.5% quarter-on-quarter after a decline in the preceding quarter.

The increase in market size in the first quarter of 2020 was solely driven by the jump in the stock of central bank bills. On the other hand, outstanding treasury bonds and outstanding government-guaranteed and municipal bonds decreased in the three-month period.

Meanwhile, outstanding corporate bonds leveled oﬀ at VND100.5 trillion at the end of March, reﬂecting a decline of 1.7% quarter-on-quarter and 8.5% year-on-year.

The ADB ascribed the decline to the absence of new issuance and the maturity of some outstanding debts during the quarter.

Yield movements

The ADB said Vietnam’s LCY bond yield curve shifted downward for short-term tenors and upward for medium-to-long-term tenors between February 28 and May 15.

Bonds with maturities of three years or less saw yield fall between 10 and 25 basis points. The yield for the one-year bond dropped the most, dipping 25 basis points.

In contrast, yields for seven- to 15-year bonds were up between 13 and 31 basis points, while the yield for the five-year bond only rose 7 basis points.

The opposing movements at the diﬀerent ends of the yield curve led to a widening of the two-year versus 10-year yield spread from 103 to 131 basis points during the review period.

The yield decline at the shorter end of the curve can be traced back to the interest rate cuts of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), according to the ADB.

The Vietnamese central bank cut its key policy rate to 4.5% from 5% on May 13, following a 100-basis point cut on March 17, resulting in a cumulative 150-basis point rate reduction for the year through the middle of May.

The ADB stated that the aggressive stance of the SBV’s interest rate reduction sought to spur the domestic economy against the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which is in line with many central banks’ unprecedented rate cuts around the world.

Amid such an uncertain economic environment, the ADB said investors are resorting to holding safe assets such as government securities in the short run, adopting a wait-and-see approach over developments in the coronavirus crisis.

On the other hand, the increase in yields at the medium-to-longer end of the curve reﬂects investors seeking higher returns at the same time that the Government needs to secure money to finance its socioeconomic development programs to support the economy.

Some upward bias, especially at the longer end of the curve, can be observed amid rising expectations of expanded and extended fiscal stimulus. The upward pressure therefore reﬂects investors demanding a higher premium to invest in longer-term bonds. SGT

Gia Phong

 
Will demand for corporate bonds become weaker because of a new law?

Will demand for corporate bonds become weaker because of a new law?

Under the amended Enterprise Law ratified by the National Assembly on June 17, nonprofessional investors are prohibited from trading corporate bonds issued in private offerings from January 1, 2021.

COVID-19-induced uncertainty continues to drag on emerging East Asian bonds

COVID-19-induced uncertainty continues to drag on emerging East Asian bonds

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to drag on local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia, including Viet Nam, as investment sentiment globally and in the region wane and containment measures limit economic activity.  

 
 

Other News

.
Amended law alters funding landscape
Amended law alters funding landscape
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese National Assembly has adopted the new Law on Investment, with new rules in favour of foreign investment, including from the US, which is expected to surge in Vietnam in the time to come.

China is largest plywood investor in Vietnam
China is largest plywood investor in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

China has invested in 29 plywood projects worth over US$150 million in Vietnam, becoming the country’s largest plywood investor, according to Ngo Sy Hoai, vice chairman of the Vietnam Timber and Forest Products Association.

Customs authority discovers multiple cases of origin fraud
Customs authority discovers multiple cases of origin fraud
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Country of origin fraud cases, wherein Chinese products bear Made-in-Vietnam labels, are on the rise, with Vietnam’s customs authority recently inspecting 76 cases

Thai firm buys two wind power farms in Vietnam
Thai firm buys two wind power farms in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The move aims to take advantage of low interest rates to build projects with a quick return on investment.

FIEs displeased with government demand to license internal websites
FIEs displeased with government demand to license internal websites
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The new regulations of the MIC may affect the policies and assets of private businesses and foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam.

New investment wave starts despite COVID-19
New investment wave starts despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The new wave of foreign investment triggered by COVID-19 and US-China trade tensions is becoming more visible as outstanding overseas ventures are expanded.

Stronger money policies might be considered to aid economic growth: SBV
Stronger money policies might be considered to aid economic growth: SBV
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam could increase credit growth limits for credit institutions this year or even launch stronger monetary policies to aid the country’s post-pandemic growth, Governor Le Minh Hung has said.

Guiding decrees needed to fight with transfer pricing in Vietnam
Guiding decrees needed to fight with transfer pricing in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Anti-transfer pricing measures were included in the Law on Tax Administration for the first time, but a guiding decree has not yet been written. Experts said this could mean the rules are less effective.

VN corporate bond market to boom in second half
VN corporate bond market to boom in second half
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Companies are looking to raise debts from bond issuance before the amended Law on Securities takes effect next January.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 7
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

SCIC sells shares at Khanh Hoa Seafood Export JSC

Market stagnant, real estate firms struggle
Market stagnant, real estate firms struggle
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Real estate firms have had to struggle to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the loss of trillions of dong and job losses to 75-80 percent of workers in the field.

Whether Apple to build nest in Vietnam?
Whether Apple to build nest in Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Foxconn’s rush expansion in Vietnam raise nosy that whether Apple will choose the country as the place to build nest.

Vietnam’s outward investment rebounds
Vietnam’s outward investment rebounds
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Outward investments, which fell for a short time because of Covid-19, resumed again after the social distancing policy ended.

Moving from former adversaries to trusting and valued partners
Moving from former adversaries to trusting and valued partners
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Through candid dialogue, mutual respect, and a strong commitment to succeed by the leadership of both countries, Vietnam and the United States created a comprehensive partnership that identifies areas for both countries to work together.

Big investors pouring money into Vietnam's manufacturing industry
Big investors pouring money into Vietnam's manufacturing industry
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Instead of injecting money into the real estate or service sector which allows profit after a short time, Vietnam’s most powerful corporations are investing in the processing and manufacturing industry.

American groups make progress across Vietnam
American groups make progress across Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam, as one of the fastest-growing economies in the ASEAN bloc, is becoming more appealing to American investors.

A dynamic and powerful ASEAN from the German perspective
A dynamic and powerful ASEAN from the German perspective
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Possessing key features that represent a snapshot of one of the most diverse, fastest-growing, and competitive regions, the ASEAN is an attractive economic region for not only German enterprises but also other European ones to invest in. 

EVFTA, plus Vietnam's COVID-19 success, to help attract more FDI: experts
EVFTA, plus Vietnam's COVID-19 success, to help attract more FDI: experts
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The country's great achievement of containing the spread of COVID-19, plus the EVFTA (EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement), will help Vietnam attract more FDI.

Delving into specifics of amended business laws
Delving into specifics of amended business laws
BUSINESSicon  06/07/2020 

Businesses and investors are expected to access new positive changes when the amended Law on Investment and the amended Law on Enterprises take effect from January 1 next year.

EVFTA expected to give a lift to real estate sector
EVFTA expected to give a lift to real estate sector
BUSINESSicon  06/07/2020 

Many segments of the real estate market are soon expected to benefit from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, which takes effect in August.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 