Vietnam’s businesses advance towards 4.0 era thanks to digital transformation

For many businesses, digital transformation is no longer an ambiguous concept, but a must. However, much still needs to be done to accelerate the process in Vietnam.

Banks and finance service providers have been the first businesses activating digital transformation.

Tran Nhat Minh, deputy CEO of VIB Bank, said that people were shifting from traditional shopping activities to online shopping, especially during Covid-19. The digital transformation strategy of the bank focuses on Big Data, cloud computing and Open API platform.

Big Data is used to analyze clients’ behaviors, and cloud computing to save costs and try solutions, while Open API is used to create an open platform to integrate new utilities.

During Covid-19, by allowing registration of cards via website, the number of cards sold via online channel by VIB Bank now accounts for 20 percent of total newly issued cards. The figure is equal to one-fourth of total cards the bank’s officers would have received by traditional methods.

Military Bank strives to have 10 million more customers and 90 percent of the bank’s transactions based on a digital platform.

Hoang Minh Tuan of Military Bank said in order to reach that end, the bank is accelerating automation and deploying robotic solutions. All the steps in the process of card checking and periodic works are carried out with robotic technology.

After three months of providing a service which allowed customers to choose accounts with 'beautiful' numbers, Military Bank attracted 400,000 new accounts. With such a high number of clients, the bank had to use eKYC, or electronic authentication, to prevent a deadlock.

A representative of Tan Cang Sai Gon (Saigon New Port Corporation) said the company has digitized the operation process by putting an electronic port system into operation. With the e-port system, most procedures are now being implemented online.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam National Television (VTV) is providing a multi-platform TV service.

Dinh Dac Vinh, deputy general director of VTV, said that VTV is developing a technique to collect data about TV viewers and analyze their behavior.

“Viewers search or watch TV programs, and our system will collect information and analyze the data. We are striving for personalization of the service to increase connectivity with viewers,” he said.

Ngo Dien Hy from VNPT (Vietnam Post and Telecommunications) said that personal digital signatures to implement transactions will be a breakthrough solution in the time to come.

Trong Dat

