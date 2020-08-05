Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN firms export products to Japan via retail channel

08/08/2020    08:00 GMT+7

As demand is very weak now in the world market, Vietnam needs to respect every new opportunity to boost exports.

In late June, the first consignments of Vietnam’s litchis hit the shelves of 250 conenience stores, supermarkets and Aeon Style shops in Japan. It is estimated that 200 tons of fresh litchis were exported to Japan by air and by sea in the 2020 litchi crop.

Japan is now the third largest import-export market of Vietnam. The General Department of Customs (GDC) reported that in the first five months of 2020, the two-way trade turnover between Vietnam and Japan reached $15.6 billion, an increase of 2.2 percent compared with the same period last year. Of this, Vietnam’s exports to Japan brought turnover of $7.83 billion and the country imported $7.77 billion from Japan.

Nguyen Huu Tin, director of the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), said while Vietnam has controlled Covid-19, the pandemic globally is still unpredictable and the economy is facing big challenges.

However, the ‘new normal’ status is an opportunity for enterprises to improve and find new ways to exist and develop. Now is time for businesses to upgrade technology and equipment to make products at lower costs and become more competitive.

Exporting products to the Japanese market through the retail channel is considered a band-aid solution for now. In 2019, Vietnam exported $381 million worth of products through Aeon retail chain alone, of which 75 percent were garments.

At present, Vietnam’s catfish products are favored by Japanese consumers. The total catfish exports to Japan through Aeon reached 1,200 tons in 2019.

According to deputy director of the Domestic Market Department Le Thi Viet Nga, Aeon committed to increase the purchase of Vietnamese goods to sell at its supermarket chain in Vietnam and the region. The group strives to export $500 million worth of Vietnam’s products in 2020 and $1 billion in 2025.

In an effort to boost export of Vietnam’s products through supermarket chains, ITPC has been joining forces with Japanese importers to apply solutions to promote trade and help the business community develop supply chains and expand the partnership.

However, businesses understand that while Japan promises great opportunities, it has always been a very choosy market.

Experts said that it is difficult to bring Vietnam’s goods to Japanese supermarkets in Vietnam, but it is even more difficult for Vietnam’s goods to enter supermarkets in Japan.

According to Nguyen Thi Duy Xuan from Aeon Vietnam, Vietnam’s businesses have to satisfy six requirements to be able to bring their products to Aeon, including traceability.

Vietnam receives positive view in global exports as EVFTA takes effect: report

Vietnam receives positive view in global exports as EVFTA takes effect: report

Vietnam is expected to continue growing its share of global exports despite decline amid the resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic after three months of no local transmissions, according to an HSBC report.  

Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK

Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK

Vietnam’s plywood exports, despite good growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are facing allegations of dumping and evading trade remedies in two largest markets namely the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the US.

 
 

Getting legal framework up to speed with EVFTA
Getting legal framework up to speed with EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

With the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement coming into force, Vietnam’s investment and trade ties with the European Union are expected to receive a new boost.

Industrial property proves most resilient to COVID-19
Industrial property proves most resilient to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

It has been a tough year so far for property investors, but one segment is weathering the storm better than most: industrial property.

Nikkei Asian Review: Samsung Electronics looks to shift production to VN
Nikkei Asian Review: Samsung Electronics looks to shift production to VN
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Samsung Electronics will end personal computer production in China as it looks to shift production to Viet Nam to cut costs and remain competitive in the PC business, according to the Nikkei Asian Review. 

Southeast Asian companies to accelerate IPO plans
Southeast Asian companies to accelerate IPO plans
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Southeast Asian tech and consumer durables companies are mulling over applying for IPO in 2020 while startups in Vietnam are looking at choppy waters.

Vietnam’s proptech startups favored by investors despite Covid-19
Vietnam’s proptech startups favored by investors despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Many Vietnam’s startups have died young during Covid-19, but startups in the real estate sector, or proptech, appear to have been unhurt by the epidemic.

Banks struggle to raise capital amid Covid-19
Banks struggle to raise capital amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

In light of the unpredictable developments relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, many banks in Vietnam are attempting to raise capital but most of their plans have been delayed,

Record high gold prices see citizens keen to cash in
Record high gold prices see citizens keen to cash in
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Masses of people nationwide have been flocking to jewellery shops in order to sell the precious metal to cash in on the increasing trend of gold prices reaching an all-time high of VND62 million per tael.

VN central bank cuts reserve interest rate to aid the economy
VN central bank cuts reserve interest rate to aid the economy
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The interest rate of compulsory reserves in the Vietnamese dong at banks will be 0.5 per cent per annum.

Gold prices go up, VN central bank commits to stabilise market
Gold prices go up, VN central bank commits to stabilise market
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Prices of the yellow metal soared a new record reaching VND62million(US$2,681) per tatel or 1.2 ounce in Vietnam on Thursday after the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) confirmed to have solutions and sufficient resources to stabilise the market.

Who will buy the state’s remaining 36% of shares in Sabeco?
Who will buy the state’s remaining 36% of shares in Sabeco?
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Analysts believe that ThaiBev, the biggest shareholder of Sabeco, will be the likely buyer of the shares.

ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development
ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Since Vietnam joined ASEAN (July 28, 1995) and committed to the implementation of the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (AFTA) in 1996, ASEAN's direct investment has contributed significantly to Vietnam’s economic development .

Ministry leaders discuss action plan to implement EVFTA
Ministry leaders discuss action plan to implement EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises have been urged to renovate their business strategies if they want to benefit from the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), 

Top 10 most valuable brands worth US$8.1 billion
Top 10 most valuable brands worth US$8.1 billion
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The top 10 most valuable brands in Viet Nam 2020 are worth US$8.1 billion, increasing by 17 per cent from last year and accounting for 30 per cent of the list’s total value, according to Forbes Viet Nam magazine.

How are SOEs’ outward investment projects performing?
How are SOEs’ outward investment projects performing?
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

State-owned economic groups had registered 114 outward investment projects as of the end of 2019 with registered capital of $13.8 billion, according to the MInistry of Public Investment.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 7
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Lao Cai asked to finalise proposal for construction of Sa Pa Airport

Vietnam – one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia
Vietnam – one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Vietnam is one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia and is one of the most preferred frontier markets, according to HSBC.

Singaporean business surges ahead
Singaporean business surges ahead
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Singaporean business and investment in Vietnam has increased significantly over the decades, thus greatly contributing to strengthening economic bilateral ties.

Vietnam’s vegetables, fruits ready to enter choosy markets
Vietnam’s vegetables, fruits ready to enter choosy markets
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The export of vegetables and fruits has resumed. And with the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s products have great advantages to be exported to the EU.

Mountainous areas and islands need investment
Mountainous areas and islands need investment
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

PhD Doctor Le Quoc Phuong, former deputy director for the Information Centre for Industry and Trade, under the Ministry of Trade, talks on key requirements in trade development in mountainous areas and islands.

Furthering developmental ties with dynamic Singapore
Furthering developmental ties with dynamic Singapore
BUSINESSicon  06/08/2020 

Vietnam and Singapore are witnessing their heyday in bilateral and multifaceted cooperation.

