Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/06/2020 16:48:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam records lowest GDP growth rate in 30 years

 
 
29/06/2020    16:19 GMT+7

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased 1.81 percent during the first six months of 2020, the lowest first-half growth pace since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Vietnam’s economy records decade-low H1 growth hinh anh 1

Vietnam's economy expanded 1.81 percent in the first half of 2020 (Photo: VNA)

At a press conference on June 29, the office reported that in the second quarter alone, the GDP rose by just 0.36 percent year on year, which was also the smallest expansion in Q2 during the 2011 – 2020 period.

This was attributed to the fact that the economy was hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic in Q2, when the Government ramped up social distancing measures, the GSO noted, adding that the agro-forestry-fisheries sector grew 1.72 percent, industry – construction rose 1.38 percent, while the services sector contracted 1.76 percent between April and June.

 

During the six months, the agro-forestry-fisheries sector recorded a growth rate of 1.19 percent and contributed 11.89 percent to the overall economic growth. The respective figures for industry – construction are 2.98 percent and 73.14 percent, and the services sector 0.57 percent and 14.97 percent.

GSO Deputy General Director Nguyen Thi Huong said facing complex developments of COVID-19 that have negatively affected all socio-economic aspects, the whole political system, the Government and the Prime Minister have given the top priority to the pandemic fight and showed the determination to protect people’s health and lives, even at the expense of economic benefits.

This is the solid foundation for the Vietnamese economy to sustain growth and avoid contraction, she said, adding that the data show all-level authorities, enterprises and people’s success in concurrently combating the coronavirus, maintaining production and business activities, and gradually bringing the economy to the pre-pandemic status./.

 
 

Other News

.
Petrolimex plans stock sale, divestment of State capital
Petrolimex plans stock sale, divestment of State capital
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) plans to sell 15 million treasury stocks in transactions held between June 16 and July 15 to mobilise capital for investment in 2020, 

It's matter of time more European investments will come to Vietnam
It's matter of time more European investments will come to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Representatives of European organizations explained to Hanoitimes what the future holds for Vietnam–EU business cooperation on the sidelines of the “Hanoi 2020 – Investment and Development Cooperation” conference on June 27.

Hanoi offers good opportunities for high-tech agriculture for investors
Hanoi offers good opportunities for high-tech agriculture for investors
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

A number of high-tech agricultural projects have been proposed in Hanoi, a trend encouraged by the recent Hanoi investment promotion conference.

July to be a hard month for Vietnamese shares
July to be a hard month for Vietnamese shares
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

July looks set to be a hard month for investors as market turbulence continues due to the unpredictability of global stocks and with attention on second-quarter earnings expectations.

M&amp;A deals could help VN businesses restructure amid pandemic
M&A deals could help VN businesses restructure amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Merger and acquisition (M&A) deals will likely increase post-pandemic, which industry insiders see as a chance for enterprises to restructure their operations to be more viable.

Vietnam's ‘big four’ banks raise charter capital to meet standards
Vietnam's ‘big four’ banks raise charter capital to meet standards
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Increasing chartered capital is the most important task for the four state-owned commercial banks. If their CARs are lower than Basel II standards, they will have to restrict lending.

Starbucks suspends social media ads over hate speech
Starbucks suspends social media ads over hate speech
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The coffee giant said it would pause advertising on some platforms in an effort to address hate speech.

How will mobile money affect e-wallets?
How will mobile money affect e-wallets?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Non-cash payment activities have developed strongly in recent years with many payment services such as digital banks and e-wallets.

Vietnam lures US$6 billion FDI into industrial parks
Vietnam lures US$6 billion FDI into industrial parks
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Nearly US$6 billion in foreign direct investment was poured into Viet Nam’s industrial parks (IPs), processing zones and economic zones (Ezs) in the first half of the year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone
Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone is scheduled to be built in the central highlands province of Gia Lai to develop breeding pigs and produce organic cattle feed and fertiliser.

Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam has undergone profound changes since first opening its doors to FDI more than 30 years ago.

Doing business with US: preparing thoroughly, giving specific offers
Doing business with US: preparing thoroughly, giving specific offers
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The government of Vietnam needs to improve the business environment and transport infrastructure, in addition to simplifying administrative procedures, to attract the expected new FDI 'wave'.

Vietnamese business bemoans support conditions
Vietnamese business bemoans support conditions
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Amid numerous difficulties, slow-paced implementation of government-led policies to assist enterprises hit by the health crisis are leaving many businesses in the lurch, making it hard to boost local production, a key driver of  economic growth.

Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas
Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The real estate market is picking up in the areas surrounding Ho Chi Minh City as inner-city options become limited and the infrastructure of these provinces is improving.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 29
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Reform must focus on removing inconsistencies, overlaps in business regulations: VCCI

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

COVID-19-induced uncertainty affects bond markets
COVID-19-induced uncertainty affects bond markets
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia, including Vietnam, as investment sentiment globally and in the region wane and containment measures limit economic activity.

No licenses for transport firms with foreign holding of over 51%
No licenses for transport firms with foreign holding of over 51%
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnamese transport firms wherein foreign investors contribute over 51% of the chartered capital will not be licensed, according to the Ministry of Transport.

M&amp;A deals increase during time of crisis
M&A deals increase during time of crisis
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

More M&As are expected this year, experts say.

Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA
Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnamese apparel companies will not enjoy immediate tariff cuts after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) comes into effect, as they have to overcome strict rules of origin.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 